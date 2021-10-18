Scientists Develop New Strategies to Fight Coronavirus and Immunize Future Pandemics





File – A single coronavirus cell containing DNA strands and white blood cells (Photo: Getty Images)

Suita, Japan — Scientists have recently developed a vaccine that can end the pandemic caused by diseases that occur in animals, new research reveals. In the experiment, the vaccine blocked five coronaviruses, including COVID-19. COVID has already killed about 5 million people worldwide. Health officials warn that viruses that fly from animals to humans are becoming more and more common. Recent health crises include monkey-derived bird flu, swine flu, and Ebola. Meanwhile, another coronavirus strain, MERS, is associated with camels. Outbreaks among people tend to result from wildlife exploitation, such as intense battery farming and the sale of food meat. If you have not taken a booster shot, are you fully vaccinated?

“Given that previous coronavirus outbreaks such as SARS-CoV-1 and MERS-CoV occurred because the zoonotic coronavirus crossed the species barrier, similar viruses will emerge in the future. The potential poses a serious threat to the world’s public health. Effective vaccine About the current virus, “said Professor Tomohiro Kurosaki of Osaka University, the lead author of the research. Media release. One of the theories COVID-19 is surrounded by bats Jumped to another animal Before reaching humans. It invades human cells by binding to ACE2 cell surface receptors using pesplomers. The study found that the virus was composed of two parts. A “core” that is very similar to all coronaviruses and a more specific “head”. Block COVID’s ability to attack cells The Japanese team genetically engineered the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein (the virus that causes COVID). Covering the head with additional sugar molecules prevented it from catching on the ACE2 protein in human cells, which leads to infection. Vaccinated mice dramatically increased antibody production against the unshielded core, which is the central part of the viral protein. They blocked SARS-CoV-2 and SARS-CoV-1 and caused the outbreak of SARS in 2002. According to researchers, three similar coronaviruses from bats and pangolins also hit the “stone wall.” Antibodies that recognize the head of this virus can block SARS-CoV-2 from entering cells, but have little protection against other coronaviruses. Antibodies that identify the core, on the other hand, can prevent the invasion of various coronaviruses into human cells. Researchers say the new strategy will fuel antibodies that neutralize multiple coronaviruses, Virus spike protein It tends to produce only antibodies to the head. FDA Panel Approves Booster Shots for J & J COVID-19 Vaccine

“It is possible to produce antibodies that neutralize widely, but with SARS-CoV-2 infection. Current vaccine It is unlikely to provide protection against the emergence of new SARS-related viruses, “explains Professor Kurosaki. This study opens the door to next-generation vaccines that reduce the risk of pandemics. The research team expects more work that can be successfully translated into humans. The survey results will be displayed in Experimental Medical Journal.. South West News Service writer Mark Waghorn contributed to this report.



Close modal



Suggest a fix Suggest a fix

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kdvr.com/news/coronavirus/scientists-develop-new-strategy-to-fight-coronaviruses-vaccinate-against-future-pandemics/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos