askST: If my mom gets infected with Covid-19, does the foetation get it too? , Health News & Top Stories

Singapore-Does the Covid-19 mRNA vaccine harm the foetation? Is Booster Shot Recommended for Pregnant Women? These were some of the questions posed by pregnant women and the general public during a Saturday (October 16) webinar hosted by the University of Clinical Medical Scientists at the Singapore Medical Academy.

Here are some questions that doctors have answered.

Q: Why are unvaccinated pregnant women at increased risk of Covid-19 complications?

NS: Unvaccinated pregnant women, especially women in late pregnancy who have an existing medical condition, are at increased risk of needing intensive care or mechanical ventilation. They need to contract with Covid-19. In late pregnancy, a growing foetation can push the uterus against the diaphragm (respiratory muscles) and push the uterus up slightly, says Citra Mattar, a senior consultant in the maternal department of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology (O & G) at the National University Hospital. Mr. says. Fetal medicine.

Covid-19 also significantly increases the risk of pregnant women developing blood clots. Professor Tan Hak Koon of the O & G Division of KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH) said that blood clots in the lungs can be life-threatening. “Pregnant women infected with Covid-19 are also twice as likely to have a preterm birth because their doctors need to give birth prematurely to improve lung and heart function,” he added.

Q: If a mummy gets infected with Covid-19, will my baby get infected too?

NS: According to data from last year and earlier this year, the risk of transmission from a pregnant mother to the fetus is about 1% to 4%, said Zubair Amin, head and senior consultant of neonatology at Khoo Teck Putut. Stated. National University Institute of Pediatric Medicine, National University Hospital.

“But (recent) case data show that this percentage is probably too low for estimates. With the (more infectious) delta mutants and the current wave of infection, the risk of infection is much higher. It seems expensive, “he added.

Infection can occur during pregnancy, during childbirth, or after childbirth during lactation or in direct contact.

Infants are at high risk of being admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit, so mothers should work to move away from the newborn.

Q: How does Covid-19 in pregnant women affect newborns?

NS: Children are known to have Low risk of death or serious illness From Covid-19, compared to the elderly. However, infected newborns are at higher risk than older children, Amin said.

According to existing data, babies with mild symptoms such as runny nose and cough are at 40% to 50% risk, but moderate to severe symptoms such as dyspnea and poor eating are 12% to 40%. is.

Moderate and severe complications of infected newborns include pneumonia, dyspnea, vomiting, diarrhea, occasional decreased blood counts, and lung collapse, said KK Women’s and Children’s Head of Pediatric Infectious Disease Services. Said Associate Professor Thoon Koh Cheng. hospital. Professor Thoon did not attend the webinar.

Q: How do the side effects of the mRNA vaccine differ in pregnant women?

NS: Side effects such as arm pain, fever, and headaches are similar to other people.

However, if some pregnant women have already experienced severe nausea, or are very sick or very lethargic, before vaccination, until their symptoms subside 1 You have to wait ~ 2 weeks. This is because, for example, vaccines can exacerbate nausea and morning sickness, says Mahesh Chorani, associate professor at the University of Clinical Medical Scientists.

“You can get vaccinated when you feel more comfortable, but if you don’t, there are no particular problems with getting vaccinated,” he added.

Q: Are pregnant women advised to take booster shots?

NS: Associate Professor Tan Lay Kok, Head of Maternal and Fetal Medicine at KKH, currently recommends that all pregnant women receive booster immunization if they are fully vaccinated.

Currently, eligible people over the age of 30 are invited to take Covid-19 vaccine booster shots as long as they have had a second jab at least 6 months ago.

Some studies Antibodies from vaccinated mothers can be transferred To the baby through the placenta or breast milk.

“There is little reason to suspect that something is wrong with the booster, and the purpose of the booster is to boost or maintain antibody levels, so if you qualify for a booster,” said Professor Tan Ray Kok. , Please select it. “