WHO honors Henrietta Luck, whose cells saved countless lives after death





On Wednesday, World Health Organization Director Tedros Adhanom Gebreyes praised the late Henrietta Lacks. Henrietta Lacks, which was unknowingly harvested by cancer cells, contributed to the creation of many life-saving scientific advances.

AP photo Read again: 9 Disease prevention vaccine that changed humanity forever Luck died of cervical cancer on October 4, 1951, at the age of only 31. Doctors at John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore harvested tissue from her body without her consent during a time of racism nationwide. Tedros said in a statement: “Henrietta Lacks was exploited. She is one of many colored women whose bodies have been abused by science. She put her trust in the health care system so she could be treated. The system robbed her of something without her knowledge and consent. The medical technology developed from this fraud was not fairly shared around the world and was used to perform further frauds. I came. “ The cell was the first human cell to be cloned. The dubbed HeLa cells have since been infinitely replicated and are considered the basis of modern medicine, providing humanity with polio vaccines and gene mappings. And even a vaccine to get rid of the new coronavirus. Read again: Nipah virus warns Oxford vaccine inventor that it can cause more pandemics than Covid

The Tedros HeLa cell line was also the basis for the development of a human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine that could eliminate the cancer that killed Lux ​​itself.

WHO / Twitter According to WHO, more than 50 million metric tons of HeLa cells are distributed worldwide, contributing to more than 75,000 studies. Read again: The technology used in the Oxford Covid vaccine can help fight cancer, revealing research “But the end does not justify the means. It was only necessary to give her the honor to ask. In honoring Henrietta Lacks today, WHO considers past injustices and is a person in health. Recognizing the importance of promoting race equality, acknowledging the mistakes of the past is essential to building trust in the future, and recognizing the extraordinary potential that her legacy continues to offer. There are many more lives we can save by working for racial justice and equality. “ He said: We confirm it in medicine and science. BlackLives Matter. Henrietta Lacks’ life is important, and nevertheless. “ We hope you enjoy this medical story. If you have any comments, please let us know.For more stories from the world of Science and technology, Continue reading Indiatimes.com..

