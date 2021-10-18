Studies suggest that seeing memes may help people cope with pandemic stress





Look interesting Meme May be useful Man Calmly deal with stress of COVID-According to the new, 19 pandemics study.. NS research, Release By American Psychological Association, 748 people were surveyed in December 2020. variety Affected by memes Emotions.. “As the pandemic prolongs, it becomes more and more interesting how people use social media and memes as a way to think about pandemics,” said the lead author of the study. Professor Said at Pennsylvania State University. After measuring how nervous or stressed each participant felt, the researchers showed three randomly selected memes in one group. Some of them had captions related to Covid-19. Another control group displayed plaintext text and no images. People in both groups were asked to rate what they saw based on their level of positive emotions, such as humor and cuteness, and anxiety and subsequent calmness, relaxation, and well-being. They were also asked to assess how much the media thought about other information they knew about Covid-19, their confidence in their ability to cope with pandemics, and how stressed they were about the virus. “Just looking at the three memes has helped us cope with the stress of life during a pandemic,” says Myrick. Those who saw memes reported higher levels of positive emotions than those who did not, and those who showed memes with captions associated with Covid-19 reported lower levels of stress. In addition, those who saw the Covid-19-related memes were confident in their ability to ponder the content they saw and deal with pandemics. According to Myrick, the findings suggest that social media content about stressful public events can help people handle news without being overwhelmed by the news. “The World Health Organization recommends avoiding Covid-related media too much for the benefit of mental health, but our research shows that memes on Covid-19 are confident in their ability to cope with pandemics. It can help you feel it, “she says. Said. “If you’re more aware of how your actions affect your emotional state, such as the time you spend scrolling, you’ll be able to use social media to help when you need it and take a break when you need it. Instead. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/health-and-families/memes-covid-pandemic-cope-stress-b1940436.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos