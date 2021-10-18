Health unit has reported 46 new COVID cases in the area since Friday





There are 1 new case in Orillia and 3 new cases in Orimedonte.10 people from Simcoe County are currently hospitalized with COVID-19

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has reported 46 new COVID-19 cases in the latest update posted on October 18th since Friday. New cases include 30 unvaccinated and 14 fully vaccinated. It has occurred in the care facility of Barry’s Milk Leak Care Center, with less than 5 staff cases and less than 5 resident cases. The exact number of cases has not been determined. The outbreak was declared on October 15. This is the first outbreak of a long-term care facility in the area with resident cases since May 2021. One new outbreak at Innisfil’s school was declared on October 15, and is currently associated with nine cases. The new cases reported in the region today are: Orillia (1): In one person between the ages of 35 and 44, the case is associated with close contact infection.

Gold-Medonte (3): One young person under the age of 18, one young person aged 45-64, one young person aged 65-79. All three cases are still under investigation.

Collingwood (2): One young person under the age of 18 and one from the ages of 18 to 34. In both cases, it is associated with close contact infection.

Wasaga Beach (5): Two young people under the age of 18, two aged 35-44, and one aged 45-64. Sources for all five cases are still under investigation.

Clear view (2): One from 34 to 44 years old and one from 45 to 64 years old. One case is related to close contact and the other is still under investigation.

Barry (8): One young person under the age of 18, three people aged 18-34, three people aged 35-44, and one person aged 45-64. One is related to travel, three are related to close contact infections, and the other four are still under investigation.

Spring water (2): Two people from 45 to 64 years old. Both cases are still under investigation.

Innisfil (7): Six young people under the age of 18, and one between the ages of 18-34. Three cases are related to outbreaks and the other four cases are still under investigation.

Bradford (1): One from 65 to 79 years old. Still under investigation.

Penetanguishene (4): Three from 18 to 34 years old and one from 45 to 64 years old. All four cases are related to outbreaks.

Small (3): Two young people under the age of 18 and one between the ages of 35-44. Two cases are associated with close contact infections, one is listed as a community-acquired infection (no known link).

Ajara Tosolontio (1): One person between the ages of 45 and 64 whose case is still under investigation.

New Techamses (2): One young person under the age of 18 and one young person between the ages of 65 and 79.

One young person under the age of 18 and one young person between the ages of 65 and 79. Muskoka District (5): 2 in Huntsville, 2 in Bracebridge, 1 in Gravenhurst. Currently, there are 169 active cases in the area. Ten people from Simcoe County are hospitalized with COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, local health units have identified 13,805 cases of COVID-19, of which 13,374 have recovered and 262 have died. According to the health unit, 71.6% (including children) of the population living in Simco-Mascoca are vaccinated with both, and 75.6% are vaccinated at least once. The health unit reported that the prevalence of unvaccinated individuals covered by the vaccine was 10 times higher than that of fully vaccinated individuals. Hospitalization rates are 23 times higher in unvaccinated people than in vaccinated people. These observations are based on data collected from August 22nd to October 16th. For more information on the immunization status of Simcoe-Muskoka cases, click here. Anyone born in 2009 and previously living in the Simcoe-Muskoka area can book their first or second vaccination online. Ontario Vaccine Reservation System.. Reservation is added regularly at clinics throughout the region. Outbreak at school There are three active outbreaks in schools in Simcoe County. As of October 15, the outbreak has been declared at the Holy Cross Public School in Innisfil. There are nine cases related to the outbreak. Orillia’s Orchard Park Elementary School has been outbreaks since October 5, and there are 10 outbreak-related cases. St. Mary of Inca Nation Elementary School in Bradford has been outbreaks since October 1st, and there are 21 cases associated with the outbreak. The outbreak at Barry’s WC Little Elementary School, declared September 28, ended on October 15. There were four cases related to the outbreak. Breakdown by municipality The health unit may delete or move cases based on further investigation of location data. The graph below reflects the updated totals for each municipality reported by the Health Unit on October 15. ****** Municipal The total number of cases** recovery Dead (number) At the hospital Last reported case Cumulative incidence * 12+% of pop.Vaccine twice Ajara Tosolontio 225 221 2 October 17th 1,898 65.2% Barry 4,551 4,374 124 2 October 17th 2,967 81.6% Bradford WG 2,249 2,196 38 October 16 5,152 79% Clear view 149 139 Five October 16 991 74.3% Collingwood 279 268 3 1 October 15 1,131 90% Or 557 547 Five 2 October 14th 2,311 84.4% Innisfill 1,352 1,314 19 October 17th 3,279 75.1% Midland 218 212 6 September 26 1,191 85% New Techamses 1,654 1,627 18 1 October 17th 3,907 78.2% Orillia 368 352 8 October 15 1,089 88.3% Gold-Medonte 255 240 Five 2 October 17th 1,093 92.4% Penetanguishene 216 203 8 1 October 17th 2,241 87.9% La Mara 127 126 1 October 5th 1,215 68.2% Severn 93 88 3 1 October 14th 620 63.4% Natural water 320 310 2 October 17th 1,493 88.7% hand 132 129 3 September 24 1,177 88.1% small 150 144 2 October 17th 1,118 75.3% Wasaga Beach 314 304 Five October 17th 1,303 82.9% ~ Complete vaccination means an individual who received a second vaccination at least 14 days before the onset of COVID-19 symptoms. * Cumulative incidence is the number of cases reported so far per 100,000. ** Total number of cases includes the number of cases currently recovering at home and the number of cases recovered, died, or hospitalized.

