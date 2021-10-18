Following the lowest flu season ever, low innate immunity, health officials recommend flu vaccination





When the flu season comes, the Public Health Service urges Massachusetts residents to be vaccinated. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Influenza protects itself and prevents the spread of the disease. In a press release, DPH states that everyone over 6 months is recommended to be vaccinated against the flu each year. Because they work to reduce the burden of respiratory viruses on the medical system. On October 15, DPH began state-wide surveillance reports for the 2021-2022 influenza season.Weekly data Reported every Friday to notify the state of influenza-like illness severity, hospital visits, and influenza-related hospitalizations throughout Massachusetts. According to the DPH, 37 cases of influenza have been reported in Massachusetts since September 1. This is within expectations for this time of year. In addition, the activity of seasonal influenza in the United States remains low. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report. “It is not possible to predict the severity of this flu season, but as with each season, flu shots are used by people themselves, loved ones, and communities, including those who are susceptible to serious flu illnesses. The best way to protect society from the flu. People with certain chronic health conditions, “said Marglet Cook, Deputy Public Health Commissioner. Said in the release. “For residents who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 or need booster shots, it is now a good opportunity to be vaccinated against COVID-19.” Public health officials predict that influenza activity will be higher this season than last year. Characteristically low COVID mitigation efforts including a stay-at-home order and mask mandate are underway. Not only is the flu expected to be more active, but the flu is expected to be particularly severe, according to the report. CNBC.. The flu season is easier to handle if some of the population is naturally immune from the previous year’s infection. However, the number of people above average is at higher risk due to the decline in influenza cases last year. Meanwhile, more and more people are loosening their vigilance from COVID. “Influenza can be very serious. Almost every year in the United States, millions of people get the flu, hundreds of thousands are hospitalized, and thousands die of flu-related illnesses. Most common. Influenza Flu symptoms Fever, cough, sore throat. Symptoms include body aches, headaches, chills, runny nose, and malaise, “reads the release. The DPH emphasizes the importance of being vaccinated against influenza, especially for people at high risk of developing serious influenza complications, such as chronic respiratory disease, heart disease, weakened immunity, and pregnant women. .. According to the DPH, influenza and COVID are prevalent this fall and may show similar symptoms, so people with flu-like illnesses need to be tested for COVID and are at high risk of influenza complications. You also need to be tested for the flu. Antiviral treatments are available for influenza, and high-risk people are advised to call their healthcare provider to discuss treatment. “You can get the flu vaccine and the COVID-19 vaccine at the same time,” said Dr. Larry Madov, medical director at the DPH Infectious Diseases Research Institute. “Whether you are receiving the first COVID-19 vaccine or you are eligible for a booster COVID-19 vaccine, we recommend that you get the flu vaccine during the same visit.” According to DPH, if you have any questions about vaccination against both influenza and COVID during the same visit, you should consult your health care provider. Relevant content:

