Living la vida pandemica-Manila breaking news

Under the microscope

Adaptation is the key to survival in a new environment. In a pandemic, the main solution is vaccination, despite the anguish cry of anti-vaccines. This is repeated: the COVID vaccine is safe. Hundreds of millions of doses are given with very minimal side effects, most of which are transient. As with all human efforts, there is no perfect vaccine. And the benefits to the entire population far outweigh the risks of some side effects.

However, as we approach herd immunity, we need to know how to survive in the meantime, including vaccine shortages, delayed vaccine deployment, and prolonged hesitation in vaccines due to dengue baggage.

So what is the game plan? Immunize the most vulnerable people at the forefront of medical care. check. Second, front-line workers in the economy have the most contact with the public. the end. Vaccination the family. check.

What’s left? Achieve mini-herd immunity in a defined population by immunizing most of the economic hub to restart the economy. NCR produces more than one-third of GDP, making it ideal for protecting vulnerable healthcare systems by starting to form a bubble of vaccinated people who can do business without a surge. The place. It also protects unvaccinated people from areas at higher risk than vaccination.

Even among vaccinated people, don’t forget the basic public health protocols – face masks, distances and hand hygiene. Face shields are overrated. They are most often used in certain clinical situations in hospitals where droplet infections occur frequently. Some studies have even shown that face shields can direct airflow to the face. There is friction in it.

Initially, it was not known that the SARS-Cov-2 virus could levitate, but it has already been proven. What was in a hurry in restaurants and other public places was to install a plastic or plexiglass barrier between people. This can work with droplets that quickly fall to the ground due to gravity. Moreover, the permeability of the droplets is greatly reduced by the face mask.

However, airborne viruses float in the air, which circulates throughout the region and provides fertile land for infection. Therefore, just as face shields are completely ineffective in preventing infections, vertical barriers are ineffective.

After repeated research, the virus has been shown to be the most dangerous in confined spaces. Air conditioners exacerbate the situation by recirculating air that may contain a myriad of virus particles from the superspreader. The solution is simple: ventilation, ventilation, ventilation. Let’s take a look at different scenarios of our work and business environment.

Mass transportation is safe if you open the window even with the air conditioner on. I remember the days when there were no air-conditioned buses or trains. Fresh air is the safest during these COVID seasons.

Business establishments can increase the safety of fully vaccinated customers by continuing to monitor employees with fully vaccinated staff using pooled RT-PCR tests. increase. This will significantly reduce costs. For restaurants, salons and gyms, the key to a safer environment for fully vaccinated customers is to improve ventilation, such as opening doors and windows. In closed areas, operate air purifiers equipped with HEPA filters and UVs, the higher their airflow capacity, the better.

Malls, commercial buildings, condominiums, theaters, cinemas, supermarkets and communal living facilities will need to redesign their air treatment systems to ensure a safer environment even after this pandemic is over. Even hospitals, churches and prisons need to tackle ventilation issues. The next pandemic may be imminent.

You need to look at the public toilets. SARS-CoV-2, like the original SARS virus, affects the gastrointestinal tract with diarrhea as a prominent symptom. As demonstrated in the SARS pandemic about 20 years ago, it easily spreads from the flush of the toilet bowl and produces a fecal aerosol. Inhalation of aerosols other than unpleasant odors can cause COVID-19 infections, as the virus concentration in the “toilet plume” can easily be thousands of copies (only 1,000 virus particles are needed to cause the infection). is). Redesigning the toilet seat cover to provide exhaust functionality should capture most, if not all, of the fecal aerosol. After all, the Japanese have raised the toilet to its peak, equipped with automatic washing machines in the front and back, and even a dryer that works without touching anything other than a switch. What we can do now is “No. 2.” All toilet stalls need a prominent sign that says “Please lower the toilet seat cover before flushing.” If you can avoid it, please refrain from using public toilets for now.

Meanwhile, let’s take a look at our home setup. Houses of the Spanish and American era did it right with large windows and balconies that accept fresh breeze. Modern homes may also have an open living area design that adapts well to the pandemic era. However, we need to consider how to deal with annoying mosquitoes and the diseases that mosquitoes can cause, such as dengue fever and malaria.

Living in a tropical environment like the Philippines presents a cooling problem. A closed air-conditioned space promotes COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses and must be compromised. Living without air conditioning may seem unacceptable to many, but our ancestors did it without air conditioning. Air conditioners directly contribute to global warming by the amount of heat generated and the energy consumed. You may have to go back to the previous method to avoid various problems such as pandemics and climate change.

We are certainly heading into a difficult time. It’s a completely new ball game. Let’s play well.



