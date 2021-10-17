Merck Covid-19 Pilspark Demands Access to Low Income Countries

For example, with only about 5% of Africa’s population immunized, there is an urgent need for treatments that can keep people away from hospitals. This is compared to immunization rates of over 70% in most wealthy countries.

On October 11, Merck applied for US emergency clearance for the first pill of COVID-19 after reducing hospitalization and mortality by 50% in a large clinical trial. The drug, made with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, may be approved in December.

A US pharmaceutical company has taken a rare pandemic of licensing several generics of the antiviral drug molnupiravir before the branded version is licensed for sale.

However, international health officials say the drug is still insufficient to reach many in low- and middle-income countries in sufficient numbers, a drawback among global organizations that could further delay distribution. Pointed out bureaucracy.

Merck plans to produce 10 million pill treatment courses twice daily for 5 days this year, and another 20 million courses next year.

In addition, licensing agreements with eight Indian pharmaceutical companies will allow cheaper generic versions for 109 low- and middle-income countries, including Africa. The move recognized by international groups is a positive concession.

However, the United States has already locked 1.7 million courses as wealthy countries have secured supply transactions for Molnupiravir, adding 3.5 million courses for about $ 700 per course by January 2023. There are options.

Not moving fast enough

Merck has been working on the technology transfer needed to start manufacturing generic drugs, as opposed to vaccine makers who continue to resist patent waiver calls and allow generic versions to increase supply. Stated.

However, recent reports prepared for access to the UN COVID-19 Tool Accelerator Program, which is tasked with purchasing COVID-19 remedies for poor countries, are sufficient by UN agencies in advance. Cited concerns that it is not moving fast enough to secure potential new treatments for the United Nations. Includes Merck medicine.

The United Nations-backed public health organization Medicines PatentPool (MPP) is registered by 24 companies and is ready to manufacture drugs if Merck agrees to expand its license.

“If you’re not licensed, you’re relying on Merck, which can mean potential supply shortages and highs,” said Peter Maibaldu, a public citizen of the MPP Governance Commission. Ku says. .. He suggested that it could lead to a wealthy country selling poor countries at high prices for medicine.

It is unknown how many generic pills are available and when. Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla Ltd, Dr. Licensed Indian manufacturers such as Reddy’s Labs, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Hetero Labs, Sun Pharmaceuticals and Torrent Pharmaceuticals have refused to provide production planning details.

In addition, manufacturing for low-income countries in many countries requires World Health Organization (WHO) approval. This is a regulatory process that typically takes months.

Merck said it is committed to providing timely access to its medicines globally with a step-by-step pricing plan tailored to the country’s solvency. A spokeswoman confirmed that they were discussing expanding the license for the generic Mornu Pila Building.

But middle-income countries will be forced to negotiate with the wealthiest countries, another MPP official said.

Governments in Australia, South Korea, Thailand, Taiwan, Singapore and Malaysia have said they are already in business or are negotiating a supply contract with Merck. The EU is considering buying pills after Merck applied for approval in Europe.

According to Paul Chaper, executive director of global public policy at Merck, all eight generic manufacturers selected by Merck have WHO pre-certified facilities to supply buyers like global funds. I can. They set prices and determine the quantity they plan to manufacture.

“What we expect and expect is to compete with each other in pricing,” says Schaper.

