Health officials warn that this year’s flu season can be a nuisance
“I’m worried that revenge will come back this year,” she said. “We highly recommend flu shots for people over 6 months,” says a pediatrician.
be careful. After a year’s hiatus, health officials have warned that the flu may come back in revenge this season.
Mary Ann Holmes, Vice President of Immunization at Simcoe Mascoca, said: District health unit.
In addition, only 26 cases of influenza confirmed in the laboratory have been reported throughout the state.
All the precautions we took to dodge COVID-19 kept us away from the flu virus. However, now that we have relaxed our vigilance by spreading vaccination against COVID-19 without shortening our distance from others, it is expected that the flu will not only recur but also be severely damaged.
If you have few or no cases of influenza last year, your immunity to influenza may not be very strong. This means that you may be more susceptible to the flu this year.
Dr. Rania Hiram, Barry’s pediatrician, said: “We highly recommend flu shots for people over 6 months old.”
According to Holmes, flu vaccine intake was slightly higher in the region last year. According to national statistics, influenza vaccination coverage last season was unchanged from the previous season. Public Health Ontario has shown that Ontario’s coverage of long-term care and hospital staff is increasing in Ontario.
Influenza vaccine delivery to healthcare providers began this week with the goal of targeting the highest-risk patients, including those in long-term care facilities and hospitals.
By early November, the public will have access to the flu vaccine at pharmacies and primary health care facilities.
“It’s also important that people recognize that COVID and the flu are different viruses, so we need both vaccines to protect ourselves from both viruses,” Holmes said. “People who have not been vaccinated against the flu are at risk of becoming more seriously ill if they get the flu.
“Vaccination against the flu is important not only to protect yourself, but also to protect the people around you.”
Shots help control the infection and prevent the spread of the flu, she added.
We still don’t know how bad the flu season will be. But Holmes says it is inevitable that it will come back.
Hiram is concerned that children may be vulnerable, especially due to weakened immunity due to the absence of the flu last year.
“The flu has traditionally been a bit of a nightmare during the winter, especially for kids. That’s when we usually see admission. Many people forget the flu because COVID was at the forefront. I know, “she said.
However, Hiram continues to implement at least some precautions, such as hand washing and masking in public places, and hopes that the flu will not be so severe.
She says that if there is a year to get vaccinated, that’s it.
Children 6 months or older who are vaccinated for the first time with the flu vaccine will be vaccinated twice a month and then once. Hiram encourages parents to seek vaccinations from their doctor for children under the age of 5, and children over the age of 5 can access their shots through the pharmacy.
