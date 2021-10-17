NJ reports 1,130 COVID cases and 5 deaths. Multiple indicators indicate slow transmission.

Sunday New Jersey reported an additional 1,130 COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Cases and 5 confirmed deaths as the state’s 7-day average of new positive tests continues to decline, along with state-wide positive and infection rates.

The seven-day average of newly confirmed positive tests in the state fell to 1,300, the lowest since August 10, when cases were on the rise at the end of summer. It also decreased by 10% from a week ago and 32% from a month ago. This is the mark for the 24th consecutive day when the average has dropped.

The state-wide infection rate also dropped to 0.94 for the fourth straight day, down slightly to .93. If the infection rate is less than 1, it means that each infected person has infected less than one other person with the virus and the outbreak has not spread.

As of Saturday night, 65 of 71 New Jersey hospitals had 814 hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of coronavirus. According to state data, Down from 897 the night before.

The number of patients has been almost flat in the past month, with only a slight increase or decrease.

81 patients were discharged in 24 hours until Saturday night.. Of those who have been hospitalized 186 I was in the intensive care unit (31 less than the night before), 101 of whom were on ventilator (11 less).

Governor Phil Murphy Although states-wide numbers are improving, they are urging people to get vaccinated to prevent the next surge as the weather cools and the holiday season approaches.

More than 5.97 million people living, working or studying in New Jersey (approximately 9.2 million residents) are now fully vaccinated.Governor Phil Murphy This week, more than 75% of eligible people in the state said they were fully vaccinated. He said that only the other six states exceeded the mark.

More than 6.73 million people in the state have received at least one dose, and more than 315,081 have received a third dose or booster immunization.

A panel of federal Food and Drug Administration advisors on Thursday Vote for recommendations Some Americans who have been vaccinated with Moderna need to get half the dose of booster immunity.

In addition, Murphy I told NJA advance Media on Thursday State officials rule out the possibility of requiring vaccination certification to eat at restaurants, attend entertainment events, or require students to attend classes directly. Is not … He said “everything” remained “on the table.”

Authorities also said this week that there were 33,963 groundbreaking COVID-19 cases among the fully vaccinated patients in the state. Of these, 672 were hospitalized and only 182 died.

From the week of September 20th to 26th, there were no coronavirus deaths among fully vaccinated people in the state.

The state-wide positive rate for tests conducted on Wednesday, the latest available day, was 3.77%.

Throughout the first few weeks of the school year, the New Jersey district reported At least 96 outbreaks in school, a total of 521 cases As of Wednesday. This is an increase of 27 new outbreaks since last week, with a total increase of 69%.

Outbreaks in school are defined as three or more cases that are determined by contact tracing to be transmitted between staff or students while in school. The total number of staff and students is not included.

The highly contagious delta variant of the virus continues to dominate the cases in New Jersey.

14 out of 21 counties in New Jersey “High” rate of coronavirus infection, According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The counties of Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Middlesex, Somerset and Union have all been downgraded to substantive infections. However, the CDC recommends that all 21 counties wear masks in public indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

A total of 27,725 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in just over 19 months in New Jersey, the early epicenter of the pandemic, according to state dashboards.that is The second highest number of deaths from coronavirus per capita In the United States

The state reported a total of 1,026,591 confirmed cases out of more than 15.74 million PCR tests performed since the first case announcement on March 4, 2020. The state also reported 154,693 positive antigens or rapid tests.

As of Friday, at least 8,582 of the state’s COVID-19 deaths have occurred among residents and staff in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. State data.. There are active outbreaks in 165 facilities, with 728 current cases among residents and 621 cases among staff.

As of Sunday, more than 240.5 million positive COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide. Johns Hopkins University, More than 4.89 million people have died from the virus. The United States reports more cases (more than 44.91 million) and deaths (about 724,166) than any other country.

The vaccine has been administered more than 6.6 billion times worldwide.

Editor’s Note: This article was updated on October 17, 2021 at 6 pm to correct the reported number of cases.

