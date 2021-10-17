Pregnant women at risk from a mixed message of NHS workers on jab safety | Vaccines and immunization

Pregnant women are nevertheless advised not to get the Covid vaccine by some medical professionals. Edict from the NHS They should encourage them to get a jab. One in six of the most severe Covid patients in need of life-saving medical care is an unvaccinated pregnant woman. Numbers announced last week show.

Still, with the message sent to the vaccine pregnancy A helpline launched on August 20 to help pregnant women navigate information about vaccines suggests that some midwives are advising jabs. ..

“At first I wanted to get the vaccine, but my midwife advised me not to get the vaccine,” said one person. Another wrote: “I took the first dose before I knew I was pregnant. Now I am pregnant. I was told that the second time I was not allowed.” Another report: “To ovulation and menstruation The midwife advised me not to vaccinate because of the effects of this. “

The helpline was set up by the organization FullFact in collaboration with the campaign group Pregnant Then Screwed. Many of the people who contacted it complained about contradictory advice while others were being pushed from pillar to post. Some say: “I’m pregnant and I’m really confused about vaccination. I talked to my health visitor who said to talk to your GP, GP said to talk to your midwife, And the midwives said they couldn’t advise me. “

Clare Milne, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Fulfact, said a helpline was set up to counter false information about the vaccine. She explained: “It is not correct that many pregnant women are left unattended for fear of their own safety and the safety of their fetuses.

“The message about vaccine safety during pregnancy is sometimes confusing. It’s important to have up-to-date information, especially when talking to medical professionals.”

Rebecca Bottriell-Adams of West London said it took four months for her parliamentary intervention to double jab “tracking and appealing.” Photo: Andy Hall / Observer

The latest concern came after the letter was sent NHS The UK will be in senior management on July 30 to advise all medical professionals that they are responsible for encouraging pregnant women to vaccinate.

Pregnant women were first vaccinated in December 2020 if they were a health care worker or a certified care worker or a group at risk. From April 2021, it is recommended that pregnant women be provided with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

However, Joeli Brearley, founder of Pregnant Then Screwed, said various messages about vaccine safety scared pregnant women’s choices. She states: “

Blairy added: We’ve heard reports that many people who need a second jab are moving away from the vaccine center because booster jabs are prioritized. This is despite concerns about the number of unvaccinated pregnant women suffering from serious illness during Covid’s hospital stay. “

Rebecca Botriel-Adams in western London shot AstraZeneca before she became pregnant. She states: It took four months to chase and sue, but thanks to the intervention of a local MP, only Pfizer was shot this week. I applied to the GP to change the second jab to Pfizer, but I didn’t get a reply. I turned my back on a vaccine center and stopped by for a pregnant woman, but no vaccinated person appeared. “

A 33-year-old woman, 30 weeks pregnant, adds: virus. “

Gill Walton, CEO of the Royal College of Midwives (RCM), said the organization has worked hard to provide midwives with up-to-date guidance. She states: “The first delay in official information and advice to pregnant women and medical staff providing vaccines could cause confusion between pregnant women and staff. It is something of both RCM and RCOG. is [Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists] Having been lobbying since the vaccination program began, I wanted to spread more government public relations campaigns on vaccines during pregnancy to address the false information that was there. “

Dr. Jo Mountfield, a consultant obstetrician and vice president of the Royal College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, said: Healthcare professional. Vaccines are safe during pregnancy and are the best way to prevent both mothers and babies from becoming seriously ill with Covid-19. We also recommend that all pregnant women who are currently eligible for the Covid-19 booster vaccine (third dose) be given six months after the second dose. “

