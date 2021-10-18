Memory screening helps prevent dementia and is available here in New Jersey for free

If you’re worried about the threat of dementia, there are things you can do right now to reduce your risk.

Screen your memory.

Its simple practice of preventive care provides one of the best ways for older people to protect themselves from the ever-increasing threat of Alzheimer’s disease.

If they can persuade them to do it on a regular basis.

According to the survey Almost all primary care physicians and 82% of their older patients agree that an annual cognitive assessment is beneficial. However, only 16% of adults over the age of 65 say they regularly assess their memory.

With key memory experts in New Jersey to help older people manage their brain health Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation Launched a state-wide memory screening initiative in November, offering free, easy-to-use memory tests for the elderly at three of the state’s leading Alzheimer’s disease research centers.

“We invite everyone over the age of 50 to the screening, whether or not they have memory concerns,” said GAP Foundation Chairman John Dwyer. “If you’re worried about your memory, getting a rating will help you quickly and for free to determine if you’re having more problems than you would expect from normal aging. If your memory is within normal limits. , The results of that screening provide a baseline for comparison when experiencing cognitive changes with age. “

Free confidential memory screening will be offered on November 3rd and 17th at three Alzheimer’s disease research centers. All are members of the Global Alzheimer’s Disease Platform Foundation Network, which focuses on the prevention of dementia and the promotion of clinical research. The sites are:

New Jersey Cognitive Research Center, 195 Mountain Ave., Springfield

・ Princeton Medical Institute, 256 Band Drive, Suite 6, Princeton

・ New Jersey Institute for Advanced Memory, 9 Mule Road, Suite E9, Toms River

A 30-minute memory test for adults over the age of 50 is conducted in a private environment. Once the assessment is complete, meet one-on-one with a memory expert to discuss the outcome and address memory questions and concerns. You will also receive information about brain health, dementia prevention, and available local resources.

Visit the NJ Memory Screening Initiative to find out more and schedule memory screening appointments. This page Alternatively, call toll-free (888) 533-1131.

Health experts say regular cognitive tests are a good idea for all older people. This is especially true if your family has Alzheimer’s disease or if you have anxious memory problems.

In the aging United States, we need to take these concerns seriously and take a proactive approach. More than 6 million Americans live with Alzheimer’s disease, and unless a more effective way to treat or prevent Alzheimer’s disease is found, that number will more than double to 13 million by 2050. Is expected to be.

Fortunately, recent years have brought about unprecedented breakthroughs in terms of prevention.The Lancet Commission and other groups currently estimate somewhere in 40% to 60% of all dementia cases. Can be prevented By focusing more on lifestyle changes, along with brain health education, annual memory screening, and early detection.

Therefore, an organization called Us Against Alzheimer’s is now in the United States. National Alzheimer’s Disease Prevention Goal And we will establish a policy to achieve it. This includes extensive memory screening efforts.

Kelly O’Brien, executive director of Brain Health Partnership at Us Against Alzheimer, says more attention needs to be paid to keeping the brain healthy and reducing risk while drug development continues. She says new data show that dementia is preventable, and older people who adopt healthy habits and check their memory regularly can reduce their risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

“There is still a misconception that cognitive decline is inevitable, but that is not true,” says O’Brien. “People can do something about it. Despite how exciting this news is, I think it’s shocking that it’s not well known. People are about brain health much sooner. You have to think. “

Part of an active commitment to brain health is in the year, similar to getting an eye test or mammogram, or going to a doctor for a blood test to check your cholesterol levels. It is to screen the memory once.

Fear and stigma associated with Alzheimer’s disease may prevent some people from taking cognitive tests, but O’Brien says we as a society need to stop seeing it that way. say. Memory screening is just right, basic preventive health, she says.

“Checking my blood pressure doesn’t make me feel like the doctor is blaming me for heart disease,” she says. “It’s the same as anything else — we just want to catch it quickly. We want to go to places where we do regular memory screenings so we can see the changes over time. “

There are four reasons why older people should consider the types of annual memory screening offered in New Jersey:

1. It may show that your memory is just right, despite your worries.

Many people who take memory tests end up in what experts call “well worried.” They feel their minds may be slippery, but the results show that their memory remains within the normal range for someone of their age. What a great relief! But it’s also an opportunity to learn more about brain health and prevention of dementia, so you can take steps to keep your mind sharp.

2. It creates a baseline score that you and your doctor can track over time as an early warning system.

Once you know what’s normal for you, you can continue testing each year to help detect and address subtle future declines. Too often, people ignore memory problems for years until the signs of it become apparent. By then, the damage to the brain has been so great that treatment options are limited. If the decline is caught very early, the chances of preventing or delaying further decline are much greater.

3. If you have a memory problem, it may be due to a treatable medical condition.

You may avoid memory tests because you fear that the root cause is Alzheimer’s disease. However, there are many other possible causes for memory loss. “Not all your cognitive problems are dementia,” says O’Brien. “In some cases, it may be a drug interaction or poor nutrition. Many things that cause cognitive impairment can be treated and corrected.”

4. If the screening suggests a problem, you can refer it to a specialist for further evaluation, accurate diagnosis, and treatment planning tailored to your condition.

When screening memory through this new state-wide program, scores may indicate that you are cognitively normal for your age, or suggest the possibility or potential for cognitive impairment.

In the latter case, it is not a diagnosis of dementia. This indicates that there is a memory issue that requires follow-up. You can refer them to a cognitive specialist such as a neurologist, neuropsychologist, or geriatric psychiatrist for proper evaluation and diagnosis. If the diagnosis is made early enough, a combination of lifestyle changes and treatment can slow the progression. It is also an opportunity to consider participating in clinical trials.

“If screening shows cognitive decline, that information can help us plan care and treatment,” says Dwyer. “Many people choose to apply for clinical research. This gives them access to brain health professionals and, in some cases, investigational drugs, and treatment. Be part of a law-seeking team. “

“It’s never too early, it’s never too late,” O’Brien adds, to adopt lifestyle changes that can protect cognition. “There is some evidence that can delay the onset and reduce the risk,” she says.

Brain-friendly habits include regular exercise, a healthy diet, stress management, maintenance of social activity, maintenance of mental challenges, and annual brain health examinations including cognitive tests. ..

According to O’Brien, these healthy habits do not guarantee prevention of dementia, but they do help keep you sharp and increase your chances of fending off Alzheimer’s disease. She likens them to the choices you make to buckle when you grab the steering wheel of a car.

“We tell people to wear seat belts, and that doesn’t mean you won’t get involved in an accident, but it really reduces your risk,” she says. “There are no downsides to these risk-reducing actions. There are no downsides. It may seem more difficult than taking a pill, but the rewards are much greater. These are for you to be of high quality. It just helps you lead a healthy life. “

All three sites offering free memory screening (Springfield’s New Jersey Cognitive Research Center, Princeton’s Princeton Medical Institute, and Toms River’s New Jersey Advanced Memory Institute) will implement the COVID-19 Safety Protocol. As they have through a pandemic.

Reservations are required for screening.

