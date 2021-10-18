Florida Anti-Vaccine School Tells Children to Stay Home If They Take COVID Shots





An anti-vaccine private school in Miami, Florida requires students vaccinated with COVID-19 to stay home for 30 days after each shot. Local news outlet WSVN.. In a letter to his parents, the school again disseminated false information about the vaccine, erroneously claiming that the COVID-19 vaccine could cause “potential infections or dissemination to others.” The COVID-19 vaccine used in the United States does not contain live virus. Only mRNA-based vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) and non-replicating viral vector-based vaccines (J & J) are used here.These COVID-19 vaccines Do not cause “dropout” or risk that SARS-CoV-2 will infect others.. The school, Centner Academy, is well known for its rhetoric for vaccines and false information about vaccines. The academy states that it violates all vaccine obligations and does not require students to be immunized.Freedom of choiceWithout evidence, it links routine, safe and life-saving childhood vaccinations to a variety of elevated health conditions, including: Diabetes mellitus He then offers to help parents get an exemption from state vaccine requirements. Like many anti-vaccine groups, Centner plays a threat of harm and falsely suggests that safety studies on vaccines are inadequate. Centner’s tuition fee is $ 15,000 to $ 30,000 per year.. advertisement In April, Centner made a national headline after informing teachers that contact with students would not be permitted if they were vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine. Again, the school quoted a completely false claim about “dropout.” Centner co-founders Leila and David Centner are also famous for discouraging the use of masks in schools and spitting out false alarms and conspiracy theories about vaccines, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Hosted Like many anti-vaccine groups, Centner claims it does not oppose vaccination. “We are not anti-vaccines. We support safe vaccines,” Centner employee Joshua Hills told WSVN in April. “Are these vaccines 100% safe with this injection? As a parent of two children attending this school, I’m not going to seize the opportunity with a question mark.” In his latest letter to his parents, Centner called the COVID-19 vaccine “,” but they have been in development for decades and the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine is fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Is getting “Because it can affect other students and the school community, vaccinated students must stay home for 30 days for each dose and booster immunization after vaccination. As long as I’m healthy, I can go back to school in 30 days. I have no symptoms, “Centner wrote in a letter.

