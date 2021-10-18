Five Black Women With Breast Cancer Find Power After Diagnosis





Words such as “battle” and “war” breast cancer Survivor’s journey through treatment. For black women In particular, it can feel like an endless struggle against numbers. Black woman1 Breast cancer is more likely to be diagnosed at a young age, and the cancers they receive tend to be more aggressive and difficult to treat.2.. These trends, along with other barriers to diagnosis and treatment, make black women 40% more likely to die of breast cancer than white women.3.. The calm statistics and the experience of telling the story behind them can have a huge physical and psychological impact on those who have lived them. To shed light on their story, after we talked to five colored women who survived breast cancer and made a catastrophic diagnosis and a bond that helped them move forward, which one they were I shared how I recovered.To find strength, push forward and survive the journey, they learned: Find the support they need Everywhere Both inside and outside of me.. 1. “I have shifted to being overly optimistic.” Charlotte Connor, 33, had just undergone breast augmentation. I felt a lump in her chest.. “When I met my doctor, they weren’t worried because of my young age,” says Connor, who was thirty at the time. She underwent mammograms and ultrasonography to check for signs of cancer, but had no MRI. “Looking back now, I wish I had asked for that MRI,” she says. At the first medical examination six months later, they told her she was fine. The second time, a year after the original lump was found, the lump size tripled. Her doctor ordered a biopsy and the diagnosis was confirmed: Stage 2A ductal carcinoma in situ. This means that the cancer is growing but is contained in the breast and surrounding lymph nodes.Four “I was calm when they said I had cancer,” she says. Her thinking quickly shifted from a feeling of sinking to optimism about the future. “I focused on getting healthy again,” says Connor, who began to daydream about what she would do after treatment. She remembers thinking that chemotherapy might make her feel sick and nauseous, but after all this, which restaurant am I going to go to? It’s also a prospect that didn’t always come to her naturally. “I’m not overly optimistic in life-I think I’m a realist-but in this situation I’ve shifted to being overly optimistic.” Some of that change of mind was now for a 9-year-old daughter. “I couldn’t be pessimistic, I had to be strong for her,” she says. “And I found out how I acted in this situation was how she reflected things as she grew older and responded to stressful situations.” Another pillar of Connor’s support came from a close circle of friends and family who threw her a headshaving party before losing her hair due to chemotherapy. “By making things fun and easy, I was able to overcome the darkest and saddest moments,” she says. 2. “Treatment has strengthened my ability to get over cancer.” One morning, 33-year-old Patricia Fox woke up with a lump on her right chest that wasn’t there the night before. She was 26 at the time. Fox scheduled an appointment with her obstetrician and gynecologist that day. “They told me I’m a young black woman and I’m densely breasted, and it’s Probably a cyst, “She says,” They were ready to distract me. “

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.self.com/story/black-women-breast-cancer-strength The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos