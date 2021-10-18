Healthcare Branding in a Pandemic: Lessons of Trust and Engagement





Consumer dissatisfaction and dissatisfaction with traditional brands has opened up new innovation opportunities.

A new report on health care branding acknowledges the incredible stress testing the industry has undergone in recent months, but finds that many core values ​​haven’t changed in the provider-consumer relationship. increase. latest “Humanization of the brand experienceThe report from Monigle delves into healthcare branding and consumer feedback. The researchers focused on family health care decision makers and surveyed more than 30,000 Americans in three separate online polls from 2018 to 2020. In creating the study, we partnered with the Society for Health Care Strategy and Market Development and the American Hospital Association. Related: Member Satisfaction: How are health insurance companies stacking up? The report outlined the dramatic changes over the last two years and found that many basic concepts of trust and involvement were strengthened. You may like it too “The data from our survey this year reflects the massive turmoil experienced by people across the United States. In the turmoil and uncertainty of the pandemic, increased involvement in healthcare has been shaken. Increasingly, inequity in access to care is in the limelight, “the report said. “Much of our industry has changed. Still, the data also show that people’s basic emotional, functional, and empirical needs from health care remain the same.” Engagement surge — subsequent decline The report found that consumer engagement has a surprising boomerang effect. Consumer engagement surged 8 points in the early months of the pandemic, but over time it returned to 2019 levels. The author suggests that the familiar concept is behind the recession of engagement —Burnout Syndrome.. “Healthcare was at the forefront and center of many people during the pandemic, but the greatest softening of engagement lies in people’s topical interest in content related to health and wellness. , May have made them feel tired and overloaded, “the study said. The report added that consumers do not see much economic value in health care transactions. This can also be a sign of burnout and overwhelming. Meanwhile, research said the dissatisfaction and departure from this traditional brand opened up new innovation opportunities, and found that the so-called “disruptor” prospered during the pandemic. “These non-traditional healthcare providers started with solutions and products that directly closed the healthcare gap and were structured from the beginning to be more adaptable than traditional brands. And with a focus on digital experiences, these brands have become better in an unprecedented year. “ Another interesting finding was the link between engagement and income. Researchers have found that income is the most important factor in healthcare engagement. “As household income declined, engagement declined,” the report said. “This contrast shows serious income-induced inequality not only in physical health, but also in overall health involvement.” Lack of trust? According to the report, the issue of trust is an important focus. In the second year of the pandemic, misinformation about health increased in the United States, and there was intense debate about measures such as vaccination and wearing masks. The good news is that trust in providers and healthcare brands increased slightly in 2020. Researchers write that, overall, consumers still feel that certain healthcare systems are reliable. The report proposed three strategies for building trust with the public. Stay transparent about health information or services. Listen to the opinions of consumers. Johns Hopkins, the country’s most trusted health care brand, has pointed out that transparency and clarity have become top priorities during a pandemic. “Focusing on the questions that consumers across the country come to mind, John Hopkins created the Coronavirus Resource Center and the National Dashboard to keep people and the medical community informed about the latest developments,” he said. The book states. “This public service from an already acclaimed brand has boosted credibility and brand power over the years that many have struggled with.” read more:

