What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, October 17th

Recent development:

Experts say Ontario needs to better track vaccines associated with breakthrough cases.

Kingston police say some people have been arrested After thousands of people have gathered Illegal during an unauthorized return party.

Ottawa reported 24 more cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

Ottawa gym site that can be infected with COVID-19.

What’s the latest news?

Ontario is urged to track vaccine types Associated with the groundbreaking case of COVID-19 To determine if a state vaccine strategy is most effective in protecting against the virus.

Queen’s University Kingston police have already seen a record number of patients at a local hospital after about 8,000 party attendees gathered during the celebration of their return, even after being warned in advance of possible fines. I am investigating what I am doing.

The Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported another 24 COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

they again, I participated in the 613Lift gym On certain days earlier this month, they may have been exposed to COVID-19. Health officials say that anyone who goes to the gym during these times needs to monitor themselves for symptoms.

From 9:30 am to 10:30 am on October 3

From 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm on October 8

October 9th, 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm

How many cases do you have?

Total for Ottawa as of Saturday 30,451 cases of COVID-19.. There were 257 known active cases, 29,593 cases were considered resolved, and 601 died of the disease.

Public health officials have reported more than 56,300 COVID-19 cases in eastern Ontario and western Quebec, of which more than 54,300 have been resolved.

Elsewhere in eastern Ontario, 209 people with COVID-19 have died. In western Quebec, the death toll is 222.

Akwesasne Nearly 990 residents test positive for COVID-19 and report 12 deaths between the north and the south.

Kitigan Zabi Anisina Beg There were 34 cases and 1 death. Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory There were 20 cases, one died, Outbreak of active community.. Pikuwa Kanagan There is no case.

CBC Ottawa is profiling The person who died in COVID-19 ..If you want to share The story of your loved one, please contact ..

What are the rules?

Eastern Ontario:

Ontario Step 3 of the resumption plan and Will announce the next step Next week.

A typical meeting limit is 25 inside and 100 outside.Those limits are Even higher for organized events..

#KFLA Another way we can all work together to make it stronger. This homecoming weekend is important to help keep our streets and ER clear for emergency services. https://t.co/6f4crpaGiH & Mdash;@KFLAPH

Indoor dining capacity Based on distance.Gym And museum It can reach 50% capacity internally.

Its vaccine passport system Have been placed At least until spring.. QR code for scanning In addition to the paper and PDF options currently in use, it will be available on October 22nd.

Other groups in the area are also emerging Unique COVID-19 vaccine policy, Including staff.

West Quebec

Under that Green zone rules, 10 people are allowed to gather in a private residence and 20 people are allowed to gather outdoors. This increases to 50 people when playing sports.

Capacity limit is gone For Quebec venues where seats are assigned.Restaurant loses Capacity and time limit November 1st.

Vaccine passport Set up for people over the age of 13 in spaces such as public events, restaurants and gyms And now the hospital..

Quebec can use the app and present paper evidence. People from outside the state You need to show paper proof.

See | Quebec nurses refuse to force overtime this weekend, according to the union Quebec nurses refuse to force overtime this weekend, according to the union Quebec’s largest nursery union is intensifying its fight against forced overtime as more than 30,000 members across the state refuse to work extra hours this weekend. 1:56

what can I do?

Prevention

COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Spreads mainly through droplets that Can hang in the air..

People can be transmitted without symptoms, Even after vaccination..Variant of concern More contagious When Established..

this means It is important to take precautions now and in the future, Staying home when sick — Get cost support as needed — Keep your hands and surface clean and consider staying away from people you do not live with.

Mask, preferably Fits snugly Have 3 layers, that is Required in indoor public places Ontario And Quebec Recommended in crowded outdoor areas.

vaccination Suppress spread All variants of COVID-19 To avoid death and hospitalization, Without it Provides complete protection..

There is federal guidance What vaccinated people can do In various situations.

Passengers via the railroad will disembark the train in Ottawa on October 6, 2021. That same day, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that passengers would need COVID-19 shots for air, ship and interstate train services. (Patrick Doyle / Reuters)

Community health leader Generally, small Halloween gatherings are allowed take care Due to unvaccinated and / or vulnerability. Guidance can be stricter in certain areas where COVID-19 is more prevalent than in other areas. Akwesasne When Thai Endinaga..

Health Canada recommends that elderly people and people with underlying illnesses help with their errands.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should be quarantined, as well as anyone ordered by the public health department to do so.The length of self-isolation Quebec When Ontario..

trip

All travelers Must be fully vaccinated by October 30 Board an airplane, train, or ship in Canada.

Fully vaccinated, tested and pre-approved people You can come to Canada.

United States All travelers must be fully vaccinated As of November 8th. Those who have two different approved vaccine doses You are allowed to cross the border.

vaccination

4 COVID-19 vaccines Considered safe and approved In Canada.

The two most common are approved for young people Submitted by Pfizer and BioNTech Preliminary test data submitted For their COVID-19 shots for young children to Health Canada.

Canadian Vaccine Task Force Says People You can wait a minimum of 3-4 weeks and a maximum of 16 weeks between the first and second doses...That same task force says Mixing the first and second doses is safe and effective..

Ontario When Quebec We are giving a third dose to a specific group.

In the Ottawa-Gatineau area, more than 3.5 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, and about 2.3 million people live in the first, second and third doses.

Eastern Ontario

Ontario Vaccination of people over 12 years old in 2021..

People can Find local appointments online Or call 1-833-943-3900.Pharmacies and some family doctors provide vaccines Through our own reservation system..

The schedule and location of the COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic will change on October 18th.

Cornwall: Cornwall Square on Tuesdays and Benson Center on Thursdays. Other clinics will also be held in new locations at different times. Please check before you go! https://t.co/vEWmQtcjwu pic.twitter.com/0Unm80kdRa & Mdash;@EOHU_tweet

Community health units are flexibleBecause it includes around reservations and third shots Check out their website For more information.

They provide the dose with a sudden notice as follows Campaign shift From the mask clinic In a mobile clinic to fill the vaccination rate gap.

State recommends People between the ages of 18 and 24 get the Pfizer-BioNTech, or Comirnaty, vaccine Moderna or Spikevax vaccines pose a mild risk of rare heart disease.

West Quebec

12 years and over can Reserve Or visit Permanent or mobile walk-in clinic..

Symptoms and tests

COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) From illness like a cold Fever, cough, Runny nose, headache, Vomiting and loss of taste Or smell..

Children are prone to nausea and rashes on the stomach.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Mental health Pandemic impact, When Useful resources are available ..

Eastern Ontario:

Anyone looking for a COVID-19 test can make a reservation.Check Your health unit Clinic location and time.

Ontario, you Meet specific criteria, Symptoms, exposure, or have a specific job.

Our school and childcare phone is open this weekend from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. If you have a child at school or raising a child and have questions about screening or symptoms, please call 1-866-236-0123. pic.twitter.com/cukdjlzxkm & Mdash;@LGLHealthUnit

People who are asymptomatic but are part of the state’s targeted testing strategy Can be booked at some pharmacies.. Rapid inspection Available in several places, Including some childcare environments at high risk..

Travelers in need of testing There are several local options for paying one.

Western Quebec:

Testing is highly recommended for people with symptoms and their contacts.

People can Reserve Alternatively, make sure the walk-in option is online. You can also call 1-877-644-4545 if you have any questions.

Rapid COVID-19 test available in All Quebec kindergartens and elementary schools..

Indigenous people, Inuit, Metis:

Indigenous peoples, Inuit, Metis people, or anyone traveling to work in a remote indigenous community are eligible to take the exam in Ontario.

Akwesasne COVID-19 Test and Vaccine Clinic Information is provided online or at 613-575-2341.

People in Kitigan, Givi, and Anisinabeg can call the Health Center 819-449-5593 for tests or vaccines. Email is another option For vaccine reservation.

Tests are available at Pik wà kana gàn By calling 613-625-1175 and the vaccine, 613-625-2259 ext. 225 or on mail..Everyone Thai Endinaga Those interested in the test can call 613-967-3603 and should see the website of the dedicated vaccine clinic.

Ottawa Inuit Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team For services including testing and vaccines in Inuktitut or weekday English, call 613-740-0999.