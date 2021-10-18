Very effective mix-and-match vaccine against COVID-19: Lancet study





During an average follow-up of 2.5 months after the second dose, the study showed that the combination of AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccination had a 67% lower risk of infection.



According to a national study in Sweden, people who received the first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine followed by mRNA vaccination were compared to those who were immunized with both doses of AstraZeneca prophylaxis. The risk of infection was low. The use of the vector-based vaccine against AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 was discontinued for people under the age of 65 due to safety concerns, so all Swedish individuals already receiving the first dose of this vaccine were 2 The mRNA vaccine was recommended for the second time. dose. Professor Peter Nordstrom of Umeå University in Sweden said: “But our study shows that the risk for people who receive the mRNA vaccine after receiving the first dose of the vector-based vaccine is significantly reduced compared to those who received the vector-based vaccine at both doses. “It shows,” said Nordstrom. Published in The Lancet Regional Health-Europe Journal on Monday, the study is based on national registration data from the Swedish Public Health Agency, the National Health and Welfare Commission, and Statistics Sweden. The main analysis included about 700,000 individuals. During an average follow-up of 2.5 months after the second dose, the study showed that the combination of AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccination had a 67% lower risk of infection. The researchers said the risk of transmission from AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccination was 79% lower than that of unvaccinated individuals. They said the risk reduction was 50% for those who received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, known in India as the Cobishield. These risk estimates were observed after considering differences in vaccination dates, age of participants, socioeconomic status, and other risk factors for COVID-19. The researchers noted that study estimates of efficacy apply to infections with delta mutants that dominated the cases identified during the follow-up period. “The results of this study can influence vaccination strategies in different countries,” said Marcel Ballin, PhD student and co-author of the study at Umeå University. “The World Health Organization needs larger studies to investigate its safety and efficacy against clinical outcomes, despite promising results from previous studies on the immune response of mixed-and-match vaccination. Here’s one such study, “Ballin said. According to the researchers, the incidence of adverse thromboembolic events, or the formation of blood clots in blood vessels, was very low on all vaccination schedules. The number of COVID-19 cases severe enough to result in hospitalization was too small for researchers to calculate their effectiveness for this result. Past studies have shown that a combination vaccine schedule produces a strong immune response. However, it is unclear how much these schedules can reduce the risk of clinical infection, the researchers said, adding that their study aims to bridge that knowledge gap.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/health/mix-and-match-vaccines-highly-effective-against-covid-19-lancet-study/article37049776.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos