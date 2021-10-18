Experts emphasize getting flu shots as the season approaches in Maine





Bangor, Maine (WABI)-The flu season in Maine is approaching rapidly. According to experts, if you haven’t been vaccinated against the flu, now is the time to get the flu shot. “Like many things related to pandemics, we don’t know what the future will bring, but there are reasons to worry, but there are equivalent reasons to take steps to protect ourselves. That’s because we’re vaccinated against the flu, “said Dr. Niraveshire, CDC Director in Maine. According to Shah, COVID precautions such as masking and distance during last year’s flu season kept cases low. Experts are concerned that this season’s immunity may be weakened as a result. Dr. Noanesin of Penobscot Community Healthcare says influenza vaccination is the best way to protect yourself. Nessin, Chief Medical Officer of PCHC, said: Influenza vaccine (WABI) Vaccination against the flu is convenient and quick, and few people experience downtime. “Influenza vaccines can also cause side effects. Arm pain, mild flu-like symptoms. In general, the response to influenza vaccination can be predicted based on past responses. We. Most of us had a lot of flu vaccines in our lives, so we know what it is, “Nesin said. He says flu shots are recommended for most people over the age of 6 months, including those who are pregnant. If you are 65 years or older, you can use shots that contain four times the amount of antigen. This is a popular option at PCHC vaccine clinics. “We see many people, many older people, wanting high-dose flu vaccines. Our pharmacists have achieved that number, nearly triple last year.” PCHC Project Manager Christine Coburn said. As more mainners are targeted for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, Nessin says it’s okay to take both at the same time, but he recommends putting them in different arms. “Both are types of vaccines that show a response that is not compromised by the fact that they are vaccinated with another vaccine. There is some space between that vaccine and the other vaccine to ensure a complete response. There are several vaccines that we recommend, but they are not related to either of these vaccines and can be given together, “Nesin said. People who are allergic to the ingredients of eggs and flu vaccines are advised to consult a doctor. Copyright 2021 WABI. all rights reserved.

