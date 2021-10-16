Health
Calling BC to Speed Up Vaccine Booster Deployment in Deadly Care Home Outbreaks
Big and deadly COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) The outbreak in Burnaby’s care home has called on the British Columbia government to speed up the deployment of vaccine booster shots to vulnerable older people.
As of Friday, 10 residents of the Willingdon Care Center had died in outbreaks involving at least 100 cases. 78 of these cases are resident, accounting for 82 percent of the elderly living in the facility.
“This is a tragic situation and I think it could have been avoided by the faster deployment of boosters,” said Terry Lake, CEO of the BC Care Providers Association.
Call for urgent deployment of booster shots for care homes
The third dose is now considered an important protection for very vulnerable people. Immune response to vaccine weakens, Studies show.
The National Advisory Board on Immunization officially recommended booster shots for people with home care and severe immunodeficiency on September 28, and BC’s own deployment is underway for about two weeks.
The state has given about 42,000 third doses to date, but only a few have been given primarily to people living in Lower Mainland care facilities.
State health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry defended the pace of this week’s rollout, saying the state relies on global data on reduced vaccine efficacy in about six months and follows NACI’s guidance. I did.
But Lake said BC wasn’t always waiting for NACI, and the state acted in front of the committee to widen the gap between the first and second doses last spring, in Alberta and Ontario. Both pointed out that they started launching booster shots a few weeks ago.
He said BC’s current timeline states that many older people wait for a third dose until mid-November, up to 10 months after receiving the second dose.
“We know it’s too late, and unless we speed this up, we’ll see more outbreaks and more deaths,” Lake said.
Strengthening COVID-19 restrictions in Northern Health
Opponents of BC liberals are also urging the state to act swiftly.
Interim leader Shirley Bond said there were additional protections that the state failed to implement to protect home care people.
“The concern we are hearing is the fact that other jurisdictions have advanced much faster than in BC,” she said.
“For example, since the beginning of the pandemic, we have called for the use of rapid testing and expanded testing options. We know that long-term care is one of the paces at which it can be used more widely.”
BC was able to maintain a stable new COVID-19 case every day last month, but deaths have increased dramatically in recent weeks.
The state has not released the latest data on age-specific deaths, but as of October 2, the overwhelming majority of deaths among people over the age of 70 remain.
Approximately 30% of new cases of double-vaccinated people with weakened immunity to the vaccine mean that hundreds of thousands of older people living in the area may also be at higher risk. increase.
The state is expected to provide more details on booster doses for the uncareful elderly next week.
View link »
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
..
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8271450/bc-third-dose-vaccine-rollout-speed-up/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]