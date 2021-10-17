Health
COVID-19 Number Crunch: Transmission plunge in New York, with the exception of low-vacuing Brooklyn
Sign up for us Politics NY Newsletter To keep up to date with the latest coverage and information about the 2021 elections in your district and throughout New York
According to the latest data from the New York City Department of Health, the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19 accounts for 98% of all new viral cases throughout the city, but the infection rate is due to continued vaccination. Is plummeting.
The infection rate used to measure the spread of the COVID-19 community has dropped to 94.52 per 100,000 people throughout the city. Manhattan, Queens and Bronx infection rates are below city-wide figures, but Brooklyn and Staten Island infection rates are much higher. This is mainly because both provinces have some of the lowest complete vaccination rates throughout the city.
Staten Island continues to be the city’s highest transmission rate, at 130.63 per 100,000, and Brooklyn is currently the second closest at 121.53 per 100,000. Together, the two autonomous regions have 23 of 53 communities throughout New York City, where less than 60% of the population is fully vaccinated.
A survey of 19 Brooklyn districts, each with a population of over 45,000, found that COVID-19 was particularly prosperous.
Last week, Barapark, which had the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rate across the city and the highest 7-day positive rate, was once again prone to COVID-19 infection during the week of October 6-12. The community saw 153 new infections and a 7-day positive rate of 6.78%. Both are the second highest ranks in New York City as a whole. Nevertheless, only 43% of the population of the 90,043 community is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The same is true for Williamsburg / East Williamsburg (11211), with 175 new COVID-19 cases during the week of October 6-12, with a 7-day positive rate of 4.37%. This is especially troublesome for a dense community of over 100,000 people living on the East River waterfront, where only 53% of the total population is fully vaccinated.
The other two Brooklyn communities have seen more than 100 new COVID-19 cases in the past week. Crown Heights (11213, 110) and Midwood (11230, 101). Not surprisingly, both of these areas have a complete vaccination rate of less than 50%.
Looking at the city as a whole, eight of the 15 regions with the highest 7-day positive rates between October 6 and 12 had complete vaccination rates of less than 60%. Breezy Point in Queens fluctuates significantly due to its small population, with the highest positive rate for 7 days at 6.96%, but only eight new infections during this period. ..
Rose Park, Williamsburg, Geritsen Beach, Crown Heights, Bensonhurst, Gravesend and Midwood had the second to seventh highest positive rates in the city.
The positive rate for all communities was over 2.92% and there were over 19 new cases during the period (excluding Breezy Point).
Conversely, COVID-19 infections are much less common in New York City, where vaccination rates are highest.
In 13 communities, at least 90% of the population is vaccinated against COVID-19. Most of them are in Manhattan, including Chelsea, the financial district, Hell’s Kitchen, Midtown, Murray Hill and Tribeca. Others are in Queens: Flushing / Queensboro Hill, Elmhurst, Astoria / Long Island City, Jackson Heights.
Of the 10 regions with the highest complete vaccination rates, none had a 7-day positive rate of 1.54% or more than 50 infections. Elmhurst, the deadly epicenter of the COVID-19 crisis in the spring of 2020, had only 38 new infections and a 7-day positive rate of 1.41% between October 6 and 12. bottom.
Throughout the city, the Department of Health reported that key indicators showed a decrease in the spread of COVID-19. As of October 15, the city’s seven-day positive rate had dropped to 1.79% and hospitalization rates were 0.67 per 100,000 inhabitants.
The virus continues to disproportionately target and ill unvaccinated individuals. Since January 17, this year, 511,972 (92.2%) of 555,177 (92.2%) COVID-19 cases and 7,412 (96.1%) of 7,712 COVID-19 deaths have not been vaccinated. Infected people.
In contrast, only 43,205 (0.0071%) of the 6,011,736 New Yorkers vaccinated at least once are infected with COVID-19. Only 300 (0.0069%) of these breakthrough infections were fatal.
Sources
2/ https://www.amny.com/coronavirus/covid-19-stats-transmission-drops-nyc-low-vaccines-staten-island-brooklyn/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]