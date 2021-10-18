What should I know about influenza vaccines?Mass DPH promotes influenza and COVID-19 vaccine





Public Health Service Promotes Influenza and COVID-19 Vaccination When Influenza Season Comes File – File on Saturday, October 17, 2020 The photo shows a flu vaccine syringe at a free drive-through vaccination event at the LA Care Health Plan and BlueShield of California Promise Health Plan Community Resource Centers in Los Angeles. February is usually the peak of the flu season, and clinics and hospitals are full of suffering patients. But that was not the case in 2021. The flu has virtually disappeared and reports have arrived at much lower levels than have been seen in decades. (AP Photo / Dami and Varganes)

Boston (DPH) – With the arrival of the flu season in Massachusetts, the Department of Public Health (DPH) now vaccinates residents to protect themselves and their families, prevent the spread of the flu, and reduce the burden of COVID. Encourage them to get vaccinated. -19 and other respiratory viruses on health care systems. We recommend that everyone over 6 months be vaccinated against the flu every year. CDC encourages people to get the flu vaccine

On Friday, October 15, DPH began state-wide surveillance reports for the 2021-2022 influenza season. Weekly data Throughout Massachusetts, the severity of influenza-like illness, outpatient visits, and influenza-related hospitalizations are reported every Friday. Since September 1, 37 cases of influenza have been reported in Massachusetts. The number of cases is within the expected range at this time. “It is not possible to predict the severity of this flu season, but as with each season, flu shots are used by people themselves, loved ones, and communities, including those who are susceptible to serious flu illnesses. It’s the best way to protect society from the flu. People with certain chronic health conditions, “said Marglet Cook, Deputy Public Health Commissioner. “For residents who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 or need booster shots, it is now a good opportunity to be vaccinated against COVID-19.” Influenza activity this season is influenza activity Characteristically low Among COVID-19 mitigation measures such as home advice and mask mandate. Influenza can be very serious. Almost every year in the United States, millions of people get the flu, hundreds of thousands are hospitalized, and thousands die of flu-related illnesses.Most common Flu symptoms Fever, cough, sore throat. Symptoms include body aches, headaches, chills, runny nose, and malaise. Influenza vaccination is especially important for people at high risk of developing serious influenza complications, such as chronic respiratory illness, heart disease, weakened immunity, and pregnant women. People with flu-like illnesses will be tested for COVID, and those at high risk of flu complications will also have the flu, as both flu and COVID-19 may be prevalent this fall and show similar symptoms. Must be inspected. Antiviral treatment is available for influenza, and people at high risk should call their healthcare provider to discuss treatment. “You can get the flu vaccine and the COVID-19 vaccine at the same time,” said Dr. Larry Madov, medical director at the DPH Infectious Diseases Research Institute. “Whether you are receiving the first COVID-19 vaccine or you are eligible for a booster COVID-19 vaccine, we recommend that you get the flu vaccine during the same visit.” Can I get flu and COVID shots at the same time?

Anyone who has questions about getting both the flu and the COVID-19 vaccine during the same visit should consult with their healthcare provider.

