10,000 people in the Waterloo region are now eligible for a second COVID-19 shot, officials say





Over 90% of eligible residents in the Waterloo region receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. According to the Ontario Government website, people over the age of 12 are eligible for vaccination and can receive a second vaccination 28 days after the first vaccination. “To get 90% of the second dose, we need 20,683 second doses. Of these 20,000, about 10,000 are eligible for the second dose, and the rest We will qualify within the next month, “said Vickie Murray of the region. Vaccine leads said at a media briefing on Friday. Regional officials are pleased that a single dose will reach a 90% milestone, but hopes that a second dose, close to 86%, will reach that point, Murray said. “Our goal is to continue to aim for the highest possible vaccination rates to protect our community from the spread of COVID,” she said. In addition, a third dose of 5,854 doses has been given in the area to all caregivers in the area. Murray also announced on Friday that as of October 31, vaccinations on the Waterloo boardwalk will only be available during the busiest hours of the day, from 10 am to 6 pm. Vaccination bus motor Vaccination buses continue to be effective, Murray said. On Wednesday, she said 47 percent of the dose given was the first. The bus will make a scheduled stop: Saturday from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm at Cambridge Farmers Market.

Tuesday from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm at 150 Main Street in Cambridge.

Wednesday from 3 pm to 7 pm at the Kitchener Public Library.

Thursday from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm in the Waterloo International Airport area of ​​Wroclaw.

Sunday, October 24th, from 3pm to 7pm at Sunrise Shopping Center at 1400 Ottawa Street South, Kitchener. Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, a medical officer in the region, said Friday that case rates “have tended to be stable or slowly declining in the last few weeks.” “We need to continue our efforts to boost the community’s immunity over the next few weeks to months,” she said, saying that highly infectious delta variants remain a risk in the region, especially for unvaccinated people. He added that it could easily spread between. Murray recommended that anyone eligible for a second dose should take it as soon as possible. “It will be the best way to ensure that you are fully vaccinated,” Murray said. Local staff will contact you directly by email or phone if you find that many people are delaying their second dose. This is also what the staff did during the summer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/kitchener-waterloo/waterloo-region-second-dose-covid-19-eligible-1.6213044 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos