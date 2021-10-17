Health
Meet Belfast Women to Help People Affected by Hereditary Breast Cancer
Belfast teachers have brought together a community of people at high risk for hereditary breast cancer.
Hazel Carson, 47, launched BRCA Link NI in 2009 to support people around the world. Northern Ireland People who have been tested positive for BRCA mutations. Due to hereditary status, people are at a much higher risk of developing breast cancer, sometimes up to 70% or more.
Hazel was urged to create a new support community after testing that one mutation, BRCA1, was positive at the age of 29.
“I was scared alone. I searched the internet for something related to BRCA,” Hazel said.
“I kept thinking that I would find a group of people who would support me. I wasn’t on a social networking site, so I was completely lost in all the research articles online. My age. I believed that no one actually had this gene in Northern Ireland. “
For women like Hazel who have BRCA mutations, there are multiple options available.
Stuart Macintosh, Consultant Breast Surgeon Belfast Municipal Hospital Some options include annual screening or risk-reducing surgery as part of the NHS High-Risk Breast Screening Program. This means that women with BRCA mutations can choose to have both breasts removed to reduce their risk of developing breast cancer.
Women with BRCA mutations are also at increased risk of developing ovarian cancer and should also be offered a risk of reducing ovarian removal.
“This is generally not done until you are over 40, due to the obvious problems of childbirth and premature menopause,” said McIntosh.
Hazel chose complete risk-reducing surgery in 2009, but felt that he was not given enough information about other risks.
She states: “I needed an explanation because many problems were bothering me. I was worried about the image of my body. I was worried about relationships with others. I was my children I was worried about that, how can I tell the children? “
Hazel, who was awarded this year’s MBE for services to people at genetic risk of cancer after contacting another BRCA carrier through the Northern Ireland Regional Genetics Service, will receive more of the support it once reached. I decided that it should be. for.
BRCA Link NI currently hosts regular events throughout the year, including an annual meeting with researchers at Queen’s University Belfast and Action Cancer Center for Cancer Research and Cell Biology (CCRCB).
This group organizes BRCA carriers through Facebook’s private group. Members can ask for advice, share their experiences, and ask them to meet for a coffee.
“We all support each other. We don’t run a group alone, but a large network of men and women reaching out to provide guidance and encouragement,” Hazel said. Added.
The group is also supported by a network of advisors (researchers, consultants, surgeons) who provide support by speaking at annual conferences.
Much of the group’s support is now moving online, but Hazel hopes that Northern Ireland will become more aware of this condition and will provide more coordinated support for BRCA carriers within the healthcare system. ..
After receiving almost or mixed messages as a BRCA patient, Hazel says no one else should “get lost in our medical system.”
“All BRCA men and women living in Northern Ireland need to be able to provide support from a hospital-based BRCA clinic and have access to the best care channels,” she said.
According to Hazel, only one hospital, Belfast Municipal Hospital, has set up a consultant-led BRCA clinic for patients in the community, but it requires guidance from a “participating” team of experts.
“Patients can receive Gold Star treatment if five trusts come together and take an interdisciplinary approach within one clinic,” Hazel said.
She added: “Even breast cancer patients who are also BRCA-positive need a plan coordinated to cover this area of BRCA.”
Approximately 1,500 women are diagnosed with breast cancer each year in Northern Ireland, and genetic testing is essential for early detection and treatment of family members and those at high risk of developing breast cancer.
“We don’t test people who aren’t affected, that is, women who don’t have or don’t have breast cancer. Unless someone in the breast cancer family has already been tested and knows what we’re looking for. Because it’s not very beneficial, “said McIntosh.
“If possible, we recommend testing the affected relatives first.”
Hazel added: “Knowledge is power. In Northern Ireland, our BRCA carriers make informed decisions about our health and share our experiences with others for a longer and healthier life. We hope we can help you make the choices you make. “
Sign up for our newsletter for the latest updates that arrive directly in your inbox here..
..
Sources
2/ https://www.belfastlive.co.uk/news/health/meet-belfast-woman-helping-those-21871580
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]