Experts welcome the booster jab program and combine it with the Covid vaccine to reduce the risk of infection





Mixing and matching coronavirus Jabs are much more effective than having the same vaccination Twice, research has found that enhances the case of having different types of booster jabs. Previous studies have shown that vaccine mixing and matching produce better results. antibody React rather than sticking to the same jab. However, this is the first comprehensive study to quantify the effect. During an average follow-up period of two and a half months after the second dose, the study showed that the “vector-based” Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine followed by “mRNA” had a 67% lower risk of infection. I did. ‘Pfizer-BioNTech Jab, compared to unvaccinated people. This was compared to a 50% reduction in those who received the Oxford Jab twice. < class=""> read more Semi-annual Covid vaccines for people under the age of 16 are likely to be overlooked, according to health officials. On the other hand, vaccination with the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine followed by another mRNA vaccine, Moderna, further significantly reduced the risk of infection by 79%. Whereas traditional vector vaccines such as AstraZeneca work by injecting a modified form of the virus into the arm, new RNA technology uses a bit of the genetic code that tells the body to begin defense. increase. Professor Peter Nordström of Umeå University in Sweden said: “But in our study, those who received the vector-based vaccine first had a significantly lower risk for those who received the mRNA vaccine than those who received the vector-based vaccine at both doses. It is shown to do. “ The findings support the UK’s move to offer most people a different booster jab than the first two. According to the NHS, most people in the UK will be offered a booster dose of the Pfizer / BioNTech or Moderna mRNA vaccine. This means that the third jab can be different from the first two injections (usually AstraZeneca’s vector vaccine). RNA vaccines have generally been shown to be slightly more effective than vector jabs, but the benefits of replacing a second vector jab with an RNA vaccine can be provided by the slightly higher efficacy of the two RNA vaccines. Significantly greater than the slightest sexual advantage. Studies suggest. Researchers not involved in the study welcomed the discovery. “This study shows that using the mRNA vaccine boost after initial priming with a vector vaccine is actually better than the two vector doses. The UK is now using the mRNA vaccine in its booster program. And this research will support it as a wise move, “says Stephen Griffin of Leeds University. Karl Friston, a professor at University College London, said: This is important and reassuring. “ The survey is based on national registration data from the Swedish Public Health Agency, the National Health and Welfare Commission, and Statistics Sweden, with approximately 700,000 participants. Published in the journal The Lancet Regional Health – Europe.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://inews.co.uk/news/science/covid-vaccines-mix-match-pfizer-astrazeneca-1253865 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

