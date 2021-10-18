What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday, October 18th

Recent development:

What’s the latest news?

There are about the same number of COVID-19 cases in Ottawa as in September 2020, but this fall number shows that there is a difference in who is infected with the virus — Younger children are leading..

It’s been a year and a half since the pandemic occurred, and many may be dealing with separation anxiety with their pets and family. They go back to work, travel, and spend more time outside the home.Psychologists and pet counselors Share advice on what to do..

Meanwhile, CBC News heard from several people following coverage of Ontario’s vaccine passports. One is completely vaccinated, but is worried about vaccination of his child. The other continues to receive the Sinopharm vaccine in Thailand. They are not anti-vaccines Minority with legitimate concerns..

The Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported another 35 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

How many cases do you have?

Total for Ottawa as of Sunday 30,486 cases of COVID-19.. There were 258 known active cases, 29,627 cases were considered resolved, and 601 died of the disease.

Public health officials have reported more than 56,400 COVID-19 cases in eastern Ontario and western Quebec, of which more than 54,500 have been resolved.

Elsewhere in eastern Ontario, 209 people with COVID-19 have died. In western Quebec, the death toll is 222.

Akwesasne Nearly 990 residents test positive for COVID-19 and report 12 deaths between the north and the south.

Kitigan Zabi Anisina Beg There were 34 cases and 1 death. Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory There were 20 cases, one died, Outbreak of active community.. Pikuwa Kanagan There is no case.

What are the rules?

Eastern Ontario:

Ontario Step 3 of the resumption plan and Will announce the next step Next week.

A typical meeting limit is 25 inside and 100 outside.Those limits are Even higher for organized events..

Indoor dining capacity Based on distance.Gym And museum It can reach 50% capacity internally.

Its vaccine passport system Have been placed At least until spring.. QR code for scanning In addition to the paper and PDF options currently in use, it will be available on Friday.

Other groups in the area are also emerging Unique COVID-19 vaccine policy, Including staff.

West Quebec

Under that Green zone rules, 10 people are allowed to gather in a private residence and 20 people are allowed to gather outdoors. This increases to 50 people when playing sports.

Capacity limit is gone For Quebec venues where seats are assigned.Restaurant loses Capacity and time limit November 1st.

Vaccine passport Set up for people over the age of 13 in spaces such as public events, restaurants and gyms And now the hospital..

Quebec can use the app and present paper evidence. People from outside the state You need to show paper proof.

what can I do?

Prevention

COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Spreads mainly through droplets that Can hang in the air..

People can be transmitted without symptoms, Even after vaccination..Variant of concern More contagious When Established..

this means It is important to take precautions now and in the future, Staying home when sick — Get cost support as needed — Keep your hands and surface clean and consider staying away from people you do not live with.

Mask, preferably Fits snugly Have 3 layers, that is Required in indoor public places Ontario And Quebec Recommended in crowded outdoor areas.

vaccination Suppress spread All variants of COVID-19 To avoid death and hospitalization, Without it Provides complete protection..

There is federal guidance What vaccinated people can do In various situations.

Community health leader Generally, small Halloween gatherings are allowed take care Due to unvaccinated and / or vulnerability. Guidance can be stricter in certain areas where COVID-19 is more prevalent than in other areas. Akwesasne When Thai Endinaga..

Health Canada recommends that elderly people and people with underlying illnesses help with their errands.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should be quarantined, as well as anyone ordered by the public health department to do so.The length of self-isolation Quebec When Ontario..

trip

All travelers Must be fully vaccinated by October 30 Board an airplane, train, or ship in Canada.

Fully vaccinated, tested and pre-approved people You can come to Canada.

United States All travelers must be fully vaccinated As of November 8th. Those who have two different approved vaccine doses You are allowed to cross the border.

vaccination

4 COVID-19 vaccines Considered safe and approved In Canada.

The two most common are approved for young people Submitted by Pfizer and BioNTech Preliminary test data submitted For their COVID-19 shots for young children to Health Canada.

Canadian Vaccine Task Force Says People You can wait a minimum of 3-4 weeks and a maximum of 16 weeks between the first and second doses...That same task force says Mixing the first and second doses is safe and effective..

Ontario When Quebec We are giving a third dose to a specific group.

In the Ottawa-Gatineau area, more than 3.5 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, and about 2.3 million people live in the first, second and third doses.

Eastern Ontario

Ontario Vaccination of people over 12 years old in 2021..

People can Find local appointments online Or call 1-833-943-3900.Pharmacies and some family doctors provide vaccines Through our own reservation system..

The schedule and location of the COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic will change on October 18th.

Cornwall: Cornwall Square on Tuesdays and Benson Center on Thursdays. Other clinics will also be held in new locations at different times. Please check before you go!

Community health units are flexibleBecause it includes around reservations and third shots Check out their website For more information.

They provide the dose with a sudden notice as follows Campaign shift From the mask clinic In a mobile clinic to fill the vaccination rate gap.

State recommends People between the ages of 18 and 24 get the Pfizer-BioNTech, or Comirnaty, vaccine Moderna or Spikevax vaccines pose a mild risk of rare heart disease.

West Quebec

12 years and over can Reserve Or visit Permanent or mobile walk-in clinic..

Symptoms and tests

COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) From illness like a cold Fever, cough, Runny nose, headache, Vomiting and loss of taste Or smell..

Children are prone to nausea and rashes on the stomach.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Mental health Pandemic impact, When Useful resources are available ..

Eastern Ontario:

Anyone looking for a COVID-19 test can make a reservation.Check Your health unit Clinic location and time.

Ontario, you Meet specific criteria, Symptoms, exposure, or have a specific job.

Do you have symptoms of COVID-19 or are you warned by public health or the COVID Alert app? Even if you are vaccinated, take a test to help stop the spread with confidence!

People who are asymptomatic but are part of the state’s targeted testing strategy Can be booked at some pharmacies.. Rapid inspection Available in several places, Including some childcare environments at high risk..

Travelers in need of testing There are several local options for paying one.

Western Quebec:

Testing is highly recommended for people with symptoms and their contacts.

People can Reserve Alternatively, make sure the walk-in option is online. You can also call 1-877-644-4545 if you have any questions.

Rapid COVID-19 test available in All Quebec kindergartens and elementary schools..

Indigenous people, Inuit, Metis:

Indigenous peoples, Inuit, Metis people, or anyone traveling to work in a remote indigenous community are eligible to take the exam in Ontario.

Akwesasne COVID-19 Test and Vaccine Clinic Information is provided online or at 613-575-2341.

People in Kitigan, Givi, and Anisinabeg can call the Health Center 819-449-5593 for tests or vaccines. Email is another option For vaccine reservation.

Tests are available at Pik wà kana gàn By calling 613-625-1175 and the vaccine, 613-625-2259 ext. 225 or on mail..Everyone Thai Endinaga Those interested in the test can call 613-967-3603 and should see the website of the dedicated vaccine clinic.

Ottawa Inuit Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team For services including testing and vaccines in Inuktitut or weekday English, call 613-740-0999.