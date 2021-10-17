Schools and hospitals are preparing to lose staff

The deadline has come for Oregon government employees and medical and school environment staff to be fully vaccinated with COVID-19 or to face occupational implications under Presidential Order of Governor Kate Brown.

Hospitals in the Salem area The majority of their staff are vaccinated Against Coronavirus — Includes the overwhelming majority of healthcare providers.Willamette Valley school district It also reports that most of its employees are now fully vaccinated.

However, both hospitals and schools struggled to maintain staffing levels as workers faced growing stress and health concerns during the pandemic. Unvaccinated workers take unpaid leave, and even the slightest headcount reduction can affect some services.

For example, Legacy Health has closed the Woodburn Health Center’s CT, mammography, and ultrasound services. Salem-Kaiser already lacks more than three dozen bus drivers, and its mission could increase that.

When asked about Friday’s mission, Brown said she was sticking to the plan.

“We are in the midst of a pandemic, and vaccines are the simplest, most effective and incredible tool we need to get us out of a pandemic,” she said.

Workers in many states that have not been fully vaccinated but have “started the vaccination process” have an additional six weeks before their employers take any personnel action against them.

Of the approximately 42,000 government employees in the state, more than 38,000 have access to a six-week extension. This is an amnesty obtained either by an agreement between the state and the three unions, or by an addendum applied to the vaccination requirements policy.

The agreement allows employees in these states who received their first COVID-19 vaccination by October 18 to continue working in remote areas of the state until the vaccination process is complete.

People who do not work from home can take unpaid leave until they are fully vaccinated.

In addition, the person submitting the vaccine exception application can continue to work while the application goes through the approval process. If the exception is denied, the employee must receive the first dose of vaccine within 7 days of the refusal to continue working.

“This is a more productive path than those leaving state services without vaccination,” Brown spokeswoman Liz Mela said in an email.

However, in accordance with the terms of Brown’s Executive Order, employees who were not caught in these agreements were “forbidden to work in government” until they were fully vaccinated or received an approved exception. “There is,” Mela said.

Individuals are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the second vaccination of the two-dose series (Pfizer or Moderna vaccine) or two weeks after receiving the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Vaccination and exception approval rates varied significantly between Oregon agencies and departments, according to data compiled by management as of October 12.

Among the sectors with the lowest percentage of vaccinated employees are the Oregon Corrections Bureau (43.8%), the Agriculture Bureau (57.1%), the Parks and Recreation Department (58.6%), the Forestry Department (60.1%), and There was a Public Security Standards Bureau. And training (61.6%).

At the high end were the Oregon State Library (94.3%), the Department of Environmental Quality (92.2%), the Mental Health Regulatory Authority (91.7%), and the Oregon Treasury (91.2%).

The data was also captured by staff with the exceptions approved. The sectors with the highest percentage of exceptions included the administrative services sector (12.4%), the Oregon military sector (11%), and the correction sector (10.9%).

All vaccinations and exception rates are expected to increase on the last day before the deadline and may continue to rise until the new deadline of 30 November.

