Monoclonal antibodies help patients fight COVID-19

At her facility alone, she has been injecting more than 700 monoclonal antibodies into COVID-positive patients within 10 days of the onset of symptoms since November last year.

Sanford Health reported that as of October 11, there were more than 6,300 infusions across the healthcare system and more than 1,000 infusions in the past week.

One of those patients, Bemidji’s 71-year-old Dale Radig, talked about his treatment experience.

Early adopters

“I was diagnosed on December 17,” Ladig said. “I decided I should go in and get checked. I found out that I was infected with COVID-19.”

He experienced general malaise, body aches, coughing, mucus drainage, and some shortness of breath. He also had a moment of dizziness. “It was as if the light show had passed through my head,” he said. “My wife eventually grabbed me and hugged me.”

Radig doesn’t know how he caught the virus. “I was surprised,” he said. “I thought I was very careful. I think I picked it up from the pen. I borrowed the pen in two different places, and that’s the only thing I can think of.”

He went to see Dr. David Wilcox, a primary care physician who suggested the injection.

“I did it right away,” said Radig, who was treated on December 20. I didn’t feel any pain. It worked very well. “

Important boost

Czywczynski works in Sanford’s Orthopedic Surgery and primarily treats bone health problems such as osteoporosis. This is one of several symptoms treated with monoclonal antibodies. This may explain the jump from her usual work to giving an IV to a patient with COVID-19.

She said monoclonal antibodies are drugs that mimic antibodies that fight diseases of the immune system.

“It was developed after studying the immune system of COVID-19-positive patients,” said Czywczynski. “They basically mimicked the antibody response of patients who had already developed antibodies in the laboratory.”

Treatment blocks the ability of the virus to replicate in the patient’s system, reduces viral load, and reduces the risk of symptoms and complications, she said.

“These treatments stay in your system for about 45 to 90 days,” she said. “It does not provide long-term immunity. Complications when the immune system begins to build its antibody cells and takes time to figure out how to fight the virus on its own during the first 10 days of the disease. It has been adjusted to help reduce the risk of. “

According to Czywczynski, the last 10 days are the times when patients are most vulnerable to serious problems.

However, she said treatment can reduce the number of antibodies your system produces over the long term.

“Patients receiving this treatment are advised to wait 90 days to be vaccinated against COVID, as this is affecting your immune system,” she added.

Czywczynski is injecting monoclonal antibodies intravenously at the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center.Contribution / Sanford Health, September 20, 2021

Not for everyone

According to Czywczynski, infusions have been shown to reduce patient symptoms, complications, and hospitalization by as much as 50%.

“I feel this is something we can hopefully hold in helping patients leave the hospital and give some amnesty to inpatients and staff here,” she says. I did.

But it’s not for everyone. Patients are disqualified for treatment more than 10 days after the onset of symptoms. Also, those who are hospitalized for COVID-19 or need oxygen will be treated with other treatments. ”

Czywczynski said allergies can be a problem, but added that this is a very new treatment. I gave this IV to patients who were allergic to other monoclonal antibody therapies on the market, and they are doing well with it. “

However, according to Czywczynski, patients who meet the high-risk criteria for the disease are shoe-ins. These include over 25 obesity indices, heart, lung, or kidney disease. Pregnant, diabetic, or immunosuppressed; 65 years or older. Has neurodevelopmental disorders or severe birth defects; depends on respiratory system.

There is no alternative to vaccination

Asked about the cost of monoclonal antibodies, Czywczynski said Sanford’s patients were treated free of charge because the state allocates supplies. However, she said a patient who investigated the cost of IV supplies reported that it was running for nearly $ 200.

The government has also submitted a bill for the COVID vaccine, but Czywczynski estimated that monoclonal treatments are more expensive than vaccines.

Of course, she said getting sick and experiencing its effects costs itself more than getting vaccinated and not getting sick at all.

Asked to compare the treatment of the disease with vaccination, Czywczynski said: “Monclonal antibody therapy is a cure for the disease. It does not help your long-term immunity. It is how your body builds long-term immunity to the virus when you are vaccinated. We are treating the acute problem of helping you understand and ultimately protecting you. ”

Czywczynski recently acknowledged a national shortage of monoclonal antibodies.

“Availability is an issue,” she said. “We here in Bemidji feel blessed with the fact that the state health department is properly replacing used medications. We have never actually encountered the problem of not being able to treat patients. But I know I’m having problems elsewhere. “

Czywczynski added that a third monoclonal antibody has recently hit the market. She believes this helps with the shortage.

Something “smart”

The infusion will take at least a few hours. Radig remembers that he took four. Then he went home and slept most of the day.

Ladig received a follow-up call from the nursing staff and chose Sanford’s home surveillance program. They were worried about his low temperature and sent him to the pharmacy and advised him to return to the hospital if it got even lower.

Given the risk of COVID complications for people of his age, Radig said it was good to be alive.

“I did something wise in my eyes,” he said. “I believe in the scientific side of this.

“I think science is now telling us what we have to do to stop spreading and get better.”

“People in the region should be proud and grateful for everything that has been done,” he added, in order to make COVID therapy and vaccines available. He described his treatment as a good film reel of “good choices, good advice given to me”.

He reiterated that he felt alive today thanks to the treatment, adding that “I am not alone.”