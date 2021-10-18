Indiana reports first-season flu-related deaths | Local news





Indianapolis-Indiana health officials have requested Hoosiers to be vaccinated against the flu after confirming the first flu-related deaths of the 2021-22 flu season. According to a news release from the Indiana Department of Health, privacy law does not disclose additional information about patients. Every year, hundreds of Hoogers get sick from the flu and can be fatal in some cases. During the 2020-21 flu season, seven Hoogers died after the flu. In 2019-20, 137 Hoogers died of the disease. “Last year’s flu deaths were some of the least we’ve seen, but this was primarily the COVID-19 that most Hoogers followed, such as staying at home and wearing a mask. It’s a mitigation measure, “said FACOG State Health Commissioner Chris Box, MD. At release. Influenza remains a very real threat to the Hoogers, and ISDH is still tense with the weight of the COVID-19 pandemic to everyone eligible for influenza vaccination itself and the state hospital system. We encourage you to protect. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that all people over the age of 6 months be vaccinated against the flu vaccine each year. Infants under 6 months cannot be vaccinated, so it is important that everyone in the household in which the baby lives or visits is vaccinated against the flu to protect the child. Healthcare workers are also encouraged to get the flu vaccine to reduce the risk of transmitting the disease to their patients. “The CDC recommends early vaccination because it takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies to prevent the flu to develop in the body,” the release said. “But the flu vaccine can be given at any time during the season. It usually runs from October to May during the season.” Influenza is a viral infection of the respiratory tract. It is spread by the respiratory droplets released when infected people cough or sneeze nearby, or when people touch a surface or object contaminated with those infectious respiratory droplets. You can also get infected by touching a surface or object contaminated with the flu virus and then touching your eyes, mouth, or nose. Everyone can get the flu, but some are at high risk for flu-related complications such as pneumonia, hospitalization, and death. Pregnant women, infants (especially those who are too young to be vaccinated), people with chronic illness, immunocompromised people, and the elderly are at greatest risk. It is especially important for these individuals to be vaccinated annually. The common signs and symptoms of influenza are: • Fever over 100 degrees Fahrenheit • Headache • Malaise • Cough • muscle pain • sore throat • Runny nose or stuffy nose People can prevent the spread of the flu by washing their hands frequently and thoroughly, avoiding touching their eyes, nose, and mouth, and staying home when they are ill. Hoosiers need to practice three Cs to prevent the spread of influenza and other infectious diseases. • Clean: Wash your hands properly with warm soapy water frequently. • Cover: Covers the cough and sneezes on the arm or disposable tissue. • Containment: To prevent the spread of bacteria, stay home or work from school when you are ill. Influenza vaccine will be available from Tuesday to Saturday at the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic opposite Gate 2 of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway until October 30th. To find other places in the ZIP code, go to the following website: www.vaccine.gov.. Visit the Indiana Department of Health. www.health.in.gov Follow us on Twitter (@StateHealthIN) and Facebook (Facebook) for important health and safety information. www.facebook.com/StateHealthIN..

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.goshennews.com/news/local_news/indiana-reports-first-flu-related-death-of-season/article_2e927f6a-2f88-11ec-9e69-0f6f482de12f.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos