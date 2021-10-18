Covid in the UK has nearly 50,000 cases a day as the No. 10 warning of a “challenging” winter.coronavirus





Downing Street warns that the UK’s coronavirus cases are “challenging” months ahead, as they have reached their highest levels since mid-July. The number of Covid cases reported in the United Kingdom steadily increased until October, reaching 49,156 on Monday. This is the highest report since July 17, with a 16% increase in new cases over the past week. This figure is just 19,000 below the peak number of cases recorded so far in the United Kingdom. On January 8, 2021, 68,053 new cases were reported at the height of the most devastating waves of the pandemic last winter. An official spokesperson for the Prime Minister said an increase in coronavirus cases is expected in the winter and the government will continue to “watch carefully” the statistics. Hospitalizations and deaths have also increased, with 5,561 hospitalized in the past week, an increase of 6.9% from the previous week, and 869 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to Monday data. It reached the number of people and increased by 11.4. % Of the previous week. “I always knew it would be difficult in the coming months,” said an official spokesperson for Boris Johnson. “What we see is that case rates, hospitalizations and deaths are in close agreement with the modeling set up months ago. Immunization programs include new treatments, tests and public health. With the above advice, it will continue to be our first line of defense, but we will clearly keep an eye on the incident. “ The increase in cases in the UK is primarily caused by infections in secondary school children, but some older groups, including those with children in school, are also experiencing an increase. Hospitalization and death are primarily caused by infections in older, more vulnerable groups, including those in which the immune system has begun to weaken. Dr. Kit Yates, a mathematical biologist at the University of Bath and a member of the independent sage expert group, said the UK approached 50,000 on Monday, with only 16 days across the pandemic. .. “It was said that the case number is not important, but it is still important,” he said. “It’s not the same as before vaccination, but the relationship between cases and deaths isn’t broken. An average of over 120 deaths a day, which I don’t accept. European neighbors Just a glance at the numbers from, you can see that we didn’t have to do this. “ Professor Andrew Heyward, who advises the government on the Covid crisis, is worried about BBC Radio 4’s World at One that Britain has a much higher infection rate and higher hospitalization and mortality rates than many European countries. He added that there was probably a weakening of the immune system. One of the reasons why the infection is so high. “We shouldn’t be satisfied because the NHS is under a lot of pressure and the potential for many unnecessary deaths is still high,” he said. “Therefore, we need to increase immunization rates and be prepared to think about other measures if things go out of control.” Earlier this month, Professor Niall Ferguson, head of an influential modeling team at Imperial College London, said: Accelerated teenage vaccines and boosters To reduce the risk of big waves this winter.

