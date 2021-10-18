Weekly local COVID-19 cases are below 30

This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

This is down from 39 reported last week.

It is also the lowest number of new cases per week since 17 cases were recorded in the week ending August 8.

The record for new local cases for the week ending April 18 was 269.

Active cases also decreased on Monday from 37 a week ago to 19.

The Brant Community Healthcare System reports that there are no COVID-19 patients in its care.

Since the pandemic began in March last year, 3,947 people in Brantford and Brantford County have been COVID-19 positive, of which 3,899 have recovered.

There were 29 local deaths due to COVID-19.

As of June 14, BCHU reports COVID-19 cases every Monday by vaccination status. Since that date, 71.66 percent (397) of all cases have been unvaccinated, 12.27 percent (68) of cases have been vaccinated once, and 16.06 percent (89) of cases have been completely vaccinated. They were vaccinated people. ..

The health unit has reported 1,648 variants of concern. Of these, 792 is the B.1.1.7 (UK) strain, 237 is the B.1.617 (India) strain, 89 is the P.1 (Brazil) strain, and 530 has some mutations detected.

The total dose of vaccine given by BCHU was 227,844. The number includes 113,355 first doses, 113,387 second doses, and 1,102 third doses given to immunocompromised individuals and residents of nursing homes and retirement homes.

As of Sunday, 82% of residents over the age of 12 have been vaccinated at least once, according to the BCHU website. In total, 77% receive both doses.