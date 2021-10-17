COVID-19: London and Middlesex add 15 cases, 15 recovery on Saturday-London

Jump destination: hospitalization – – Outbreak – – school – – Vaccination and testing – – Ontario – – Elgin and Oxford – – Huron and Perth – – Sarnia and Lambton

Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) 15 new reports COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Saturday’s case.

There were a total of 14,281 cases, with 13,907 recovery (15 increases), 131 activity cases and 243 deaths.

The total number of cases containing mutations of concern is 4,272. The breakdown of known variant cases is as follows:

3,384 cases of alpha variant

758 cases of delta variant

124 cases of gamma variant

Two beta cases

One case of kappa variant

One case of the Zeta variant

There are also two cases listed using the old code number. One is described as B.1.617 and the other is listed as B.1.617.3.

For more information, see Health Unit Middlesex-Summary of COVID-19 cases in London..

hospitalization

The London Health Sciences Center (LHSC) does not update COVID-19 data over weekends.

As of Friday, LHSC was treating 9 inpatients with COVID-19 and less than 5 in adult critical care or intensive care units.

There were no COVID-19 inpatients in the children’s hospital. As a result, there are no pediatric critical care cases.

Currently, no staff has tested positive for COVID-19.

St. Joseph Healthcare London (SJHCL) reported one non-occurrence case involving healthcare professionals.

Outbreak

MLHU reports an outbreak of 5E at Dearness Home declared on October 6th. This was described by Mackie as “preventive” on October 7, with only two confirmed cases at the time.

Outbreaks have also been reported at the following schools:

Liarson Public School, October 10

London Christian High Declares October 1st

St. Catholic School, Declared October 7

Providence Reform University Declares October 14

Mackie described the outbreak in Ryerson on Tuesday (The name is being changed) Is the result of a supply teacher covering the role of a preparatory teacher who was in 14 classes at school when it was potentially contagious.

He said supply teachers were double-vaccinated and are unlikely to spread, but as of Tuesday, there was one case where “I don’t think there is a better explanation elsewhere in the community.” There was one. Of these classes. “

















Canadians worried about COVID-19 spreading in schools



school

According to MLHU, the following schools have related cases.

CC Carrosers Public School (1)

Catholic Central High School (2 cases)

London Christian High (4)

Mountfield Public School (1)

Our Lady of the Pillar Academy (1)

Providence Reform University (3)

Sanders Secondary School (1)

St. Francis Catholic School (1)

St. Catholic School (1)

Wilfrid Julie Public School (2)

There are no active cases of COVID-19 associated with daycare centers or early centers.

The health unit said at least 124 cases have been reported since the beginning of the school year, including elementary and junior high schools, day care centers and infant centers.

Vaccination and testing

According to the latest vaccination information, as of October 9, 83.2% of residents over the age of 12 have been fully vaccinated and 87.9% have been vaccinated at least once.

Since September 3, unvaccinated individuals account for 64.8% of all cases (or 465 of 718 cases) and 64.5% of all hospitalizations.

On the other hand, 25.1% of all cases (or 180 of 718 cases) were associated with fully vaccinated individuals, and 29% of all hospitalizations (9 of 31 cases) were associated with fully vaccinated individuals. Was there.

The remaining cases involved individuals who were partially vaccinated or who were not yet protected by vaccination.

Of the eight COVID-19-related deaths reported in the last 6 weeks, 3 were unvaccinated, 2 were fully vaccinated, 2 were partially vaccinated, and 1 was not yet vaccinated. It was a person.

On the Health Unit website, residents can find the following information: Pop-up clinic, Mass vaccination clinics and pharmaciesGuidance for vaccinated people Outside the state or country; Transportation support For those in need; more..

If you are looking for a COVID-19 test, The location of the test site on the health unit website..

The latest COVID-19 test positive rate in the region was 1.8% in the week of September 26, unchanged from the week of September 19.

Ontario

Ontario reported 486 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, The total number of cases in the state is 594,419.

The state has reported less than 500 cases for the sixth consecutive day.

Five more deaths have been announced, bringing the state’s death to 9,814.

A total of 580,667 cases are considered resolved, an increase of 517.

Over 32,600 additional tests have been completed. Ontario is currently conducting a total of 18,563,680 tests, with 14,277 under investigation.

The state showed that the positive rate on the final day was 1.7%, up from 1.4% reported on Friday and slightly down from 1.8% reported last Saturday.

As of 8 pm on Friday, 22,208,199 COVID-19 vaccines were administered in Ontario, recording an increase of 30,369. Of the latest shots given, 10,030 was the first dose and 20,339 was the second.

In Ontario, 87.4% of people over the age of 12 have been vaccinated at least once, and nearly 83% have been fully vaccinated.

Elgin and Oxford

Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) does not update COVID-19 data over weekends.

On Friday, SWPH reported:



4,483 cases in total

92 active cases

4,302 resolved cases

89 people have died so far

1,345 variants of the case of concern, 774 alpha, 517 delta, 54 beta or gamma

Of the 92 cases active in the area, 47 were in Elgin County (including 14 in Aylmer and Bayam) and 45 in Oxford County (including 12 in Tillsonburg and 11 in Woodstock).



According to the health unit, three people with COVID-19 were hospitalized and there were no cases in the ICU.

One outbreak declared on October 3 was underway at Elgin Manor in St. Thomas. The outbreak was associated with two resident cases and two staff cases.

Information about school incidents can be found on the website Thames Valley School District Board of Education And that London District Catholic Board of Education..

The positive test rate for the region was 2.9% in the week of October 3, up from 2.5% in the previous week.



As of October 14, 82.1% of people over the age of 12 in the area have been fully vaccinated and 86.4% have been vaccinated at least once.

Information on where and how to get vaccinated You can find it on the Health Unit website..

















British Columbia government criticizes the pace of COVID-19 booster shots for seniors



Huron and Perth

Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH) does not update COVID-19 data over weekends.

On Friday, HPPH reported:

2,275 cases in total

40 active cases

2,170 collections

66 people have died so far

Of the 40 active cases, 8 were in North Perth and 7 were in Central Huron. The complete number of cases by municipality is Health unit dashboard..

As of Friday, no patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. There was one active COVID-19 case involving a healthcare professional.

HPPH reported five outbreaks, but no outbreaks in long-term care facilities, retirement homes, or hospitals.

Two of the outbreaks were school related:

Clinton’s Huron Christian School (for 6 students)

Stratford District Christian School in Stratford (for 2 students)

Other outbreaks were listed as community outbreaks, collective living environment outbreaks, and workplace outbreaks. No further details are provided.

Data on school incidents can be found on the website Avon-Mateland School District Board of Education And that Huron-Perscatholic District Board of Education..

Test positive rates in the region dropped from 2.6% in the week of September 26th to 2.3% in the week of October 3rd.

The HPPH Vaccine Dashboard shows that as of October 12, 79.6% of people over the age of 12 were fully vaccinated and 84.1% were vaccinated at least once.

You can find information on how and where to get the vaccine On the Health Unit website.

















Edmonton Mayor Candidate Talks About COVID-19 Safety



Sarnia and Lambton

On Saturday, Lambton Public Health (LPH) reported:



Total 4,059 cases (11 cases increase)

79 active cases

3,910 resolved cases (12 increase)

70 people have died so far

LPH does not update certain COVID-19 data over weekends.

As of Friday, a total of 582 concerned mutants were identified. Of that total, 439 was alpha, 125 was delta, and 18 was gamma.

Five COVID-19 patients were being treated for Bluewater Health.



LPH reported active outbreaks in two unidentified workplaces declared on October 3 and October 8, associated with 4 and 2 cases, respectively.

Three school-related outbreaks were active. One was declared at Confederation Central Public School on October 12, and was associated with less than five cases. Two other active outbreaks were declared on October 14 at Cascato Boulevard Public School and Gregory A Hogan Catholic School. Both are associated with less than 5 cases.

All active cases at schools within the Ramton Kent School District Board of Education Can be found online, Scan Incident at a school within the St. Clair Catholic District Board of Education.

The positive test rate for the week of October 3 was 3.6%, down from 3.7% the previous week.



Of those over the age of 12, 78.25% are fully vaccinated and 82.6% are vaccinated at least once.

Residents can book and rebook COVID-19 vaccines and find information about vaccine availability at pharmacies. Use the health unit registration page.. You can also call the Vaccine Call Center (226-254-8222).

Those who can be vaccinated with urgent notice are advised to sign up for Lamton Public Health Daily Vaccine standby list..

— Using files from Global News Jacquelyn LeBel, Sawyer Bogdan, Ryan Rocca