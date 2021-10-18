COVID-19 hospitalizations surge again in Maine





Hospitalization with COVID-19 exceeded 200 again in Maine on Monday, less than two weeks after dropping to 152. As of Monday, there were 201 people in the hospital, 68 of whom were on critical care and 31 were on ventilators, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Maine. This is an increase of 32 hospitalizations since Saturday. The number of hospitalizations reached 235 in late September, the highest number since the pandemic began. By October 7, the number had dropped to the lowest total since the peak of the delta variant surge, but has been steadily increasing since then and has surged again in the last two days. Since the pandemic reached Maine in March 2020, 2,655 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 and 1,095 have died from the virus. Most people in Maine, especially those receiving critical care, are not vaccinated. Vaccinated patients who have breakthrough cases of the virus often have an underlying condition that makes them vulnerable to more serious illnesses. The main CDC stopped releasing new COVID-19 case data on Monday, but as of Saturday, the average daily number of cases for 7 days was 402. This is a decrease from an average of 607 cases two weeks ago. Hospitalization often lags behind a surge or decline in cases. Nationally, cases, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 are on the decline, but high levels of viral infections are still present in many areas. According to the US CDC, hospitalizations averaged 52,766 per day, down from more than 90,000 this time last month. The average number of new cases each day was about 80,000, about half that of early September. Meanwhile, vaccinations have increased in Maine in recent weeks. This tendency is mainly due to the additional administration of Pfizer vaccine for the elderly. As of Monday, Maine received a final dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or the One Shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 894,830. This represents 66.6% of all Mainers and 75.6% of eligible 12+. The state is also currently giving 61,546 third doses. Federal authorities will soon decide on approval of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11.In addition, boosters for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are being considered. This story will be updated ” Previous Minot natives make judicial deal in US Capitol riots that could land him behind the bar

