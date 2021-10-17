COVID-19 Number Crunch: Transmission plunge in New York, with the exception of low-vacuing Brooklyn

Sign up for us Politics NY Newsletter To keep up to date with the latest coverage and information about the 2021 elections in your district and throughout New York

According to the latest data from the New York City Department of Health, the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19 accounts for 98% of all new viral cases throughout the city, but the infection rate is due to continued vaccination. Is plummeting.

The infection rate used to measure the spread of the COVID-19 community has dropped to 94.52 per 100,000 people throughout the city. Manhattan, Queens and Bronx infection rates are below city-wide figures, but Brooklyn and Staten Island infection rates are much higher. This is mainly because both provinces have some of the lowest complete vaccination rates throughout the city.

Staten Island continues to be the city’s highest transmission rate, at 130.63 per 100,000, and Brooklyn is currently the second closest at 121.53 per 100,000. Together, the two autonomous regions have 23 of 53 communities throughout New York City, where less than 60% of the population is fully vaccinated.

A survey of 19 Brooklyn districts, each with a population of over 45,000, found that COVID-19 was particularly prosperous.

Last week, Barapark, which had the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rate across the city and the highest 7-day positive rate, was once again prone to COVID-19 infection during the week of October 6-12. The community saw 153 new infections and a 7-day positive rate of 6.78%. Both are the second highest ranks in New York City as a whole. Nevertheless, only 43% of the population of the 90,043 community is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The same is true for Williamsburg / East Williamsburg (11211), with 175 new COVID-19 cases during the week of October 6-12, with a 7-day positive rate of 4.37%. This is especially troublesome for a dense community of over 100,000 people living on the East River waterfront, where only 53% of the total population is fully vaccinated.

The other two Brooklyn communities have seen more than 100 new COVID-19 cases in the past week. Crown Heights (11213, 110) and Midwood (11230, 101). Not surprisingly, both of these areas have a complete vaccination rate of less than 50%.

Looking at the city as a whole, eight of the 15 regions with the highest 7-day positive rates between October 6 and 12 had complete vaccination rates of less than 60%. Breezy Point in Queens fluctuates significantly due to its small population, with the highest positive rate for 7 days at 6.96%, but only eight new infections during this period. ..

Rose Park, Williamsburg, Geritsen Beach, Crown Heights, Bensonhurst, Gravesend and Midwood had the second to seventh highest positive rates in the city.

The positive rate for all communities was over 2.92% and there were over 19 new cases during the period (excluding Breezy Point).

Conversely, COVID-19 infections are much less common in New York City, where vaccination rates are highest.

In 13 communities, at least 90% of the population is vaccinated against COVID-19. Most of them are in Manhattan, including Chelsea, the financial district, Hell’s Kitchen, Midtown, Murray Hill and Tribeca. Others are in Queens: Flushing / Queensboro Hill, Elmhurst, Astoria / Long Island City, Jackson Heights.

Of the 10 regions with the highest complete vaccination rates, none had a 7-day positive rate of 1.54% or more than 50 infections. Elmhurst, the deadly epicenter of the COVID-19 crisis in the spring of 2020, had only 38 new infections and a 7-day positive rate of 1.41% between October 6 and 12. bottom.

Throughout the city, the Department of Health reported that key indicators showed a decrease in the spread of COVID-19. As of October 15, the city’s seven-day positive rate had dropped to 1.79% and hospitalization rates were 0.67 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The virus continues to disproportionately target and ill unvaccinated individuals. Since January 17, this year, 511,972 (92.2%) of 555,177 (92.2%) COVID-19 cases and 7,412 (96.1%) of 7,712 COVID-19 deaths have not been vaccinated. Infected people.

In contrast, only 43,205 (0.0071%) of the 6,011,736 New Yorkers vaccinated at least once are infected with COVID-19. Only 300 (0.0069%) of these breakthrough infections were fatal.