This is where COVID will surge next, virus experts warn

coronavirus Deaths from hospitalizations and delta surges are also decreasing, so cases are ultimately heading in the right direction. But experts warn that it's not time to relax your vigilance. "There is still a lot of wood for this coronavirus wildfire to burn," renowned virus expert Dr. Michael Osterholm said in a podcast. "Let's start from that point now. This surge we're seeing is generally sedating nationwide. This isn't the last of the virus in this country." He said. Mentioned some states that are burning worse than others.

Osterholm’s own condition is on fire. “The current COVID-19 wave in Minnesota shows signs of flattening, but hospitalizations continue to rise to levels of concern. Minnesota Health Director Jan Malcolm said a care center on the outskirts of Minneapolis. After visiting, I was indignant on Friday, “MPR reports. “The state is Again at the “critical point” of the pandemic“It was heartbreaking to know that this could all be prevented by us, the people of Minnesota, the individual decisions we make, and the decisions of the community we make,” she added. “The very tight capacity threatens the treatment of heart attacks, strokes and trauma,” she said at Robinsdale’s North Memorial Hospital, as the hospital needs for COVID-19 and other patients grow. I told outside reporters.

“The number of Covid-19 cases in Alaska has increased slightly again,” he reports. Daily News-Minor.. “According to the Ministry of Health, this week we saw 14% more cases in the state than last week. Reflecting state trends, weekly cases in the Fairbanks North Star Autonomous Region have declined since September 30. But it’s at stake. Since then. “Ann Zink, the state’s chief health officer, said Thursday,” We wanted to see more downtrends, but that’s It tends to be a little flatter across Alaska. ” “There is still work to be done to push these numbers down.”

Colorado is on the verge of a surge, with cases increasing by 37%, according to Osterholm. “COVID-19 hospitalization in Colorado is higher than ever since we said goodbye in 2020. About 90% of the state’s intensive care units are full,” he reports. Denver Post.. “As of Friday afternoon, 983 people were hospitalized throughout the state and confirmed cases of COVID-19. This is the highest number since December 31st. The deadly winter of December 2nd. At the peak of the wave, 1,841 people were hospitalized. Scott Bookman, a confirmed Case State COVID-19 Incident Commander, asked qualified and unacquired people. Vaccination Get vaccinated against COVID-19 and seasonal flu to reduce the burden on the hospital. “

It’s up 26% in Michigan. “The number of COVID-19 infections in Michigan has been on the rise for more than 13 weeks amid concerns about highly contagious delta mutations,” he reports. Detroit News.. “The state has added 26,105 cases and 250 deaths since Saturday. Last week, the state added 24,791 cases and 237 deaths. The state added 18,313 cases and 159 deaths a week. It has increased since mid-September, when deaths were added. ”

“COVID cases continue to grow as New Hampshire progresses deeper into the fall,” he reports. Sentinel sauce.. “Unlike other countries, we haven’t seen a decline in numbers in New Hampshire so far,” Dr. Arlock Kore, an infectious disease specialist at the Cheshire Medical Center in Keen, told the website. “Locally, the number of cases is also increasing.” “Since the seven-day average in mid-July fell below 30, the proportion of new cases across the state has steadily increased. Nevertheless, the upward trend continues. “

"Saturday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Maine reported 542 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths as vaccine eligibility is likely to extend to infants in the coming weeks. The number of people hospitalized for coronavirus has increased. " Press Herald.. "The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in Maine increased to 97,725 on Saturday, of which 69,647 were confirmed by the test and 28,078 were considered potential COVID-19 cases. The number of cases on Saturday was 7 days. The average of new daily cases was 396.7. The average of 14 days is 446.9.