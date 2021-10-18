HSE encourages all children aged 2 to 17 years to receive the free nasal flu vaccine.





The Health Service Executive (HSE) requires parents of all children aged 2 to 17 to receive the nasal flu vaccine. Children are twice as likely to get the flu as adults, so HSE provides free vaccines to all children in this age group. From this month to mid-February 2022, parents can bring their children to get the vaccine from their GP or pharmacy. In Ireland, between 2009 and 2019, the HSE Health Protection Surveillance Center (HPSC) found that 4,750 children needed hospital treatment due to complications of influenza, of which 183 were in the intensive care unit. He was hospitalized and reported that 41 children had died. Symptoms of influenza in children include high temperatures, muscle aches, headaches, and extreme malaise. Children also carry the flu virus to their systems longer than adults. It can easily spread to other children, such as day care centers and school children, and the elderly vulnerable people around them. The HSE states that it is safe to vaccinate children aged 12 to 17 years with the flu vaccine at the same time as the Covid-19 vaccine if they have not yet been vaccinated against the flu. Dr. Apparna Kegan, a leader in public health medicine and influenza at the National Immunology Department of HSE, said influenza is “a serious illness that can endanger children.” She added: “The nasal flu vaccine is a very safe and effective vaccine that helps your child’s immune system produce antibodies that fight the infection. It can’t give your child the flu. “If your child is vaccinated against the flu and comes into contact with the flu virus, these antibodies will help fight the flu and reduce the risk of getting sick or having to go to the hospital.”

