UK Opens Walk-in Crovid Clinic for Children 12-15 Years Within Week | Health Policy

Walk-in vaccine clinic for 12 to 15 years old England Within a few weeks, stop the rise in Covid-19 infection rates in secondary school.

The news came as follows Recorded in the UK 45,140 new Covid cases (maximum number per day since mid-July) and 57 new deaths within 28 days of positive testing.

The percentage of British people who are positive for coronavirus is currently the highest among people aged 12 to 15 years, Vaccination rate Within this age group, 44.3% in Scotland compared to only 14.2% in the United Kingdom, causing criticism of the United Kingdom’s decision to vaccinate only in schools.

British teens can attend a walk-in clinic and receive their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Currently, 56.5% of 16-18 year olds are vaccinated. By extending the scheme to younger teens, England will be in line with Scotland. In Scotland, children aged 12 to 15 can also attend a walk-in clinic.