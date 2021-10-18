South Africa rejects Russia’s Sputnik VCOVID-19 vaccine for HIV phobia





South Africa has stated that it will not approve the Sputnik V Covid vaccine because of fear of HIV. (File) Johannesburg: South African health product regulators said Monday that they would not approve Russia’s Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine because of concerns that it could increase the risk of HIV transmission in men. This decision was based on a previous study testing the safety of a modified form of adenovirus (a type of virus that causes respiratory infections) contained in Russian jabs, known as Ad5. The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) said in a statement, “The use of the Sputnik V vaccine in South Africa increases the prevalence and incidence of HIV and increases the risk of HIV transmission in vaccinated men. There is a possibility. “ The company behind the Sputnik V application in South Africa said it had no evidence that the prescription was safe “in high HIV-positive situations.” “But the rolling review of the Sputnik V vaccine remains open for submission of relevant safety data to support the application,” he added. Russia’s Gamalaya Center, which developed Sputnik V, said it would generate information that indicates that SAHPRA’s concerns are “completely groundless.” “The speculation about the association between adenovirus type 5 vector vaccine and HIV infection in high-risk groups is based on small studies,” he said in a statement. South Africa, which suffered the most pandemics in Africa, is also the country with the highest number of people living with HIV in the world. It suffers from vaccine hesitation. By early 2022, more than 250,000 of the 40 million vaccinated people have been completely thwarted to date. South Africa will begin vaccination of children up to the age of 12 this week, providing booster shots to certain immune-compromised citizens. We currently offer single dose Johnson & Johnson and rMNA Pfizer / BioNTech jabs that also contain adenovirus but are of different types. Chinese-made Sinovac is also approved. The World Health Organization, which is managed in at least 45 countries, has not yet given Sputnik V a green light for emergency use. (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from the Syndicate Feed.)

