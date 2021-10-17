Ottawa COVID-19: The latest information on Ottawa COVID-19 on October 17, 2021





Ottawa-Good morning. Here is the latest news about the impact on COVID-19 and Ottawa. Fast facts: Empty shelves in Ottawa store due to COVID-19 disruption in supply chain

Ottawa sees 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday

Ottawa Public Health warns of potential exposure to COVID-19 at Nepian Gym COVID-19 by Ottawa figures (Ottawa public health data): New COVID-19 Cases: 24 cases on Saturday

1.9% (7-day average) Number of reproductions: 0.73 (7-day average) test: Who should take the test? Ottawa Public Health states that you can take the COVID-19 test at an evaluation center, care clinic, or community testing site if any of the following are true: You are showing symptoms of COVID-19.

You have been exposed to confirmed virus cases by notification from Ottawa Public Health or by contact notification via the COVID Alert app.

You live or work in an environment with an outbreak of COVID-19, identified and notified by Ottawa Public Health.

You are a resident, worker, or visitor to a nursing home, retired home, homeless shelter, or other apartment complex (eg, a group home, community-backed life, a disabled-specific community or condominium). Housing, short-term rehabilitation, homelessness and other shelters);

You are a person identified as an indigenous, Inuit, or Metis.

You are a person traveling to work in a remote indigenous, Inuit, or Metis community.

Through rapid testing, we received preliminary positive results.

You are the escort of one of them traveling abroad for patient and / or treatment.

You are a farm worker.

You are an educator who does not have access to pharmacy tests.Also

You belong to a targeted testing group, as outlined in the guidance from a medical officer. Caregivers, caregivers, volunteers, and visitors who are fully immune to COVID-19 do not have to be negative on the COVID-19 test before entering or visiting a care facility. Where to be tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa: Ottawa has several sites for COVID-19 testing. To make a reservation, please visit: https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx COVID-19 Assessment Center at McNab Arena on 180 Percy Street: Open Monday to Sunday from 11am to 7pm

Brewer Ottawa Hospital / CHEO Assessment Center: Open Monday to Friday from 10 am to 5:30 pm Saturday and Sunday from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm

COVID-19 Drive-Through Assessment Center (300 Coventry Road): Open 7 days a week from 10 am to 5:30 pm. The drive-through assessment will end on Saturday.

Moody Care and Test Center: Open Monday to Friday from 8am to 3:30 pm

Ray Friel Care and Test Center: Open Monday to Friday from 8am to 3pm

North Glenn Building COVID-19 Assessment Center (Keptville) – 15 Campus Drive: Monday-Friday 9 am-5pm Sunday 9 am-1pm

Centretown Community Health Centre: Open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 9am to 4pm.

Sandy Hill Community Health Center: Open Monday to Friday from 9am to 3pm.

Somerset West Community Health Center: Open Monday to Wednesday 9 AM to 4 PM, Thursday 1 PM to 4 PM, and Friday 9 AM to 2:30 PM. COVID-19 Screening Tool: COVID-19 screening tool for schools in Ottawa and eastern Ontario. All students, teachers and school staff COVID-19 School Screening Tool Daily.. Symptoms: Classic symptoms: Fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath Other symptoms: Sore throat, difficulty swallowing, loss of new taste or odor, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or stuffy nose Less common symptoms: Unexplained malaise, muscle aches, headaches, delirium, chills, red / inflamed eyes, croup Ottawa shoppers are finding empty shelves in many stores as the COVID-19 turmoil has hit the supply chain. “They were pretty empty in the warehouse because of the furniture pieces,” said Kevin Keets, who was in IKEA on Saturday afternoon with his family. IKEA stores in North America are one of the most affected by product shortages. On Thursday, Inter Ikea Group CEO said the biggest challenge was to get the goods out of China, where about a quarter of Ikea’s products are manufactured. In Ottawa, Lee Valley Tools warns that it can take 12-18 months for pre-pandemic supply to resume. Robin Lee, CEO of Lee Valley Tools, said: He added that customers may expect delivery delays due to supply disruptions associated with COVID-19. Ottawa Public Health reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday. Of the 24 new cases, 10 were associated with residents of Ottawa under the age of 20. Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been cases of COVID-19 confirmed in 30,451 laboratories, including 601 deaths. Ottawa Public Health requires Nepian Gym clients to monitor COVID-19 symptoms after at least two people with COVID-19 symptoms have gone to the facility. In a Saturday morning release, OPH said two people who visited Jamie Avenue’s 613 lift tested positive for the virus. Anyone in the gym next time will be warned that they may have been exposed to COVID-19. Sunday, October 3rd, 9:30 am to 10:30 am

Friday, October 8th, 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Saturday, October 9th, 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm

..

