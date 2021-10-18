Health
Australian Koalas Vaccinated against Sexually Transmitted Diseases to Save Species | News
NSKoalas are facing a Chlamydia epidemic. A research program at an Australian university aims to help find cures for infectious diseases in furry creatures.
The Australian Zoo Wildlife Hospital began a year-long experiment on October 15, using 400 koalas to treat Chlamydia, a sexually transmitted disease that can cause painful and infertility. Test the vaccine. Professor Peter Tims, the leader of the trial, said he is conducting a trial to save the endangered species. Reuters.
“This vaccination benefits each animal directly, but the trial will also focus on the protection provided by vaccination,” Tims told Outlet.
In this study, half of the 400 koalas are taken and a single dose of the newly developed vaccine is given. 200 in the next 12 months Vaccination Compare the koalas with 200 unvaccinated koalas to see the number of koalas in each group. hospitalization With chlamydia symptoms, according to New Scientist..
Tims and his colleagues at the University of the Sunshine Coast have spent more than a decade vaccination For koalas. If approved for widespread use, it may help prevent the declined koala populations from disappearing. In addition, it may be possible to develop a vaccine for human chlamydia using similar principles from research, Outlet reported.
Chlamydia is a sexually transmitted disease that affects both humans and animals. Side effects of the disease include urinary tract infections, loss of bladder control, infertility, incontinence, and death.
Tims didn’t respond immediately Washington Examiners Request a comment.
