Health
How long does “innate immunity” last?
- Having COVID-19 should give you some immunity to the recurrence of the disease, but health professionals do not know how long this immunity will last.
- Scientists know that some people have developed COVID-19 multiple times, but there is not enough data for scientists to analyze how long “natural” immunity lasts.
- Researchers studying the SARS-CoV-2 genome suggest that reinfection may occur among unvaccinated people three months after infection with the virus.
according to Our world in data, Almost half of the world’s population, SARS-CoV-2, the causative virus COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection)..
At the beginning of the pandemic, some jurisdictions United Kingdom and SwedenPursued herd immunity policy. This assumed that allowing a sufficient number of people to catch the virus would give the population sufficient immunity to end the pandemic.
There have been some reports of multiple occurrences of COVID-19, but these numbers are too small to carry out epidemiological studies. This means that it is difficult to determine how long the immunity given by SARS-CoV-2 infection lasts.
In this study, researchers analyzed previously published data on viruses similar to SARS-CoV-2. They set out to determine how long the immunity that follows COVID-19 lasts.
Studies displayed in Lancet microorganismsShows that unvaccinated people can be expected to remain immune to reinfection for 3 to 61 months after developing COVID-19 — if the virus is still circulating in the community.
The study said it could help encourage people to get vaccinated. Dr. Ajay SetiHe was an associate professor of artificial health sciences at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and was not involved in the study.He said Today’s medical news,
“This study emphasizes the importance of the public understanding that immunity from natural infections does not last as long as some people recognize and certainly does not last a lifetime. “
He also said, “Studies have shown that vaccination after natural infection produces a stronger immune response in comparison. [with] Vaccination with no history of COVID-19. Hopefully more people who have been infected in the past will choose to be vaccinated. “
A team from the Yale School of Public Health in New Haven, Connecticut and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte examined 177 genes. coronavirus It is known to affect humans. Researchers then identified the closest relatives of the virus to SARS-CoV-2.
They identified five viruses that met this criterion. They included SARS-CoV, which was responsible for the outbreak of SARS in 2003. MERS-CoV, First detected in 2012. again, cold..
Next, the researchers analyzed existing data on how antibody levels decline over time from 128 days to 28 years after infection. They also noted the risk of reinfection at various antibody levels against those viruses.
Using this information, they predicted that the innate immunity provided by infection with SARS-CoV-2 would last less than half of the immunity from infection with the associated coronavirus.
They found that SARS-CoV-2 reinfection in unvaccinated people occurs shortly after 3 months of initial infection under endemic conditions and is central to the risk of reinfection within 16 months. We have discovered that it may indicate a value.
Alex Dornburg, an assistant professor of bioinformatics and genomics at the University of North Carolina, said:
“As new variants emerge, previous immune responses become less effective in the fight against the virus. People who are naturally infected early in the pandemic are more likely to be re-infected in the near future.”
The study’s authors say it is important to focus on accelerating global vaccine programs to reduce the likelihood that mutants will first appear, as new mutants may evade existing immunity. I conclude.
Please note that this study had certain limitations. For example, we have not investigated how the severity of early SARS-CoV-2 infection or the immune status of an individual affects the duration of natural immunity.
In this regard Dr. Alexander Edwards, An associate professor of biomedical technology at the University of Reading, UK, said he was not involved in the study. MNT:
“Reinfection is not really a serious problem for COVID-19. Instead, the most important point is the severity of the infection. If the previous infection prevented the development of a serious illness, a second infection If so, it is less important to the individual. “
“But with COVID-19, it’s still unclear if previous infections will be completely protected from serious illness and death in all,” he continued.
Click here for a live update on the latest developments for Coronavirus and COVID-19. here..
Sources
2/ https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/coronavirus-reinfection-how-long-might-natural-immunity-last
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]