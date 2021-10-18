Weekly local COVID-19 cases are below 30

Article content
The Brant County Health Unit reported 26 COVID-19 cases during the week ending October 17.
This is down from 39 reported last week.
It is also the lowest number of new cases per week since 17 cases were recorded in the week ending August 8.
The record for new local cases for the week ending April 18 was 269.
Active cases also decreased on Monday from 37 a week ago to 19.
The Brant Community Healthcare System reports that there are no COVID-19 patients in its care.
Since the pandemic began in March last year, 3,947 people in Brantford and Brantford County have been COVID-19 positive, of which 3,899 have recovered.
There were 29 local deaths due to COVID-19.
As of June 14, BCHU reports COVID-19 cases every Monday by vaccination status. Since that date, 71.66 percent (397) of all cases have been unvaccinated, 12.27 percent (68) of cases have been vaccinated once, and 16.06 percent (89) of cases have been completely vaccinated. They were vaccinated people. ..
The health unit has reported 1,648 variants of concern. Of these, 792 is the B.1.1.7 (UK) strain, 237 is the B.1.617 (India) strain, 89 is the P.1 (Brazil) strain, and 530 has some mutations detected.
The total dose of vaccine given by BCHU was 227,844. The number includes 113,355 first doses, 113,387 second doses, and 1,102 third doses given to immunocompromised individuals and residents of nursing homes and retirement homes.
As of Sunday, 82% of residents over the age of 12 have been vaccinated at least once, according to the BCHU website. In total, 77% receive both doses.
Below is a list of clinics where the vaccine is given.
• Linden Park Mall (near the food court entrance), daily from 10am to 6:30 pm.
• Paris Fairgrounds (139 Silver Street), daily from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm.
• Brandt Sports Complex, Tuesday, 9:30 am to 3:30 pm
• 195 Henry St., Thursday, 9:30 am to 3:30 pm
Visit www.bchu.org/covid19vaccine/ for more information on regional vaccine deployments and covid-19.ontario.ca/ for more information on deployments in Ontario.
An outbreak was declared at Glenn Morris Central Public School over the weekend. As outlined in the Ministry of Education operational guidance, the outbreak is a COVID-19 case identified in two or more laboratories within at least one period of epidemiologically relevant school students and / or staff. It is defined. The incident may have reasonably acquired their infection at school.
The school remains open for students and staff who do not need to be self-isolated.
The St. George-German Public School, which was closed on October 6 due to the outbreak of COVID, was reopened on Monday. Outbreaks are associated with 21 cases, including 17 students.
An outbreak was declared on Sunday in the Season Retirement Community, which will include two staff members starting October 7.
There are continuous outbreaks in the following places:
• CBASP – South Dunfreeze Community Center in St. George (October 14, 2 children / students).
• Sensitivity-Paris-Washington Street-Second outbreak (October 8, 1 staff member).
• Salvation Army shelter (October 5, 1 resident).
State government guidelines require that an outbreak be declared when one positive case among staff or residents is reported in retirees and long-term care facilities, and housing complexes.
Six Nations of the Grand River had 14 active cases as of Sunday. There are three people from Six Nations who are currently hospitalized.
Since the pandemic began, there have been 689 confirmed cases, of which 665 have been resolved.
The exact number was not available, but 51% of the population is vaccinated and 44% are competing with a series of vaccinations.
Six Nations has killed 13 people associated with the virus.
On Monday, the Ontario Public Health Service reported 373 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Of the cases, 265 are from unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, or unknown vaccinated individuals.
The state’s seven-day moving average fell from 530 to 416 last Monday.
Two new deaths were reported on Monday, and the number of people in the state who have died as a result of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic is 9,815.
Approximately 87% of Ontarians over the age of 12 received one COVID-19 vaccine and 83% received two doses.
