“We take this seriously” – CBS Denver

Denver (CBS4) – The University of Colorado is approaching the cold and flu season, and everyone on campus needs to be vaccinated separately. Earlier this month, health officials at the University of Denver announced that all students and staff would be required to be vaccinated against the flu by mid-December.
“If history tells us something, we expect it to be a very aggressive flu season,” said DU’s Executive Director of Health and Counseling. One Michael Raffer said. “It’s part of our overall plan to protect our community. The health and well-being of our community.”
DU has a positive policy towards COVID-19 to keep students in the classroom. Students and staff are required to have a saliva test every 9 days. Due to aggressive testing, this year’s coronavirus positive rate is well below 1%. With similar symptoms between COVID and the flu, the school said it would regain flu vaccine requirements this year.
“From the people living in the dormitories to near the classrooms, we are at greater risk than in other environments, so we need a number of safety mechanisms needed to protect them and we have vaccines,” La Farr said. Mr. says.
On Monday, Governor Jared Polis said that many hospitals would exceed their capacity due to a secondary surge in influenza patients as more than 1,000 people were hospitalized with COVID after being vaccinated against the flu.
“We are in a situation where the state cannot afford the normal flu count. We need to defeat this,” Police said. “We need to keep that number low, and the best way to do that is to get vaccinated.”
Officials around the DU believe their strict health policies are highly valued on campus. There are hundreds of students on campus than last year, and weekly vaccine clinics are planned for the rest of the semester.
“Our registrations are on the roof,” La Farr said. “I think people are aware that we take this seriously. We protect them. Of course, not everyone is involved, but I think the majority are participating. “
