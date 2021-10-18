October 12-October 18-Today’s Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there are a total of 531 people at 1:00 pm. An additional case of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) and three more county residents died last week.

“It’s sad to report the loss of three more inhabitants at COVID-19 last week,” said Jiancheng Huang, director of public health at Oswego County. “All deaths are an unfortunate setback in our efforts to fight this virus and are something we never want to see. Our condolences are directed towards the family and friends of these patients. You can. “

Huang said Oswego County still has a large number of new cases each week.

“In the last few weeks, on average, about one-third of new cases are school-related,” says Huang. “Many families in the community have many microclusters. More than 12,000 positive cases have been reported since the pandemic began, which means that about 10% of residents are infected with the COVID virus. It means that. “

Huang said the number of fully vaccinated populations continues to grow slowly. Currently, 55.4% of Oswego county residents are vaccinated.

“The remaining one-third of the county’s inhabitants are at increased risk of being infected with the virus, as they are more naturally infected and the population is increasingly fully vaccinated,” Huang said. increase. “I recommend that vaccinated residents be fully vaccinated to protect themselves and those who are not vaccinated. Working together will make this community safer and healthier. Can be something like that. “

The COVID-19 vaccine is widely available through county health departments, community pharmacies, community health clinics, and local doctors and health care providers.

The Oswego County Health Department hosts the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic every Wednesday from 1 pm to 5:30 pm at the Nicksterio Public Health Clinic on Bunner Street 70 in Oswego.

The Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic is available to anyone who is eligible for the vaccine. Patients may receive a first, second, or third dose of a vaccine or Pfizer booster. Currently, there are no Moderna boosters available. Those who are eligible for Pfizer Booster must register in advance.

On Wednesday, October 20, health department staff said patient-selected Pfizer and Janssen / Johnson & Johnson vaccines from 1 pm to 5:30 pm and Moderna vaccines from 5 pm to 5:30 pm Only administer.

Both the Pfizer and Modana vaccines are double dose vaccines, and the Janssen / Johnson & Johnson vaccines are single dose vaccines. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for people over the age of 12. Moderna and Janssen / Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for people over the age of 18.

Walk-ins are welcome, but online pre-registration is recommended for clinic efficiency.People can pre-register online at https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/covid-19_vaccine.php Alternatively, call the COVID-19 hotline (315-349-3330).

The CDC recommends that certain groups of people take Pfizer boosters 6 months after the last dose of Pfizer. They include:

Those over 65 years old.

People over the age of 18 who live in nursing homes and other nursing homes.

50-64 years with specific underlying disease (HIV, active cancer, COPD, asthma, chronic kidney disease, sickle cells, obesity, heart disease, chronic liver disease, immunodeficiency, diabetes, or history of solid organ transplantation) People or STEM cell transplants, etc.).

The CDC further states that if the following groups are already vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine, they can choose to get a Pfizer booster.

Persons aged 18-49 years with the above specific underlying medical conditions.

People between the ages of 18 and 64 who work in an environment at high risk of being infected with COVID-19. This includes first responders such as police, firefighters and medical personnel, as well as people working in grocery stores, food and agricultural land, education and day care facilities, manufacturing and public transport, correction facilities and the US Post Office. included.

Today’s statistics are as follows:

Oswego County: (As of 3:00 pm)

7 days in Oswego County Positive rate : 8.3% (October 11: 8.2%)

Total number of active cases: 647 (October 11: 601)

Total number of positive cases: 12,187 (October 11: 11,656)

Total number of collections: 11,437 (October 11: 10,955)

Total number of tests: 296,690 (October 11: 290,364)

Total number of negative results: 280,719 (October 11: 275,114)

Total number of people required to be quarantined / quarantined: 1,558 (October 11: 1,999)

Total deaths: 112 (October 11: 109)

You can find the number of people who have been vaccinated here..

Municipality with a case: The map has been updated today.

11-25 confirmed cases: Boylston

51-75 confirmed cases: Unboy, Redfield

76-100 confirmed cases: Orwell, Williamstown

Confirmed cases of 101-150: Minette

Confirmed cases of 201-250: Albion, Parish

251-300 Confirmed Cases: New Haven

Confirmed cases of 301-350: Sandy Creek

351-400 confirmed cases: Palermo, West Monroe

More than 400 confirmed cases: Fulton, Oswego, Constantia, Granby, Hannibal, Hastings, Mexico, Oswego Town, Richland, Schroeppel, Scriba, Borney

SUNY Oswego Statistics: (As of today) Note-The university has stopped publishing information on its site, instead statistics COVID-19 Tracker for the entire SUNY..

Oswego County School District: Look for the school district’s COVID-19 report card here.. This indicates whether there are positive cases for students and staff within the school district.

Death at a nursing home in Oswego County: (As of October 16th, no change)

Nursing home Deaths associated with COVID-19: At Nursing Home – 49 (no change) Outside Nursing Home – 7 (No Change)

Assisted Living Facility Deaths associated with COVID-19: At Assisted Living Facility – 0 (no change) External support living facility – 0 (no change)

other Adult long-term care facility Deaths released on COVID-19: Adult long-term care facility: 0 (no change) Outside the adult long-term care facility: 1 (no change)



New York: (As of yesterday)

Total number of positive cases: 2,488,114 (October 11: 2,457,531)

Total Dead (number) : 45,137 (October 11: 44,902) The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYSDOH data source that collects confirmed daily mortality data reported only by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities. Total deaths reported and edited by the CDC – 57,288 (October 11) : 57,047 ). This daily COVID-19 interim death certificate data reported to the CDC by NYS DOH and NYC includes those who died in environments such as hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, homes and hospice.



You can find other updates from the state here..

We: (As of 1:21 pm)

Total number of positive cases: 44,977,929 (October 11: 44,396,097)

Total deaths: 724,976 (October 11: 713,706)

Total number of vaccinated doses: 406,619,414 (October 11) : 400,380,316 ).

World wide: (As of 1:21 pm)

Total number of positive cases: 240,957,825 (October 11: 238,122,772)

Total deaths: 4,902,519 (October 11, 4,855,528)

Resources:

COVID-19 Information:

Test information:

Residents have access to free transportation to the COVID-19 testing and vaccination site through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities. Transportation is available Monday to Saturday from 6am to 7pm. Ride in advance.

Vaccine information:

others:

Link to statistics:

Note: TThe total number of positive cases in Oswego County has been cumulative since March 2020, and the number of recovery and deaths is those. SUNY Oswego cases are included in the county number, but the county only tracks people who live in Oswego county. That is, students who leave their home county and return home and test positive there are included in the college dashboard, but not in the county dashboard. Their positive results are reported to their home county, not here.

The first two cases in Oswego County were confirmed on March 22, 2020.

