How long does “innate immunity” last?

Having COVID-19 should give you some immunity to the recurrence of the disease, but health professionals do not know how long this immunity will last.

Scientists know that some people have developed COVID-19 multiple times, but there is not enough data for scientists to analyze how long “natural” immunity lasts.

Researchers studying the SARS-CoV-2 genome suggest that reinfection may occur among unvaccinated people three months after infection with the virus.

according to Our world in data, Almost half of the world’s population, SARS-CoV-2, the causative virus COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection)..

Scientists show that COVID-19 vaccine It reduces the severity of the disease, but does not provide complete protection against COVID-19.

At the beginning of the pandemic, some jurisdictions United Kingdom and SwedenPursued herd immunity policy. This assumed that allowing a sufficient number of people to catch the virus would give the population sufficient immunity to end the pandemic.

There have been some reports of multiple occurrences of COVID-19, but these numbers are too small to carry out epidemiological studies. This means that it is difficult to determine how long the immunity given by SARS-CoV-2 infection lasts.

In this study, researchers analyzed previously published data on viruses similar to SARS-CoV-2. They set out to determine how long the immunity that follows COVID-19 lasts.

Studies displayed in Lancet microorganismsShows that unvaccinated people can be expected to remain immune to reinfection for 3 to 61 months after developing COVID-19 — if the virus is still circulating in the community.

The study said it could help encourage people to get vaccinated. Dr. Ajay SetiHe was an associate professor of artificial health sciences at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and was not involved in the study.He said Today’s medical news,

“This study emphasizes the importance of the public understanding that immunity from natural infections does not last as long as some people recognize and certainly does not last a lifetime. “

He also said, “Studies have shown that vaccination after natural infection produces a stronger immune response in comparison. [with] Vaccination with no history of COVID-19. Hopefully more people who have been infected in the past will choose to be vaccinated. “