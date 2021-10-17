Stop branding menopause!It’s about health care, not money | Elena Mills

NSHis menopause was the realm of an older aunt who dared not speak the name and whispered about “change.” It is impossible to escape the topic now.From Davina McCall Meguma shoes I can’t stop talking about hot springs, brain fog, and vaginal atrophy. Monday is the day of global menopause.

The cause has recently gained royal support, along with Sophie, Countess of Wessex, the patron saint of the charity. Women’s happiness, Talk about the fate of menopausal women at work. “We’re great in our 40s, but even better in the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s,” she said. “We shouldn’t be forced to lean towards the shadows.” Very.

Statistics are harsh: According to the Menopause Charity, 900,000 women are said to have quit their jobs due to menopausal symptoms, with 80% reporting hot spots. 60% brain fog.. A TUC survey of 4,000 women found that menopause affected the working life of 85% of respondents.

The gold rush for menopause is also underway. Many brands sell menopausal creams, cookware, and even clothing suitable for menopause. Maybe I’m a villain, but I can’t help wondering how much this really helps and how much marketing spin it has.

Joe Wiley is one of the women celebrating middle age. Photo: Amelia Traubridge

Of course, it’s good that menopause is becoming a necessity for businesses, but as Jenny Husky, menopause Charity said: Good conversation and cultural change are needed.

“Most importantly, because of hormonal fluctuations, women need to talk to their doctors throughout the peri-menopausal and menopausal periods and undergo regular examinations. They have medical options for their symptoms. You need to know what it is, Whether it is HRT, Or hot springs, or certain medications that help estrogen in the vagina. And, of course, doctors need to have the information women need.

“It’s amazing that 15,000 doctors, nurses and trainee GPs have taken the free Fourteen Fish Confidence in Menopause course since the charity started in May. This is this in existing medical training. This is to make up for the lack of materials. “

Survey conducted last week Platform I founded at noon For middle-aged women using the supplement brand Lyma, we found that 85% of women wanted more and better information about menopause () 6-part guideFeelgood Menopause, written by health journalist Jo Waters) and 65% said they were particularly confused about the safety of HRT.

However, although there is no doubt that the available treatments need to be reviewed (cross-party-backed menopause (support and services) bill, hoping to free HRT from NHS fees in the UK, I will receive a second read later this month (it’s in Scotland and Wales) and I would like to draw your attention.

I spent last year talking to a middle-aged woman. They all want access to reliable information and knowledgeable doctors, but it is also clear that they do not want to be defined by biology.

Indeed, as a young woman, I didn’t want to be defined by my period. I was often furious when accused of being premenstrual (moody code). Remember that women were excluded from education for thousands of years because their brains were inferior due to troublesome uterus and hormones.

Menopausal T-shirt.

Menopause is a natural stage of life in which women need the right information and medical procedures. At the age of fifty, I don’t want to be defined as a hysterical collection of brain fog and sweat. Troublesome hormones make you unable to work. And I don’t want my employer to postpone hiring older women (more than already due to age discrimination).

I’m not the only one in this view. Another noon survey conducted at Vision Express last month found that 67% of middle-aged women do not want to be seen walking in the fire.

By immersing themselves in the lives of these women, I realized that hormones were not the only point in middle age. Misfortune peaks at age 47 when hit by a tsunami of divorce, bereavement, empty nest, older parents, our own health problems, redundancy and other problems, according to a study by the American Middle-aged Center. To reach.

I also have a sense of creeping when I reach the age of 50, and my life isn’t over yet, so I need to count the number of years left. Many of the women I’ve talked to now want to emphasize that it’s not just menopause.

The story we hear at noon is about a woman who wants a new challenge, heritage, or purpose. As one of them told me last week, many are returning to college as mature students “finally doing something for me.” Others are returning to pursue the dreams they had when they were young. One woman became a stand-up comedian at the age of 60 and was told at school that her options would be teachers, secretaries and hairdressers (and chose the last) to publish her first novel in her 50s. Some companies have left the corporate world to become consultants or set up their own businesses.

noon #SeeYourselfDifferently The campaign will begin a new chapter with seven middle-aged women who love the lives they lead. One of the women is Jo Whiley, the host of radio and television. He states: Accepting your middle age makes perfect sense to me-you have more knowledge, wisdom, and experience. “

Rachel Peru became a lingerie model at the age of 50. Photo: Amelia Traubridge

Another woman, Rachel Peru, became a curvy / lingerie model at the age of 50 (she always wanted to be an actress). Victoria Whitford left his diplomat career at the age of 46 and was retrained to become a childhood dream of a general practitioner.

I all agree with the menopause that emerges from the shadows. Unlike childbirth and breastfeeding, menopause is something that every woman experiences. For too long, women’s health issues have been poorly funded and underfunded and researched.For example, welcome the spotlight HRT reassessment.. The latest research shows only the minimal risk associated with taking it, and for many women it is a lifesaver.

Kate Muir, Producer Davina McCall: Sex, Myths, Menopause Called the author of the next book on Channel 4 Everything you need to know about menopause, States as follows. “When I talked to menopause specialists and women themselves, I found that the main problems at work were not only hot flashes, but also a combination of anxiety, loss of self-confidence, and fatigue. This is an important concern for some women.

“Hormonal anxiety and brain fog are not properly treated. In one study from Newson health Sixty-six percent of women who complain of depressed mood during menopause have been given antidepressants instead of HRT. I had comically low levels of progesterone, estrogen, and testosterone. They were so low that my brain wasn’t working properly. After drinking the proper cocktail of hormones, it started to ignite again in all cylinders. “

For years, in the eyes of men, women lost value when they lost their fertility and fantasy. As a result, older women are often erased from cultural stories and invisible because they don’t want to see men’s lenses. With them. Menopause needs to be fixed so that you can spend the second half of your life affluently. We don’t want the “pink” gold rush to bring women back into their old “hysterical” boxes.

You don’t need menopausal branded cooking pots or menopausal clothing. I just want to feel comfortable on my skin and live my favorite life.