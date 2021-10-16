American Cancer Society makes strides against breast cancer at annual walk





She noted that one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in the U.S. in their lifetimes. That means spreading awareness about getting preventative care like mammograms is imperative, she said. Premier Health was at the event and offered mammograms nearby. Oeters noted there was up to a 90% reduction in cancer screenings through the COVID-19 pandemic. Explore Montgomery County fatal crashes involving impaired drivers increasing “While COVID has been happening cancer hasn’t stopped,” Oeters said. “So we really need to make sure that one we’re taking care of patients that are currently diagnosed, but too, that we are reminding people to get screened, get checked out.” Last year, the event was virtual. This year, the American Cancer Society encouraged people to wear masks and held a staggered start time for the walk so that not everyone was walking through the park at once. Kate Beck, a Centerville resident and survivor of breast cancer who attended the walk, said she had gotten a mastectomy in May. She found a lump in March, she said, and thought initially it was a cyst. “It was scary,” Beck said. “I’m only 35.” She said other survivors, hope and faith got her through the treatment as she took it one day at a time. Caption A group of women poses for a photo during the Making Strides of Greater Dayton event on Saturday. From left to right: Sharon Silverberg, Terri Gibble, Julia Quinlan, Marianne Requarth and Kate Beck. Eileen McClory / Staff Lauren Garrison, an elementary school counselor from Chicago, came to the walk to support her daughter, Grace Garrison, who is a member of the sorority Zeta Tau Alpha at University of Dayton. Zeta Tau Alpha raises money to prevent and treat breast cancer as an organization. Garrison said she went through chemotherapy for breast cancer while her daughter was a junior in high school. Explore Miami Valley Meals to provide 15,000 dinners day before Thanksgiving “Because I just completed my treatment two years ago, it’s still very fresh in our lives,” Garrison said. She said people in her community signed up to bring her family dinners during her treatments, which she said was extremely helpful. Garrison encouraged current cancer patients to feel their feelings and not be afraid to accept help. “I would say you’re gonna feel a gamut of emotions and feel what you’re going to feel and take it one day at a time,” Garrison said. “Just moving forward, one day at a time.”

The Beavercreek Police Department is looking for the person(s) responsible for causing damage to the Beavercreek Golf… Posted by City of Beavercreek Police Department on Saturday, October 16, 2021

He served previously on the city board of park commissioners. He and his wife, Emily, have three sons.”},{“_id”:”UUTFFG2XCFBAXKIROBXACGJACY”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”UF66ZTAOBNEWPHKYMYQHPO4VWQ”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”content”:”How Dayton-area schools teach about race — or not”,”url”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/local/how-dayton-area-schools-teach-about-race-or-not/JCMLZCFE4FBPFJB33EJ554ELMA/”},{“_id”:”REOZAOKNCNH2TEZEH7ULYMJ24Y”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634327329403},”type”:”text”,”content”:”New buildings are a top issue to him.”},{“_id”:”PCKP7GPE4BGMHIGZBJ2ZNKDPCI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634327329404},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“In order to pass a levy, the district needs a complete plan. This plan must include details on the new site locations as well as what will happen to the property of existing sites,” Fox said. “If new buildings are built, then parents should know where their children will be going to school before they vote on a levy.””},{“_id”:”YAFEFYZUJBANVBLKHOLMS2GU4U”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634327329405},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Fox said the board also faces a curriculum challenge.”},{“_id”:”L2R3VD5ZCNADVPJ23VT2KSQYZ4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634327329406},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“We have to stop trying to indoctrinate our children with radical policies like Project 1619 and Critical Race Theory. It is impossible for the school board to know all of the content taught in our schools. Parents must make the administration and school board aware of unacceptable ideologies being taught to our children,” Fox said.”},{“_id”:”PPMHY5EVKNFL5DJIP2XSHE6ZYI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:297,”comment”:”, which aimed to reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans at the center of the national narrative”}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634327329407},”type”:”text”,”content”:”As the Dayton Daily News previously reported, critical race theory is an academic framework that is overwhelmingly not being taught at the K-12 level (the only mention of the theory reporters found was in a classroom in Montgomery County). The 1619 Project is a The New York Times Magazine project.“},{“_id”:”MBRTOWGXFNEJXJ3YSIPNMXXWZY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634327329408},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Thomas Kleptz has served on the Troy school board since 2015 and previously served on the Northmont schools board of education.”},{“_id”:”43QAQR2D5BHFFG7X3GWALMPD2M”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634327329409},”type”:”text”,”content”:”He is managing partner and owner of Turnstone Financial. He and wife, Melissa, have four children.”},{“_id”:”6E7HYWSRYRDFJGBVSYPA5P3C6U”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634327329410},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Kleptz pointed to financial stability, updated curriculum and the need to replace buildings as top issues.”},{“_id”:”4KTIZYPL5VASJCJC6XFUF77QFM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634327329411},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“We need to continue to work with our local state representatives to ensure public education will receive sufficient funds that are calculated in a fair and equitable manner,” he said.”},{“_id”:”Y6MXND7DEJGPRDDFJIVVVLJVBQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634327329412},”type”:”text”,”content”:”With curriculum, a new reading program was implemented at the elementary level and the junior high is looking at a complementary program, Kleptz said, and adding a new math program also is being reviewed.”},{“_id”:”POZEWEG46JFS7AWTH5POF5CBLE”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”L5FGLSML4FBPDL7C7CEXI7PGZM”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”content”:”PHOTOS: Inside look at Tipp City’s new Frida’s Mexican Kitchen & Bar”,”url”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/community/photos-inside-look-at-tipp-citys-new-fridas-mexican-kitchen-bar/WY2WCE46AZHHFHN4P5NR5N2DTY/”},{“_id”:”SDLFJRFIMNF6NC7WAUG3ZLYGWI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634327329414},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Replacing the aging elementary buildings makes more sense than remodeling because the current buildings were not designed to meet today’s needs, Kleptz said.”},{“_id”:”34DI3A5JANEIPPDOQVJXYLIAWU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634327329415},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“With two bond levies having failed, the board has listened to the community and is currently looking at building a fifth/sixth grade building that would be located in a neighborhood with a price that voters can support through a bond levy,” he said.”},{“_id”:”CWZVXDLDYVFS7PZO55PWNHC2WI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”His email is [email protected]”}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634327329416},”type”:”text”,”content”:””},{“_id”:”4VOHYOJQRNDKDBUNQYUOMU6RCA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634327329417},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Theresa Packard works in marketing and communications at Buckeye Insurance Group, Piqua. She and her husband, Keith, have two sons and a daughter. This is her first campaign for the board.”},{“_id”:”6QUWSXV5FRDBZBUHJQDY2GPH4U”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634327329418},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Packard said the district’s top challenge remains its facilities.”},{“_id”:”SWCJQXEJK5FF7LRI3PR267OVIA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634327329419},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“We have to find a path to new buildings that will provide our students and teachers with an environment to develop 21st century skills as well as buildings that are accessible and safe for all our students,” she said.”},{“_id”:”IQA3NA2CFVDRTDIDRNXMFOL4G4″,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”2Z4UX2RZ2NEZPH65XIL4ZKB4JQ”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”content”:”Local schools in top 5, bottom 5 of some report card categories Augistine has many positive signs hanging on her office door. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/coxohio/EOSP4CUAVFB4ZGLQUUXE4UA4AA.jpg”,”height”:1790}},”canonical_url”:”/local/troy-school-board-candidates-compete-for-3-seats/LBBSMDWZWVFQHNQG3CMCAMPV3A/”,”_id”:”LBBSMDWZWVFQHNQG3CMCAMPV3A”},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”FSMNZL4CWFEAFGC4AD7FJFBU6M”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1594654470674},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The Ohio Department of Transportation District 7 is seeking drivers for the upcoming winter season.”},{“_id”:”LOYXHY3HLJDYLE5NFPQHBTXXBU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634348182208},”type”:”text”,”content”:”An in-person hiring event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 300 Smith Drive in Englewood for winter seasonal highway technicians in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Logan, Mercer, Miami and Montgomery counties, according to a release from ODOT.”},{“_id”:”KA54R2444JHYLM4LZFLK4OUDBY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634348182209},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Applicants should bring their driver’s license and resume and be prepared for an interview on the spot. People also can apply online.”},{“_id”:”MSLNGXTI6VE3RG36BR6RRMIGSU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634348182210},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Those hired typically work 40 hours a week, plus more for snow and ice events, and may work up to 1,000 hours maximum. The pay rate is $18.59 an hour.

A week ago, Ohio reported 6,651 daily cases.”},{“_id”:”SXCAAKUUUVB3VBZVYWVPB2BQMI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634327205315},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Daily COVID-19 cases have remained below 6,000 for the last week. From Oct. 2 to 8, Ohio reported more than 6,000 daily cases four times.”},{“_id”:”P5HEOSKAXZFMFNNGLLKSGOUT7M”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634327205316},”type”:”text”,”content”:”In the last 21 days the state is averaging 5,242 cases a day. Last Friday the 21-day average was 5,842 cases a day, according to ODH. Ohio is averaging 4,529 cases a day in the last week.”},{“_id”:”27U2J3427FAURAJOUXEYE3BPCY”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”LGG4HESXOFA7JCFBGXM4R5LSYY”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”content”:”State: Delta surge appears to have plateaued, but too early to declare victory”,”url”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com//local/dayton-childrens-health-official-to-join-states-covid-update-today/XG2GELCKR5CSTAI7N3RKLSTYCU/”},{“owner”:{“sponsored”:false,”id”:”coxohio”},”address”:{},”syndication”:{},”source”:{“system”:”photo center”,”edit_url”:””,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”}},”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[]},”type”:”image”,”version”:”0.10.3″,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/coxohio/LFJGTKPMJRCQTG3FQTJME4MFHE.png”,”licensable”:false,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[]},”subtitle”:”Ohio Coronavirus Trends 10 15 21″,”width”:1399,”_id”:”LFJGTKPMJRCQTG3FQTJME4MFHE”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/Nz1D4QNnnajyLkVuCO9X5Yx-KR0=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-coxohio/public/LFJGTKPMJRCQTG3FQTJME4MFHE.png”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”comments”:[],”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/Nz1D4QNnnajyLkVuCO9X5Yx-KR0=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-coxohio/public/LFJGTKPMJRCQTG3FQTJME4MFHE.png”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/coxohio/LFJGTKPMJRCQTG3FQTJME4MFHE.png”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/Nz1D4QNnnajyLkVuCO9X5Yx-KR0=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-coxohio/public/LFJGTKPMJRCQTG3FQTJME4MFHE.png”,”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/HIgUQz4ACl-zPHdVETpOVXebK_I=/300×0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-coxohio/public/LFJGTKPMJRCQTG3FQTJME4MFHE.png”,”version”:0,”originalName”:”10 15 21 Trends.png”,”mime_type”:”image/png”,”restricted”:false,”template_id”:623,”galleries”:[],”_id”:”4M4G4STAWRD35GQKK4TE6WJZWM”},”created_date”:”2021-10-15T18:44:33Z”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-10-15T18:44:33Z”,”height”:849,”image_type”:”photograph”},{“_id”:”OJD3N2247NCZBNHBS6QUUQKMRU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634327205319},”type”:”text”,”content”:”ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff warned Ohioans Thursday that while he’s cautiously optimistic cases will decline moving forward, now isn’t the time to lose focus.”},{“_id”:”PIEAOQJPKNE2ZAG2OTVKUYUVNU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634327205320},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“We have to remain vigilant,” he said.”},{“_id”:”33I5M6G52ZAXHGMV5P55FGAKAE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634327205321},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The number of COVID-19 patients in Ohio hospitals are continuing to slightly decrease. As of Friday, 3,157 coronavirus patients were hospitalized in the state, compared to 3,439 on Oct. 2. The state is seeing similar trends in ICUs and patients on ventilators. ODH reported 924 COVID-19 patients in the state’s ICUs and 621 on ventilators on Friday. On Oct. 2, there were 961 COVID-19 patients in Ohio’s ICUs and 647 on ventilators.”},{“_id”:”ZK4YU4FRJZEZ3KP3U5I6KORA24″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634327205322},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Ohio recorded 290 hospitalizations and 21 ICU admissions in the last day. It’s the first time in four days the state’s reported fewer than 300 daily hospitalizations and fewer than 30 ICU admissions. Last Friday Ohio reported 245 hospitalizations and 10 ICU admissions.”},{“_id”:”E3PGUHIHJVAZLKKM2ZSLIO6QCI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634327205323},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The state’s 21-day average is 251 hospitalizations a day and 22 ICU admissions a day.”},{“_id”:”7BLSMHDY4JH2TO7XDXR4JQI6XY”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”OR6MGY22FRHEDETM3OF5Q666RI”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”content”:”Trick or Treat: Ohio shares COVID-19 safety tips for Halloween”,”url”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/local/trick-or-treat-ohio-shared-covid-19-safety-tips-for-halloween/FE7MFHPPP5EBTPU4COJSFBA6AI/”},{“_id”:”BY2Z3XWPPZH27LZMGIOIR6CVEM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634327205325},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Ohio reported 306 COVID-19 deaths Friday, bringing its total to 23,327, according to ODH.”},{“_id”:”WZRBC6BAD5FTFJHYOGGQ7BHG6M”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634327205326},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The state updates death data twice a week. Because other states don’t regularly report death certificates to Ohio’s Bureau of Vital Statistics, death data can fluctuate.”},{“_id”:”YLAQ7C2JCFHBJH47EG5DTFN7BI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634327205327},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Vanderhoff noted Thursday that due to the nature of COVID, hospitalizations and deaths are lagging indicators.”},{“_id”:”IGUC6MPMI5F2HKRDT7J3PBHKVI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634327205328},”type”:”text”,”content”:”It can take days to weeks after a person tests positive for coronavirus before they may need to be hospitalized. COVID-19?”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://d1xee2ssey3x9d.cloudfront.net/09-01-2021/t_4453bebadad04fbcb0d6c83cc0d5a9f4_name_t_1fca132c6bd142f6be90b638c4c96191_name_How_is_the_delta_variant_different_from_normal_COVID_19__1080p_.jpg”,”height”:1080}}}},”canonical_url”:”/local/ohio-reports-fewer-than-5000-covid-19-cases-as-state-continues-to-see-decline/D73KIG2TGJGAZLNEI2PKD6HFYY/”,”_id”:”D73KIG2TGJGAZLNEI2PKD6HFYY”},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”B75UUEO7UVA4DD2PVNJUAFRGYI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634234506138},”type”:”text”,”content”:”CENTERVILLE — Grace Mannix, 78, has been helping people pay their utility bills and get food through her church’s St. Vincent de Paul conference for so long she cannot recall exactly when she started, but guesses its been at least 20 years.”},{“_id”:”I23SDJRBQBCK5OCLGUGWQ3TDSY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634234506139},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Mannix, former president of the St. Vincent de Paul Conference at St. Henry Catholic Church in Miami Twp. stepped down as president but continues to volunteer. Parishioners contribute money to help those in need.”},{“_id”:”6FTTJQJJ2VGDBCOZUZOYYDLBYA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634234506140},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“I help people with utilities, food. They call our church, which is St. Henry Catholic Church, and I get the information there,” said Mannix of Centerville. “It’s just the fact that there are people out there who need those services and we are able to provide those.””},{“_id”:”5LUAUFVIWJFWNOT2TFZGAUY4VU”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”SBWSSNZUANEUZMFNPJWNPRJTWA”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”content”:”Community Gem: Maria Frutiger helps military spouses”,”url”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/local/community-gem-maria-frutiger-helps-military-spouses/373MSG5FUFC7RDP4HVZ3Q47IAI/”},{“_id”:”FYS3V4MJMJEYPL7REFXQ5R6WGI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634234506142},”type”:”text”,”content”:”She was nominated as a Dayton Daily News Community Gem by Connie Dvorak of Miami Twp., who is active in the conference as well.”},{“_id”:”6Z7PZOZU4FC3XMSH677JSYUXVQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634234506143},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“Grace Mannix is a woman of faith who has been a lifelong volunteer,” Dvorak said. “Grace has served as a St. Vincent de Paul Vincentian all of her adult life, while raising her children and now into her elder years.””},{“_id”:”25AHHNGK4NHGXNO2LDT6SUB33Q”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634234506144},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“For many years she was the face of assistance and service to the poor for our parish almost singled-handedly,” Dvorak said.”},{“_id”:”XB6WDZMS6BDHBHBSCSCWQH6SOY”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”VJ6C2ETDUBDFHN3XGO2KHSUKZU”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”content”:”Inspire Dayton: Retiring Dayton attorney battled predatory lenders”,”url”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/news/inspire-dayton-retiring-dayton-attorney-battled-predatory-lenders/C7E3X6XLMRAVZGWHAJQ5RGFG3Y/”},{“_id”:”QAZMYGTKUNFOPGQU3E4FUP2D6Y”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634234506146},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Mannix said she likes doing the volunteer work because she sees such need in the area and she enjoys talking to people. She said helping with bills, food and bus passes is just part of what she does.”},{“_id”:”6SOHIESDIBH7ROCYQTL5XNUBOM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634234506147},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“I ask them what their needs are and if we are able to help them with their needs,” Mannix said. “I try to give them a listening ear and just let them talk. A lot of them just need to talk.””},{“_id”:”76ZRXISDBZFC3EZJMGFB5H3FBU”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”J5LJVQR2G5AUPP6UAB5O6H3HIM”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”content”:”Community Gem: Danielle Edwards ‘invested in the good of what really matters’”,”url”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/local/community-gem-danielle-edwards-invested-in-the-good-of-what-really-matters/NULGDNM5IJFUJCWEWMMNJIEATI/”},{“_id”:”6N7GR6N2B5GAVOSL5VDLR44YN4″,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”AZRHLU5BVRH7XKWOWD4X2QZWHA”},”type”:”divider”},{“_id”:”GNWSU32AUZBQ3EQL5Y7OONJI2M”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”2VLZLIMRO5HL5IUSNTIKRRPAIA”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”content”:”See more stories by Lynn Hulsey”,”url”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/staff/lynn-hulsey/”},{“_id”:”YDNPIBB6YFB43MSHF3RTQTADLM”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”M6747WCIURH65GABNXBDDGWZHM”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”content”:”Thieves stealing passwords can get ‘keys to the kingdom’”,”url”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/local/thieves-stealing-passwords-can-get-keys-to-the-kingdom/435Y5HXT3FBNFB7MGFXMHNLDAA/”},{“_id”:”MYYQ22ATQREM5GLPB6LZVL4AM4″,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”RVOBEHJLJRD73LR2DSX5CBKOYM”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”content”:”The Great Mismatch: Why aren’t companies with record job openings connecting with applicants?”,”url”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/business/job-seekers-and-companies-look-to-find-that-perfect-match/VAIRXOCOEVGCRH75V4JYLIQU3Q/”},{“_id”:”R6KXY76JX5DQZPUSNBOD2OC57A”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”6MZRZR6YENCFBKR3HVKRSQEDEU”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”content”:”These 3 local jobs seekers know what it takes to get noticed in job hunt”,”url”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/local/initiative-persistence-pay-off-in-job-hunt/44K6AS67XZBINO3NJCQD3LF2CE/”},{“_id”:”X2UBYWEFBZECDBCIWUWSJ55LJM”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”SJTLW4MJLREHVDOZDNW3DYDJ3I”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”content”:”Child care crisis: Costs, shortage of workers leading to ‘a situation that is untenable’”,”url”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/local/child-care-crisis-costs-shortage-of-workers-leading-to-a-situation-that-is-untenable/2ARZQIHB4FEJBATSSZIZN7UYSI/”},{“_id”:”EWDSYMAVPNGELP6Q2IFIU2GDYM”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”BMKTS2ID6ZAWHE4JRZO57UBH6I”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”content”:”Job seekers’ market brings better pay amid the Great Resignation”,”url”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/business/job-seekers-market-brings-better-pay-amid-the-great-resignation/ME7YBDRTSVF7JB2TESBPWLL3PQ/”}],”display_date”:”2021-10-15T19:09:48.978Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Community Gem: Grace Mannix helps people who’ve fallen MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/coxohio/6MY5D5R5TRGHXLZXEBHSF76X4M.jpg”,”height”:2732}},”canonical_url”:”/local/community-gem-grace-mannix-helps-people-whove-fallen-on-hard-times/HKITKWNWORH5PIEROT6OXE5BMI/”,”_id”:”HKITKWNWORH5PIEROT6OXE5BMI”},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”2JWFXENOMBBYFK2FVM2X5V53WY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634322486778},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Masks are no longer mandatory for students at Huber Heights schools except for on buses, according to a district policy released by the schools on Friday.”},{“_id”:”XWDDXS7PI5DU5CMMYZPCZ7YDBM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634322486779},”type”:”text”,”content”:”All other COVID-19 response guidelines in the ”Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan will remain in effect, the district said.”},{“_id”:”SPRLYEMWXVHERKAQJKCDGSB3Y4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:107,”comment”:”, Oct. 16″}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634322486780},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Cassie Dietrich, spokesman for the district, said the original mask mandate for the district expired Friday.”},{“_id”:”PGRFWS7RSJD3FOX34CXUWZ6MIY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634322486781},”type”:”text”,”content”:”At the school board meeting on Thursday night, superintendent Mario Basora recommended the mandate be extended through Nov. 13, but the board voted 3-2 against extending the mandate.”},{“_id”:”YZAHJHROHRF4VNHRPQW7UWLL6Y”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”I’ll have more once I can fully watch the board meeting.”}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634322486782},”type”:”text”,”content”:””}],”display_date”:”2021-10-15T18:30:40.469Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Huber Heights school board votes against extending mask CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.”},{“_id”:”6P3KSWADVNDTNH6ZBT2W6VF75Y”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”OVEOODG2ZVDWRNAJMW7YLRECJQ”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”content”:”Local schools in top 5, bottom 5 of some report card categories”,”url”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/local/local-schools-in-top-5-bottom-5-of-some-report-card-categories/FYCHJGOZ4JE73HGS6FU6YBL7GA/”},{“_id”:”E3VRBLI25VGFBBHRYV33EZ62J4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634326090452},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Garber was driving a 2002 Toyota Camry south on Arcanum-Bears Mill Road when he stopped at the state Route 49 intersection, according to a preliminary investigation by the sheriff’s office.”},{“_id”:”QVKQJJRPFJBQBM4M4XQPUSMZOY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634326090453},”type”:”text”,”content”:”He reportedly pulled out into the intersection and was hit by a 2020 GMC Sierra pickup truck driven by 43-year-old Ty Figel of Arcanum.”},{“_id”:”4PSCSFDZ4RDQPOQUXZJMZNOTHI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634326090454},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The truck rolled twice before coming to a stop in a ditch, according to the sheriff’s office. Figel was not injured in the crash.”},{“_id”:”HU5KTWVS3JEXDBBPZSG7M7UPPM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634326090455},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The Arcanum Fire Department, Greenville Twp. Rescue and Tri-Village Rescue also assisted at the scene.”},{“_id”:”MMCPFVRZGJFATO7QBVTI7XXPT4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634326090456},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the crash.”}],”display_date”:”2021-10-15T17:50:00Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”92-year-old Miami County man killed in Darke County crash”},”first_publish_date”:”2021-10-15T18:00:23.661Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“path”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/local”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”},”_website”:”dayton-daily-news”,”parent_id”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”,”name”:”Local News”,”description”:””,”_id”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/local”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“default”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”BottomNavRedesign2021″:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/configsection/links/news-bottom-nav”,”SectionMap”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”,”TopNav”:null,”TopicsBar”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:””,”site_title”:”Dayton News | Latest from Dayton area & Miami Valley”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Local”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”dayton-daily-news”,”name”:”Local News”,”_id”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/local”,”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.daytondailynews.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”BottomNavRedesign2021″:[“https://www.daytondailynews.com/”,”https://www.daytondailynews.com/configsection/links/news-bottom-nav”],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.daytondailynews.com/”],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.daytondailynews.com/”],”TopNav”:[],”TopicsBar”:[“https://www.daytondailynews.com/”]},”order”:{“+ add”:1013,”default”:1037,”BottomNavRedesign2021″:2001,”SectionMap”:1037,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:1002,”TopicsBar”:1001}}},”_website_section_id”:”dayton-daily-news./local”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“path”:”/community”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”},”_website”:”dayton-daily-news”,”parent_id”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”,”name”:”Community Content”,”description”:””,”_id”:”/community”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“default”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”,”SectionMap”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/local”,”TopNav”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:””,”site_title”:”Miami Valley and Greater Dayton Area News”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”More Communities”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”dayton-daily-news”,”name”:”Community Content”,”_id”:”/community”,”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.daytondailynews.com/”],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.daytondailynews.com/”],”MainMenuRedesign2021″:[“https://www.daytondailynews.com/”,”https://www.daytondailynews.com/local”],”TopNav”:[]},”order”:{“default”:1005,”SectionMap”:1011,”MainMenuRedesign2021″:2012}}},”_website_section_id”:”dayton-daily-news./community”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/local”,”name”:”Local News”},”tags”:[{“text”:”ddnhomepage”},{“text”:”ddn_app”}]},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-10-16T03:12:02.680Z”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“credits”:{“by”:[]},”subtitle”:”Emergency lights”,”width”:908,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/coxohio/LSLQAVU7OL7TBY6ZHRJUHJQXHM.jpg”,”height”:574}},”canonical_url”:”/local/92-year-old-miami-county-man-killed-in-darke-county-crash/RSTLRNQGGBB7RMY2SBETYPW3WE/”,”_id”:”RSTLRNQGGBB7RMY2SBETYPW3WE”},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”2PBFOLLRGZBIJCXXDD3U6YMP3U”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634311683208},”type”:”text”,”content”:”KETTERING — Voters in the city will see three contested Kettering City Council races this fall and an unopposed one for the highest elected local office.”},{“_id”:”XZYBCQN7AJE7JD2C6XMBFTSWNM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634311683209},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Three candidates are vying for two at-large council slots while a combined five others are seeking to fill seats in Districts 1 and 2. The district seats have been vacant for months after a pair of resignations earlier this year.”},{“_id”:”TXZGWUIO3ZGIDJR5OBUPRAK5C4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634311683210},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Meanwhile, former state Senator Peggy Lehner is the only candidate on the ballot to succeed four-term Mayor Don Patterson, who is term limited.”},{“_id”:”Q7H5FQYCYZGIRBUCGDDV5VOT2U”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:28,”comment”:”CQ”},{“pos”:104,”comment”:”CQ”}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634311683211},”type”:”text”,”content”:”At-large Councilwoman Jacque Fisher is seeking a second term, competing for two city-wide seats with Jyl Hall and Joseph Patak, both first-time candidates. Councilman Bill Lauter is term limited after being elected twice.”},{“_id”:”QY5VYSMWLVBLPGCHDTOLYLD4SE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634311683212},”type”:”text”,”content”:”In District 1, David Brown, and first-time candidates Lisa M. Duvall and Darrell Meshew want to fill the unexpired term of Rob Scott.”},{“_id”:”6MDK7W5GSZASPIUHZMNC27Z4LU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634311683213},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Scott, elected to three four-year terms, resigned in January to become Kettering Municipal Court clerk, filling the seat Andrea White vacated after being elected state representative.”},{“_id”:”KTIPLQM2SBGRTOOD3YJ625LCY4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634311683214},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The District 2 race to fill the unexpired term of Joe Wanamaker is between Bob Scott, the father of Rob Scott, and former state Rep. John White, the husband of Andrea White.”},{“_id”:”CNMJGR4RZFFCRGXHPHNSIVDADA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634311683215},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Wanamaker, who was in his fifth term, retired from the seat in June citing health reasons. Both district seats have been vacant per city charter guidelines.”},{“_id”:”BSWVGLGBZBEGLMRBGZVRDFOZ74″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634311683216},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Beginning in January, Kettering council members will earn $12,000 a year and the mayor $18,000, both 50% increases from the current rates. The pay hikes were approved by council in May with Fisher abstaining.”},{“_id”:”66UFX7LHXJC6LCTSADNPBMKPRA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:59,”comment”:”(10.1)”}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634311683217},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The following are brief profiles of each council candidate:”},{“_id”:”VJNWFARYEZFQREYTAIZFTEE5LA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634311683218},”type”:”text”,”content”:”AT-LARGE“},{“owner”:{“sponsored”:false,”id”:”coxohio”},”address”:{},”syndication”:{},”caption”:”Jacque Fisher. FILE”,”source”:{“system”:”photo center”,”edit_url”:””,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”}},”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[]},”type”:”image”,”version”:”0.10.3″,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/coxohio/YGARQ4EK2FHDBGJH267QUUCVLY.jpg”,”licensable”:false,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[],”by”:[{“name”:”FILE”,”type”:”author”,”byline”:”FILE”}]},”subtitle”:”Kettering election”,”width”:1000,”_id”:”YGARQ4EK2FHDBGJH267QUUCVLY”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/4ShK0Gigota-lRzHfYpiGa5FZ9E=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-coxohio/public/YGARQ4EK2FHDBGJH267QUUCVLY.jpg”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”comments”:[],”keywords”:[“”],”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/4ShK0Gigota-lRzHfYpiGa5FZ9E=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-coxohio/public/YGARQ4EK2FHDBGJH267QUUCVLY.jpg”,”takenOn”:”2018-08-28T10:20:33Z”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/coxohio/YGARQ4EK2FHDBGJH267QUUCVLY.jpg”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/4ShK0Gigota-lRzHfYpiGa5FZ9E=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-coxohio/public/YGARQ4EK2FHDBGJH267QUUCVLY.jpg”,”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/RsgmkC3VER0oKi41Q4WbH0v7MW4=/300×0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-coxohio/public/YGARQ4EK2FHDBGJH267QUUCVLY.jpg”,”version”:0,”originalName”:”jacque fisher mug.jpg_web.jpg”,”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”restricted”:false,”template_id”:623,”galleries”:[],”_id”:”JBZKUSFY2ZDKNMEIZRDZ2CR4ZQ”},”created_date”:”2021-10-15T15:24:51Z”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-10-15T15:24:51Z”,”height”:563,”image_type”:”photograph”},{“_id”:”PWN673NOW5EIXOKXHYJSD33AA4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634313221823},”type”:”text”,”content”:”•Fisher, 56, retired from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base after 38 years. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Wright State University and a master’s from the University of Dayton.”},{“_id”:”W7XQNZD45NGCPHTY22BCQUJPJA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634311683220},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Fisher founded the Kettering Backpack Program, which feeds children, and has volunteered in Kettering for more than 20 years. She gained the most votes in a three-way race for the at-large seats in 2017.”},{“_id”:”RAW4MKBR7NANNFXUH5ZC4B3LNQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634311683221},”type”:”text”,”content”:”One of the key issues for Fisher is the working poor.”},{“_id”:”GNLIPHBNPJAMVESNLX7FOMV2FY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634311683222},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“We need to focus on the most at-need in our community,” she said. “Dollars from our federal government have assisted, but not everyone has been able to navigate the unemployment side of the house.””},{“_id”:”XI6WJ5ZGMNBLXNN7QZZU77N5HA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:139,”comment”:”(5.1)”}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634311683223},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Kettering “can always give more sweat equity to our neighborhoods, businesses and infrastructure to increase property values,” Fisher said.”},{“owner”:{“sponsored”:false,”id”:”coxohio”},”address”:{},”syndication”:{},”caption”:”Jyl Hall. FILE”,”source”:{“system”:”photo center”,”edit_url”:””,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”}},”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[]},”type”:”image”,”version”:”0.10.3″,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/coxohio/4CPPVEXFANCOHLJET7YRPIZQAA.jpg”,”licensable”:false,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[],”by”:[{“name”:”FILE”,”type”:”author”,”byline”:”FILE”}]},”subtitle”:”Kettering election”,”width”:1000,”_id”:”4CPPVEXFANCOHLJET7YRPIZQAA”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/vH86TnU0kfyczqo-KAQ8lI77MfA=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-coxohio/public/4CPPVEXFANCOHLJET7YRPIZQAA.jpg”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”comments”:[],”keywords”:[“”],”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/vH86TnU0kfyczqo-KAQ8lI77MfA=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-coxohio/public/4CPPVEXFANCOHLJET7YRPIZQAA.jpg”,”takenOn”:”2021-04-15T08:32:46Z”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/coxohio/4CPPVEXFANCOHLJET7YRPIZQAA.jpg”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/vH86TnU0kfyczqo-KAQ8lI77MfA=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-coxohio/public/4CPPVEXFANCOHLJET7YRPIZQAA.jpg”,”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/jIfsJdyC5Obbe1xKDSxcmeyzc9A=/300×0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-coxohio/public/4CPPVEXFANCOHLJET7YRPIZQAA.jpg”,”version”:0,”originalName”:”Jyl Hall mug.jpg_web.jpg”,”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”restricted”:false,”template_id”:623,”galleries”:[],”_id”:”FAUXJLKMSJATFNP5QVKKAFLVSI”},”created_date”:”2021-10-15T15:26:29Z”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-10-15T15:26:29Z”,”height”:563,”image_type”:”photograph”},{“_id”:”COGFOUL2XFHZLOIVKUVRZYN7IU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634313221829},”type”:”text”,”content”:”•Hall, 45, is an adjunct professor at the United Theological Seminary. She is the daughter of former U.S. Rep. and former U.S. Ambassador Tony Hall.”},{“_id”:”IR2KON2VX5GXPKIXRWQJ66ZFIQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634311683225},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Hall received her bachelor’s degree after attending Marymount and Miami University. She earned a master’s and PhD from Asbury Theological Seminary.”},{“_id”:”Z6AK4GDOEJEC3FXELRKFNQW6OU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634311683226},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Hall is trustee on Dayton’s County Corp., which offers affordable housing and economic programs for residents and small businesses.”},{“_id”:”I4IZEGUENNHBNLZBNT62QRNSDU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634311683227},”type”:”text”,”content”:”A key way the city can “alleviate the tax burden on working families is to attract new jobs and businesses,” and build more homes, she said.”},{“_id”:”J5362PV26ZGILPVXXWYLK3HZ4E”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:194,”comment”:”(5.1)”}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634311683228},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“We need more market-rate housing that accommodates working from home,” Hall said. “We also need higher price-point condos that will allow our retired citizens to downsize and stay in the city.””},{“owner”:{“sponsored”:false,”id”:”coxohio”},”address”:{},”syndication”:{},”caption”:”Joseph Patak. FILE”,”source”:{“system”:”photo center”,”edit_url”:””,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”}},”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[]},”type”:”image”,”version”:”0.10.3″,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/coxohio/7OGEN5GCYFHV5FOPZTAR4NPG3Q.jpg”,”licensable”:false,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[],”by”:[{“name”:”FILE”,”type”:”author”,”byline”:”FILE”}]},”subtitle”:”Kettering election”,”width”:1000,”_id”:”7OGEN5GCYFHV5FOPZTAR4NPG3Q”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/forO7SGBzbYMRnDPZDNjGvrKOzs=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-coxohio/public/7OGEN5GCYFHV5FOPZTAR4NPG3Q.jpg”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”comments”:[],”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/forO7SGBzbYMRnDPZDNjGvrKOzs=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-coxohio/public/7OGEN5GCYFHV5FOPZTAR4NPG3Q.jpg”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/coxohio/7OGEN5GCYFHV5FOPZTAR4NPG3Q.jpg”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/forO7SGBzbYMRnDPZDNjGvrKOzs=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-coxohio/public/7OGEN5GCYFHV5FOPZTAR4NPG3Q.jpg”,”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/L8a_raRyolsIb8opzODXfMsS87M=/300×0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-coxohio/public/7OGEN5GCYFHV5FOPZTAR4NPG3Q.jpg”,”version”:0,”originalName”:”Joseph Patak mug.jpg_web.jpg”,”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”restricted”:false,”template_id”:623,”galleries”:[],”_id”:”KXQ47FCY6JHMFEXT3LRK7UGXTU”},”created_date”:”2021-10-15T15:30:14Z”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-10-15T15:30:14Z”,”height”:563,”image_type”:”photograph”},{“_id”:”5TU57S4RWRAZBFMEUYDOD5QL24″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634313221835},”type”:”text”,”content”:”•Patak, 53, is general manager at R.S. Hill Construction, Inc. He earned a bachelor’s degree in geophysics from Wright State.”},{“_id”:”N453FEPNQNFQVHFAQZYNH3TZHU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634311683230},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Patak was an Ohio Army National Guard combat medic for six years and is campaigning as a “pro-life, pro-family, pro-2nd Amendment” conservative.”},{“_id”:”ZA34E2WDAJAYHBN427XSYCBOCM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634311683231},”type”:”text”,”content”:”A Kettering resident for 16 years, he said his top priorities are public safety, high property values and low taxes, and helping small businesses.”},{“_id”:”H3LFPFLEB5CWRJMQIKIXHBMF2I”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634311683232},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Patak said he would “fight to make high crime locations held accountable” and “work to restrict the ability to build more multi-unit government housing through zoning and planning.””},{“_id”:”OJUUB5TBZBGBBBKVGO6NT7JY7E”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:158,”comment”:”(5.0)”}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634311683233},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Patak said he would work to help small businesses by creating “shop local” programs and events, and hold job fairs for Kettering businesses that need workers.”},{“owner”:{“sponsored”:false,”id”:”coxohio”},”address”:{},”syndication”:{},”caption”:”David Brown. FILE”,”source”:{“system”:”photo center”,”edit_url”:””,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”}},”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[]},”type”:”image”,”version”:”0.10.3″,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/coxohio/7IJSDN2D2RHK5IWUJJG3XEDHAE.jpg”,”licensable”:false,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[],”by”:[{“name”:”FILE”,”type”:”author”,”byline”:”FILE”}]},”subtitle”:”Kettering election”,”width”:1000,”_id”:”7IJSDN2D2RHK5IWUJJG3XEDHAE”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/QR5zcIlsyjwf3f_H96YzEIpHRTs=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-coxohio/public/7IJSDN2D2RHK5IWUJJG3XEDHAE.jpg”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”comments”:[],”keywords”:[“”],”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/QR5zcIlsyjwf3f_H96YzEIpHRTs=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-coxohio/public/7IJSDN2D2RHK5IWUJJG3XEDHAE.jpg”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/coxohio/7IJSDN2D2RHK5IWUJJG3XEDHAE.jpg”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/QR5zcIlsyjwf3f_H96YzEIpHRTs=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-coxohio/public/7IJSDN2D2RHK5IWUJJG3XEDHAE.jpg”,”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/6gTdQ3d-1L8Zj_SHxJSYzIqZpYs=/300×0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-coxohio/public/7IJSDN2D2RHK5IWUJJG3XEDHAE.jpg”,”version”:0,”originalName”:”David Brown mug.jpg_web.jpg”,”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”restricted”:false,”template_id”:623,”galleries”:[],”_id”:”WTFZZAUFVZDZ5OD6SFRM6CNHBA”},”created_date”:”2021-10-15T15:31:58Z”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-10-15T15:31:58Z”,”height”:563,”image_type”:”photograph”},{“_id”:”YIXMR64O6RHPDLC74XQ5NLFZSY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634313221841},”type”:”text”,”content”:”DISTRICT 1“},{“_id”:”V7IHYROW2NH4PAAOOHBO3DER74″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634311683235},”type”:”text”,”content”:”•Brown, 59, finishing second in 2011 to Rob Scott by 56 votes in a three-way race.”},{“_id”:”UX3EX4CHMREOFH2SV5VNT5YEZ4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634311683236},”type”:”text”,”content”:”He said among his top concerns for the district, located predominantly in Kettering’s northeast quadrant, is housing upkeep.”},{“_id”:”N2EOMEZDJBFKXHYSWMPDPPDITY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634311683237},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“Ninety percent of the…residents I’ve spoken with say property maintenance problems are their number one issue,” Brown said.”},{“_id”:”E7VP4RJ6RJFULASXVYWQUA677Y”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634311683238},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Many residential units are rental properties, he said. “and most are poorly maintained.””},{“_id”:”SLBKTQ3H5RBYXA6TEAH2RKNBUU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634311683239},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Council can help increase its income tax revenue losses brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic by supporting local small businesses, according to Brown.”},{“_id”:”LDW5ASZM5RFHPMX332KOKTLE64″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:132,”comment”:”(4.8)”}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634311683240},”type”:”text”,”content”:”It could also “make sure our Kettering business development team has all the tools and resources it needs” to attract jobs, he said.”},{“owner”:{“sponsored”:false,”id”:”coxohio”},”address”:{},”syndication”:{},”caption”:”Lisa M. Duvall. FILE”,”source”:{“system”:”photo center”,”edit_url”:””,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”}},”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[]},”type”:”image”,”version”:”0.10.3″,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/coxohio/N2TBNSI2FBDSZET54PRCKFSDU4.jpg”,”licensable”:false,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[],”by”:[{“name”:”STEPHEN LEWIS”,”type”:”author”,”byline”:”STEPHEN LEWIS”}]},”subtitle”:”Kettering election”,”width”:1000,”_id”:”N2TBNSI2FBDSZET54PRCKFSDU4″,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/9rPFLdOUC-WzLK2xmPHoXky-KLg=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-coxohio/public/N2TBNSI2FBDSZET54PRCKFSDU4.jpg”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”comments”:[],”keywords”:[“”],”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/9rPFLdOUC-WzLK2xmPHoXky-KLg=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-coxohio/public/N2TBNSI2FBDSZET54PRCKFSDU4.jpg”,”takenOn”:”2019-10-14T15:34:06Z”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/coxohio/N2TBNSI2FBDSZET54PRCKFSDU4.jpg”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/9rPFLdOUC-WzLK2xmPHoXky-KLg=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-coxohio/public/N2TBNSI2FBDSZET54PRCKFSDU4.jpg”,”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/xkTJ6SxQNK2mS0gus9q6BWcHv1U=/300×0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-coxohio/public/N2TBNSI2FBDSZET54PRCKFSDU4.jpg”,”version”:0,”originalName”:”Lisa Duvall (2).jpg_web.jpg”,”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”restricted”:false,”template_id”:623,”galleries”:[],”_id”:”FZLKNEVTNBGMFPLWQETOICCDM4″},”created_date”:”2021-10-15T15:33:43Z”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-10-15T15:33:43Z”,”height”:563,”image_type”:”photograph”},{“_id”:”XVGZEEHZU5AFBPREM5IESJFDXA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634313221849},”type”:”text”,”content”:”•Duvall, 45, is a coordinator at Edict Systems, Inc. She attended Bowling Green State University with a major in secondary education.”},{“_id”:”LKKUHXVMRVEJ7FEJGHYE3LXF4M”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634311683242},”type”:”text”,”content”:”A 15-year resident of Kettering, Duvall is on the Kettering Board of Community Relations and the Kettering Parks Advisory Council.”},{“_id”:”26AKHYYLJNBITLZN33RIRHZYJ4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634311683243},”type”:”text”,”content”:”District 1 has been underrepresented, Duvall said, she wants “to serve as a voice and true representative for my neighbors.””},{“_id”:”WM6YXWHBKFCMHI5LY6DSUWJ7JM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634311683244},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The city needs to improve its infrastructure, attract large and small businesses while addressing a growing mental health issues, Duvall said.”},{“_id”:”TYS3RAP24BBD5PFPBPURG6XC3E”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:193,”comment”:”(4.8)”}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634311683245},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“Kettering can improve the lives of our citizens by addressing the underlying causes of economic instability, including housing, the economy, transportation issues and mental health,” she said.”},{“owner”:{“sponsored”:false,”id”:”coxohio”},”address”:{},”syndication”:{},”caption”:”Darrell Meshew. FILE”,”source”:{“system”:”photo center”,”edit_url”:””,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”}},”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[]},”type”:”image”,”version”:”0.10.3″,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/coxohio/UVLJK4BG7BHA5IZUEPPX5IQIV4.jpg”,”licensable”:false,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[],”by”:[{“name”:”FILE”,”type”:”author”,”byline”:”FILE”}]},”subtitle”:”Kettering election”,”width”:1000,”_id”:”UVLJK4BG7BHA5IZUEPPX5IQIV4″,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/FfsAirM5IINgV9qRrGyJCJ928qc=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-coxohio/public/UVLJK4BG7BHA5IZUEPPX5IQIV4.jpg”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”comments”:[],”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/FfsAirM5IINgV9qRrGyJCJ928qc=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-coxohio/public/UVLJK4BG7BHA5IZUEPPX5IQIV4.jpg”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/coxohio/UVLJK4BG7BHA5IZUEPPX5IQIV4.jpg”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/FfsAirM5IINgV9qRrGyJCJ928qc=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-coxohio/public/UVLJK4BG7BHA5IZUEPPX5IQIV4.jpg”,”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/k7LZqKLAr-6_aSOvs66fojjFZ6I=/300×0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-coxohio/public/UVLJK4BG7BHA5IZUEPPX5IQIV4.jpg”,”version”:0,”originalName”:”Darrell Meshew jpeg.jpg_web.jpg”,”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”restricted”:false,”template_id”:623,”galleries”:[],”_id”:”U3U4RYFP6ZGCND7LYWE3IVRKWI”},”created_date”:”2021-10-15T15:36:15Z”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-10-15T15:36:15Z”,”height”:563,”image_type”:”photograph”},{“_id”:”QDVNTULODBDBTOK2DTNUIOP2KI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634313221855},”type”:”text”,”content”:”•Meshew, 69, is a semi-retired high school government teacher who instructs part time.”},{“_id”:”YILRE3HU4RBLPPQ5E3MBVZIMFE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634311683247},”type”:”text”,”content”:”He has a bachelor’s degree in education from Wright State and has lived in Kettering for more than 30 years.”},{“_id”:”GLVNFTTDBFFUVE24TIO5FSOWDY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634311683248},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Meshew said his priorities include improving internet access across the city, something “our students desperately need.””},{“_id”:”RSHGVJD7Q5EBBFFPCQCF5IAULA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634311683249},”type”:”text”,”content”:”In addition, allocating infrastructure funds and maintaining low taxes is key, he said.”},{“_id”:”XPUWMXXV6RGYXJX3ZRVBZLLWK4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634311683250},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“Too many families are hurting now and municipal taxes tend to hurt lower income families more when they are raised,” Meshew said.”},{“_id”:”H3OA4YX74NFVZESINBAFFU22Q4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634311683251},”type”:”text”,”content”:”He said the city can also improve its recreation programs.”},{“_id”:”DQTLFA7R2ZFFHDSBP6VQ7OC224″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:100,”comment”:”(4.8)”}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634311683252},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“I believe every neighborhood in Kettering should have a park within walking distance,” Meshew said.”},{“_id”:”HX7DPAOSTNH3NG7P4GRFXCYDDM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634311683253},”type”:”text”,”content”:”DISTRICT 2“},{“owner”:{“sponsored”:false,”id”:”coxohio”},”address”:{},”syndication”:{},”caption”:”Bob Scott. FILE”,”source”:{“system”:”photo center”,”edit_url”:””,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”}},”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[]},”type”:”image”,”version”:”0.10.3″,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/coxohio/UKSBCIDLPNA6BGVVM4MPOUJQAM.jpg”,”licensable”:false,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[],”by”:[{“name”:”FILE”,”type”:”author”,”byline”:”FILE”}]},”subtitle”:”Kettering election”,”width”:1000,”_id”:”UKSBCIDLPNA6BGVVM4MPOUJQAM”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/iMNH05Y9t4CdVR9W0EWtf-prT1s=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-coxohio/public/UKSBCIDLPNA6BGVVM4MPOUJQAM.jpg”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”comments”:[],”keywords”:[“”],”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/iMNH05Y9t4CdVR9W0EWtf-prT1s=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-coxohio/public/UKSBCIDLPNA6BGVVM4MPOUJQAM.jpg”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/coxohio/UKSBCIDLPNA6BGVVM4MPOUJQAM.jpg”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/iMNH05Y9t4CdVR9W0EWtf-prT1s=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-coxohio/public/UKSBCIDLPNA6BGVVM4MPOUJQAM.jpg”,”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/dTHIjhuYazLe2jnJnWPriKjNzlA=/300×0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-coxohio/public/UKSBCIDLPNA6BGVVM4MPOUJQAM.jpg”,”version”:0,”originalName”:”Bob Scott mug.jpg_web.jpg”,”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”restricted”:false,”template_id”:623,”galleries”:[],”_id”:”TQGV5UN7HBFBTLORQEH27LHONQ”},”created_date”:”2021-10-15T16:00:25Z”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-10-15T16:00:25Z”,”height”:563,”image_type”:”photograph”},{“_id”:”6RT4GPR2FJD3XGX5RG5LVWNC3Q”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634315938785},”type”:”text”,”content”:”•Scott, 63, is a senior product manager with BJG Electronics and owner of Scott Associates LLC. He grew up in Kettering, graduated from Fairmont West High School and attended Sinclair Community College.”},{“_id”:”4OKZLG3OVREILBQCWFHND3XMRY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634315938786},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Scott said the most important issues facing the city include income tax revenue losses from the work-from-home that has grown during the COVID-19 pandemic, the city’s empty retail storefronts and attracting new businesses.”},{“_id”:”KTEYJNSTKBFJHL6LACGET63MQQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634315938787},”type”:”text”,”content”:”He said Kettering can provide incentives and create a more “business-friendly environment to aid and attract” small business growth to help offset tax revenue losses.”},{“_id”:”3GCAYK2VGJAP7MLD7VR3ESLYNI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:87,”comment”:”(4.7)”}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634315938788},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Scott also is in favor of rolling back the 50% council pay increase approved this year.”},{“owner”:{“sponsored”:false,”id”:”coxohio”},”address”:{},”syndication”:{},”caption”:”John White. FILE”,”source”:{“system”:”photo center”,”edit_url”:””,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”}},”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[]},”type”:”image”,”version”:”0.10.3″,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/coxohio/YADT3EIHZJFHVBYPHOPNWMDZ3A.jpg”,”licensable”:false,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[],”by”:[{“name”:”FILE”,”type”:”author”,”byline”:”FILE”}]},”subtitle”:”Kettering election”,”width”:1000,”_id”:”YADT3EIHZJFHVBYPHOPNWMDZ3A”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/MmTOkYav39z8rP4PEcnJbIzQtXY=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-coxohio/public/YADT3EIHZJFHVBYPHOPNWMDZ3A.jpg”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”comments”:[],”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/MmTOkYav39z8rP4PEcnJbIzQtXY=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-coxohio/public/YADT3EIHZJFHVBYPHOPNWMDZ3A.jpg”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/coxohio/YADT3EIHZJFHVBYPHOPNWMDZ3A.jpg”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/MmTOkYav39z8rP4PEcnJbIzQtXY=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-coxohio/public/YADT3EIHZJFHVBYPHOPNWMDZ3A.jpg”,”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/_tipQbaiz_An_9lSFwjnUOE2xVY=/300×0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-coxohio/public/YADT3EIHZJFHVBYPHOPNWMDZ3A.jpg”,”version”:0,”originalName”:”John White photo.jpg_web.jpg”,”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”restricted”:false,”template_id”:623,”galleries”:[],”_id”:”7RJSWLNGC5CVNMNPCOHG2HAFWA”},”created_date”:”2021-10-15T16:01:34Z”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-10-15T16:01:34Z”,”height”:563,”image_type”:”photograph”},{“_id”:”MDJRE2GXJBEM3HSAZ2LXQTFYHM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634315938790},”type”:”text”,”content”:”•White, 62, is director of partnerships at Think Tank Inc. He is an Alter High School graduate and earned a bachelor’s degree from Wright State.”},{“_id”:”J4TLNPFG5RB55HPIMYROPFFX74″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634311683256},”type”:”text”,”content”:”He served five years on Kettering council before being elected as a state representative in 2000, serving eight years.”},{“_id”:”JGSYSJW36BC25AI2MUIRZ4BK4E”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634311683257},”type”:”text”,”content”:”White said the city faces challenges in bringing back jobs and income tax revenue while “restoring learning lost” in the coronavirus pandemic.”},{“_id”:”IPK23ERF75D6XLRVKKAUXGK2XI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1634311683258},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“I will champion attracting businesses and rallying community support for students to ensure our workforce has jobs and our graduates are prepared to fill them,” he FILE”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/coxohio/6DQUEOKY6JAJ3JDZMZ7XKFQQEQ.JPG”,”height”:2541}},”canonical_url”:”/local/eight-seek-voter-support-in-3-contested-kettering-city-council-elections/3MXLQ2CB5NGKDKSRDTWCOX4IJM/”,”_id”:”3MXLQ2CB5NGKDKSRDTWCOX4IJM”}],”additional_properties”:{“took”:23,”timed_out”:false},”count”:10000,”next”:15,”_id”:”5bd3ebd5f986fa206a55d1d8d93b6392b5892a23bb05083129b9c60702e1dbf6″},”expires”:1634422428090,”lastModified”:1634422128090}}};Fusion.layout=”article-basic”;Fusion.metas={};Fusion.outputType=”default”;Fusion.template=”template/article”;Fusion.tree={“collection”:”layouts”,”type”:”article-basic”,”props”:{“collection”:”layouts”,”type”:”article-basic”,”id”:”article-basic”,”childProps”:[{“collection”:”sections”,”id”:0}]},”children”:[{“collection”:”sections”,”props”:{“collection”:”sections”,”id”:0},”children”:[]}]};Fusion.spa=false;Fusion.spaEnabled=false;

