Mumbai: “40% of Covid-19 adults in the intensive care unit were obese” | Mumbai News







“ICUs in obese patients have an increased risk of long-term hospitalization and death,” concluded a study by Gothenburg University in the latest edition of the medical journal PLoS One.

In Mumbai, doctors said that the proportion of obese patients in the ICU was about 30%. “It was one of the common factors among those admitted to my ICU,” said Dr. Rahul Pandi, who heads the ICU at Fortis Hospital in Mulund and is a member of the State Government Task Force on Covid.

He said obesity and diabetes were equally found in Covid’s ICU patients.

“In India, hypertension was the most common risk factor among severe Covids and deaths, followed by diabetes,” said Dr. Shashank Joshi, also a member of the Task Force. It’s certainly a risk factor. “Often obesity was the underlying condition. During the first wave, one of our patients, a 35-year-old man who was obese but had no other comorbidities, succumbed to Covid.” Dr. Joshi added.

Dr. Abinash Suppe, who was part of the Death Commission who analyzed Covid’s death between the two waves, said hypertension was found in 44% of deaths and diabetes in 42%. “60-65% of all had comorbidity, including ischemic disease, lung disease, and cancer (some had double or triple disease). Obesity as a comorbidity It was 10-15%, mostly young patients who died, “said Dr. Supe.

