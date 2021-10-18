Why did the UK cancel an order for a “more effective” French vaccine than AstraZeneca’s jab?





Made in France COVID Vaccines may be more effective Oxford / AstraZeneca It’s a jab, but there are no orders in the UK. Valneva, a French pharmaceutical company whose vaccine contract was revoked in the UK last month, reported positive results in its latest trial phase. The company claims that jabs are better at producing antibodies that fight Covid compared to AstraZeneca’s jabs. Why did the UK cancel the jab contract? Last month, the government abandoned Valneva’s Covid-19 vaccine deal. Minister of Health Sajid Javid It is clear that the vaccine will not be approved by the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), he told MP. Valneva said the British government had notified the company of allegations of breach of agreement. Vaccine manufacturers have “violently” denied any violations. Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Valneva’s Scottish manufacturing site in Livingston in January and was ordered by the government to administer approximately 100 million doses. Coronavirus: What You Need to Know Is the vaccine “better” than the Oxford / AstraZeneca one? The company’s vaccine, VLA2001, elicited a broad T-cell response that is part of the immune system that is believed to be involved in long-term immunity, the company said. The Phase 3 trial recruited 4,012 people at 26 testing sites in the United Kingdom. According to Valemba, the number of cases of Covid-19 was similar between those who received the vaccine or AstraZeneca. The complete absence of severe Covid-19 cases may suggest that both vaccines used in the study prevented severe Covid-19 caused by circulating mutants, primarily delta mutants. He added that he has sex. The results were “impressive and very encouraging,” said Professor Adam Finn, a senior researcher at the trial. Finn, a pediatric professor at the University of Bristol, said the results suggest that Valneva’s vaccine is on track to play an important role in overcoming the pandemic. Valneva CEO Thomas Ringerbach said the results of the study confirm the benefits of an all-virus vaccine that uses an inactivated form of the virus. Ringerbach said Valneva is committed to getting vaccine approval as soon as possible. Valneva began commercial production of VLA2001 on the Livingston site in January this year. The company also has a site in Sweden, where the final stages of vaccination are carried out. Valneva said it has begun the early stages of vaccine production and expanded its production capacity to meet the demand for VLA2001 jabs.

