Extracts of the plant Corydalis yanhusuo may help fight opioid epidemics





As the opioid epidemic continues to die, researchers at the University of California, Irvine have identified plant extracts that may help fight opioid addiction. The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbates the opioid crisis, with more people dying from overdose. Overdose of opioids has more than doubled the number of deaths in Orange County over the last decade. According to the Orange County Healthcare Agency, 234 residents died from opioid overdose in 2011, compared to 499 in 2020. A major contributor to opioid deaths is the powerful synthetic drug fentanyl, which accounted for 381 of last year’s deaths. Orange County coroners did not test fentanyl or other synthetic opioid types in 2010, said Dr. Curtis Condon, research manager at the agency. But YHS, plant extract CorydalisCan play a role in the fight against epidemics, allowing opioid addicts to potentially withdraw from drugs. According to the University of California, Irvine, YHS has been used as a painkiller in Chinese herbal medicine for centuries and can be purchased at specialty stores. Olivier Siveli, a professor of pharmaceutical science at the University of California, Irvine and author of the YHS study, said the extract reduces pain and the development of opioid tolerance. Specifically, researchers have found that administration of morphine to YHS inhibits animal addiction, addiction, and tolerance. “People take opioids, especially morphine, but when they take oxycodone and all other opioids on the market these days, people lose the effectiveness of opiates … they need to take more and more.” Said Civelli. “It’s dramatic because it makes people eat more and more and poses a risk of overdose.” Civelli said researchers are now trying to determine how the extract blocks morphine resistance. He also hopes that further research will be done on how the drug works when ingested by humans. “I hope people are interested in trying clinical trials,” says Civelli. Over 93,000 people Death from drug overdose in the U.S. Almost 70,000 for opioids last year.Fentanyl, according to the California Department of Health Services Overdose accounts for more than one-third of deaths Between July 2019 and July 2020. Deaths from overdose have nearly quadrupled since 2018. In particular, officials pointed out that the homeless population was adversely affected by the rise in fentanyl. More homeless People died in Orange County 2020 will be more than any other year. Opioids, especially fentanyl, were the cause of many overdose among homeless residents of Orange County. Of the 330 deaths, at least 90 were due to drug overdose, according to data from the coroner’s office. Homeless people had few places to turn over last year and a half as a pandemic struck the county as shelters faced outbreaks and lacked resources. “Many services and many resources we had before were completely wiped out with one hand by COVID,” said homeless advocate Tim Houchen. “We know that we have huge national problems with opioids, especially fentanyl, as well as homeless people, and I think many of these deaths are probably due to it. increase.” Brazil writes in Times Community News.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2021-10-17/could-this-plant-extract-help-fight-the-opioid-epidemic The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos