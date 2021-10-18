Studies suggest that the Valneva Covid vaccine may be as effective as Oxford jabs.Vaccines and immunization

As the data suggest, coronavirus jabs based on traditional vaccine technology are as effective as the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine and bring new hope for global vaccination efforts.

Vaccines currently approved for use in the United Kingdom provide instructions for the sequential production of coronavirus “peplomer” proteins in cells. This provokes an immune response. However, jabs manufactured by the French pharmaceutical company Valneva include delivery of the entire Sars-CoV-2 virus (but inactivated).

Last month the government I canceled the contract A contract with Valneva, including about 100 million vaccine orders, on suspicion of breach of contract.

Not just have it was suggested All inactivated viral vaccines can provide a broader immune response, but this approach may help maintain protection in the face of new mutants. This is because mutations are unlikely to occur in multiple proteins of the virus at the same time.

Valneva jabs are stable when stored in standard refrigerators and are easier to distribute than the Covid vaccine, which requires transport and storage at ultra-low temperatures.

result Released by Valneva On Monday, it is suggested that the Covid vaccine may provoke a stronger immune response than the Oxford / AstraZeneca jab.

The study’s principal investigator, Professor Adam Finn of the University of Bristol, said it was ethically impossible to compare the Varneva jab to placebo and could not measure its effectiveness. Instead, the vaccine was compared in a direct trial with Oxford / AstraZeneca jab.

A phase 3 study called “Cov-Compare” enrolled 4,012 participants over the age of 18 at 26 study facilities in the United Kingdom.

1,040 participants under the age of 30 received two Valneva jabs every 28 days, and the remaining participants over the age of 30 were randomized in a 2: 1 ratio, Valneva jab or Oxford / AstraZeneca. One of the vaccines was given twice. ..

Results from 990 participants over the age of 30 (about half of whom were given each jab) showed that Valneva Covid vaccine VLA2001 averaged about 40% higher levels of neutralizing antibody than Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine. It suggests that it has induced.

Like the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine, Valneva jab has been found to stimulate responses from other components of the immune system, including T cells. However, Varne Bajab has produced T cells that can respond not only to the coronavirus peplomer protein, but also to two other important proteins.

The team found that given Valneva jab had fewer side effects reported. However, while less than 1% of participants given either jab reported “adverse events of special interest,” none developed a severe Covid infection.

“VLA2001 vaccinated younger age group participants showed an overall safety profile comparable to older age groups,” the team adds.

Finn said observational studies are needed to see how effective Valneva jabs are against Covid. This is the approach previously used to assess meningitis B jabs.

“Vaccine efficacy is not proportional to the antibody titer it produces,” he said, and said that beyond that there was considered a threshold to be protected. “It’s not just about seeing how many antibodies you have, but having enough antibodies and imagining how well it works. [the jab will] Work, “he said.

Nevertheless, Finn said the result was “very encouraging.”

“Immunogenicity [data] Like the Pfizer vaccine, this vaccine is so effective against serious illness that it is at least as effective and potentially more effective than the really good precedent Oxford vaccine. Is suggested. ”

The integrity of Valneva’s research data is currently being verified, but the team hopes that the jab will be approved by the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Authority by the end of the year.

Dr. Juan Carlos Jaramillo, Valneva’s Chief Medical Officer, said the company was initially seeking approval for the Covid jab for people aged 18-55, adding that trials are underway for the elderly. rice field. While the team is also considering using jabs as boosters, recruitment of exams for older children has begun.

Once approved, the jab may be considered by the World Health Organization. Jaramillo said the company is in talks with Covax. Global Vaccine Sharing Initiative..

Jabs may prove to be particularly useful in countries where ultra-low temperature storage is difficult, but fins may be more acceptable to those who are reluctant to receive Covid with traditional techniques. Jab due to concerns about the new vaccine platform, which pointed out and suggested that it could also benefit elsewhere.