Health
Pregnant women at risk from a mixed message of NHS workers on jab safety | Vaccines and immunization
Pregnant women are nevertheless advised not to get the Covid vaccine by some medical professionals. Edict from the NHS They should encourage them to get a jab. One in six of the most severe Covid patients in need of life-saving medical care is an unvaccinated pregnant woman. Numbers announced last week show.
Still, with the message sent to the vaccine pregnancy A helpline launched on August 20 to help pregnant women navigate information about vaccines suggests that some midwives are advising jabs. ..
“At first I wanted to get the vaccine, but my midwife advised me not to get the vaccine,” said one person. Another wrote: “I took the first dose before I knew I was pregnant. Now I am pregnant. I was told that the second time I was not allowed.” Another report: “To ovulation and menstruation The midwife advised me not to vaccinate because of the effects of this. “
The helpline was set up by the organization FullFact in collaboration with the campaign group Pregnant Then Screwed. Many of the people who contacted it complained about contradictory advice while others were being pushed from pillar to post. Some say: “I’m pregnant and I’m really confused about vaccination. I talked to my health visitor who said to talk to your GP, GP said to talk to your midwife, And the midwives said they couldn’t advise me. “
Clare Milne, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Fulfact, said a helpline was set up to counter false information about the vaccine. She explained: “It is not correct that many pregnant women are left unattended for fear of their own safety and the safety of their fetuses.
“The message about vaccine safety during pregnancy is sometimes confusing. It’s important to have up-to-date information, especially when talking to medical professionals.”
The latest concern came after the letter was sent NHS The UK will be in senior management on July 30 to advise all medical professionals that they are responsible for encouraging pregnant women to vaccinate.
Pregnant women were first vaccinated in December 2020 if they were a health care worker or a certified care worker or a group at risk. From April 2021, it is recommended that pregnant women be provided with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.
However, Joeli Brearley, founder of Pregnant Then Screwed, said various messages about vaccine safety scared pregnant women’s choices. She states: “
Blairy added: We’ve heard reports that many people who need a second jab are moving away from the vaccine center because booster jabs are prioritized. This is despite concerns about the number of unvaccinated pregnant women suffering from serious illness during Covid’s hospital stay. “
Rebecca Botriel-Adams in western London shot AstraZeneca before she became pregnant. She states: It took four months to chase and sue, but thanks to the intervention of a local MP, only Pfizer was shot this week. I applied to the GP to change the second jab to Pfizer, but I didn’t get a reply. I turned my back on a vaccine center and stopped by for a pregnant woman, but no vaccinated person appeared. “
A 33-year-old woman, 30 weeks pregnant, adds: virus. “
Gill Walton, CEO of the Royal College of Midwives (RCM), said the organization has worked hard to provide midwives with up-to-date guidance. She states: “The first delay in official information and advice to pregnant women and medical staff providing vaccines could cause confusion between pregnant women and staff. It is something of both RCM and RCOG. is [Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists] Having been lobbying since the vaccination program began, I wanted to spread more government public relations campaigns on vaccines during pregnancy to address the false information that was there. “
Dr. Jo Mountfield, a consultant obstetrician and vice president of the Royal College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, said: Healthcare professional. Vaccines are safe during pregnancy and are the best way to prevent both mothers and babies from becoming seriously ill with Covid-19. We also recommend that all pregnant women who are currently eligible for the Covid-19 booster vaccine (third dose) be given six months after the second dose. “
Send a message to +447521 770995 via WhatsApp to access the pregnancy and vaccine helpline.
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/society/2021/oct/17/pregnant-women-at-risk-from-health-professionals-mixed-messages-over-safety-of-jab
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]