This woman was diagnosed with ADHD in her 50s.She says it shouldn’t have taken that long
Robbie McDonald wasn’t diagnosed with ADHD until she was in her fifties, but she always suspected she had a disability after years of career difficulties and aggravation of problems related to “raw” emotions. say.
A 53-year-old Vancouver resident says he couldn’t work for a long time, going back and forth between journalism, filmmaking, art, and event management.
McDonald’s believes he’s lucky to have been diagnosed last year and says access to the drug is difficult for those who aren’t willing to prescribe it.
“There was certainly a period of sadness when I was first diagnosed. I was wondering what my life would have been like if I knew about this when I was young,” she said. Told CBC News.
“If I had a teacher and my family knew it, I could have made some structures that might have taken me another way.”
As October is ADHD Awareness Month, British Columbia patients and physicians emphasize the stigma associated with disability and the difficulty of accessing support.
Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder occurs in 4% of adults worldwide. ADHD Recognition Center.. This is a chronic condition that can lead to inadequate coordination of attention and emotions.
McDonald’s says the disorder has a gender reputation and is often associated with hyperactive boys, but she believes women are affected as well.
After realizing that her work schedule was acting as a “container” to control symptoms after the COVID blockade last year, she reassessed her habits and sought a diagnosis.
“When it was picked up, suddenly when my partner was talking to me at the morning coffee, I had time to wonder why I just couldn’t sit down and listen to him,” she said. Said. “I have to get up and do something, and if I don’t, it’s physically difficult for me, and it was like a real awakening call to me.”
To McDonald’s Podcast about being diagnosed with ADHD As an adult, she says more than half of her listeners are women.
Drugs are expensive and difficult to access
Without extended health insurance, McDonald’s says she pays more than $ 100 a month for her medicine.
After trying various other prescription medications, she says the current medication slows her down and gives her space to think about things.
“Sometimes I feel like a guinea pig,” she said. “There was a lot of trial and error, trying three different medicines and having a lot of conversations about how I feel and how I sleep.”
She says she was lucky to receive a prescription from her doctor, but ADHD wasn’t her specialty and it took her five years to match her.
Prescribing at a walk-in clinic is even more difficult, according to the people she spoke to for the podcast.
blind spot
Dr. Gurdeep Parhar runs an adult ADHD center in Burnaby and states that there is a blind spot in the medical community when it comes to adults with ADHD.
“I think our education system didn’t train us to think about adults with ADHD, whether it’s a medical school, a trainee, a nurse practitioner school, or more training,” Parhar said. Said.
Parhar and his wife, Anita, are often referred to patients seeking diagnosis and medication by training other practitioners to recognize the symptoms of ADHD.
Parhar states that diagnosing ADHD often requires deeper knowledge of the patient’s medical history.There are many people in the state I can’t find my doctorHe says it may prove a “barrier” to access to treatment, but people should not hesitate to reach out for medical assistance.
McDonald’s, walk-in clinic doctors should be educated about this disorder, and all discussions among politicians Focus on mental health It should be backed up with a policy to make ADHD support widely available.
