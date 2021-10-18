Influenza cases in Michigan have already increased over a year ago – The Oakland Press





A year ago, preventive measures such as wearing masks, social distance, and hand hygiene were taken to prevent COVID-19, resulting in a sharp decline in influenza cases. The number of influenza cases is already higher than last year at this time in Michigan. Of the 81,884 office visits in Michigan during the week ending October 9, a total of 1,392 patients with influenza-like illness (ILI) were reported. This is the state’s ILI activity rate of 1.7%. It has soared from 0.3% a year ago on October 10, 2020. By comparison, the national number is 1.9 percent of outpatient visits by ILI. ILI is defined as fever (above 100 degrees) and cough and / or sore throat with no known cause other than influenza. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the timing of influenza is difficult to predict and can vary from region to region and from season to season. After March 2020, a decline in population immunity due to lack of influenza virus activity can lead to an early and even severe influenza season. The figures for the 2020-21 flu season have not yet been released, but during the 2019-2020 flu season, the CDC reported that 38 million people were ill, 18 million went to health care providers, and 400,000. Was hospitalized and it is estimated that 22,000 people died. With the flu. The CDC recommends an annual influenza vaccine as the best way to protect against influenza and potential complications. This vaccine is recommended for all people over 6 months by the end of October. According to the Oakland County Health Department, influenza vaccination cannot prevent COVID-19, but it does help reduce the risk of influenza-related illnesses such as hospitalization and death. Influenza vaccination not only reduces the risk of influenza, but also reduces the burden on the medical system this fall and winter. The CDC reports that both vaccines can be given at the same time, but the recommended schedule for either vaccine must be followed. If you have not been vaccinated with the currently recommended COVID-19 vaccine, get the COVID-19 vaccine immediately. You can get the flu vaccine by the end of October, ideally available.

