Can my child receive the COVID vaccine and the flu shot at the same time?
It is safe for people, including children, to be vaccinated against the flu at the same time they receive one of the three COVID-19 vaccines. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)..
If the children are 12 years or older, they are already eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. According to doctors, children do not have to wait until they are vaccinated against seasonal flu and can be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine.
Children aged 5-11 years are not currently eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, Authorization may come in the near future..
Therefore, if children are to be vaccinated against the flu each year, they are also eligible to be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine at the same time. If this happens, they don’t have to wait between vaccines, According to Dr. Juan Salazar of Connecticut Children’s Hospital.
According to Dr. Salazar, both vaccines should provide optimal protection, whether given separately or simultaneously. However, they need to be administered to different parts of the body.
If the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approves the COVID-19 vaccine for groups aged 5-11, the vaccine will be much more prevalent in children than in adults.
Dr. Adam Ratner, Head of Pediatric Infectious Diseases, Hassenfeld Children’s Hospital, New York University Grossman Medical College, said: Told MarketWatch..
However, pharmacy chains across the country are preparing to roll out shots when they become available to children. We also offer our customers the option to schedule COVID-19 vaccine and influenza vaccination at the same time.
CVS.com Scheduling Tool A company spokeswoman will give patients the option to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment along with a flu shot. Told MarketWatch..
Walgreens We also announced a similar initiative for people over the age of 12 and 5-11 after the FDA approved the use of the COVID-19 vaccine in that age group.
